PlayStation Essential Picks promotion and Xbox Store sales are now live, offering hundreds of games at heavily discounted prices on both the platforms. Games such as FIFA 22, Among Us, Dead by Daylight, Assassin's Creed series, Battlefield series, Need For Speed Heat, and Tekken 7 Definitive Edition are among the most popular titles available with up to 80 percent discount on PlayStation and up to 85 percent discount on Xbox Store. We have picked some of the best deals for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

As per a blog post, PlayStation Store's Essential Picks promotion will kick off on March 2 until March 16. The sale on Xbox Store reportedly ends this week.

PlayStation Essential Picks promotion sale

Among Us at Rs. 265 — 20 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,312 — 75 percent off

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection at Rs. 899 — 70 percent off

Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass at Rs. 416 — 75 percent off

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition at Rs. 6,799 — 20 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 2,759 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Borderlands Legendary Collection at Rs. 1,479 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Dead by Daylight: Darkness Among Us at Rs. 332 — 50 percent discount

FIFA 22 – Ultimate Launch Edition at Rs. 2,924 — 55 percent off (NEW LOW)

HITMAN – Trilogy at Rs. 4,995 — 40 percent off

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle at Rs. 1,199 — 60 percent off

Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition at Rs. 799 — 80 percent off

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition at Rs. 384 — 78 percent off

Tekken 7 Definitive Edition at Rs. 1,999 - 75 percent discount (NEW LOW)

The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,799 — 40 percent off

You can see the complete list and regional discounts on the PlayStation Store.

Xbox Sales and Specials

The games on the Xbox Store are divided into categories such as EA Publisher Sale, Bandai Namco Publisher Sale, Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale, and games that have 50 percent off or more. There are 280 games available at discount prices.

EA Publisher Sale

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S at Rs. 6,799 — 20 percent off (NEW LOW)

F1 2021 Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,249 — 75 percent off (NEW LOW)

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition at Rs. 2,925 — 55 percent off (NEW LOW)

Need for Speed Heat at Rs. 798 — 80 percent off

Need for Speed Payback at Rs. 796 — 60 percent off

UFC 4 Deluxe Edition at Rs. 898 — 80 percent off (NEW LOW)

Bandai Namco Publisher Sale

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot at Rs. 1,319 — 67 percent off (NEW LOW)

Tekken 7 Definitive Edition at Rs. 1,974 — 75 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Tekken 7 Originals Edition at Rs. 1,599 — 75 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale

Assassin's Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,312 — 75 percent off (NEW LOW)

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection at Rs. 900 — 70 percent off

Other top discounts:

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition at Rs. 1,200 — 70 percent off

Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,889 — 65 percent off (NEW LOW)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition at Rs. 1,596 — 60 percent off

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle at Rs. 1,919 — 70 percent off (NEW LOW)

You can visit the Microsoft Xbox Store to access the full list of games and discounts.