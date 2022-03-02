Technology News
  FIFA 22, Among Us, More: PlayStation, Xbox Offer Popular Titles at Massive Discounts During Latest Sales

FIFA 22, Among Us, More: PlayStation, Xbox Offer Popular Titles at Massive Discounts During Latest Sales

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition, Tekken 7 Definitive Edition available at lowest price ever.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 March 2022 15:22 IST
FIFA 22, Among Us, More: PlayStation, Xbox Offer Popular Titles at Massive Discounts During Latest Sales

Photo Credit: EA.com

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition is available at its lowest price on both PlayStation and Xbox stores

Highlights
  • Among Us has got its first discount on PlayStation
  • Tekken 7 Definitive Edition is available at lowest price ever
  • UFC 4 Deluxe Edition gets an 80 percent discount on Xbox Store

PlayStation Essential Picks promotion and Xbox Store sales are now live, offering hundreds of games at heavily discounted prices on both the platforms. Games such as FIFA 22, Among Us, Dead by Daylight, Assassin's Creed series, Battlefield series, Need For Speed Heat, and Tekken 7 Definitive Edition are among the most popular titles available with up to 80 percent discount on PlayStation and up to 85 percent discount on Xbox Store. We have picked some of the best deals for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

As per a blog post, PlayStation Store's Essential Picks promotion will kick off on March 2 until March 16. The sale on Xbox Store reportedly ends this week.

PlayStation Essential Picks promotion sale

Among Us at Rs. 265 — 20 percent off (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Assassin's Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,312 — 75 percent off

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection at Rs. 899 — 70 percent off

Batman: Arkham Knight Season Pass at Rs. 416 — 75 percent off

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition at Rs. 6,799 — 20 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition PS4 & PS5 at Rs. 2,759 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Borderlands Legendary Collection at Rs. 1,479 — 60 percent off (NEW LOW)

Dead by Daylight: Darkness Among Us at Rs. 332 — 50 percent discount

FIFA 22 – Ultimate Launch Edition at Rs. 2,924 — 55 percent off (NEW LOW)

HITMAN – Trilogy at Rs. 4,995 — 40 percent off

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Add-On Bundle at Rs. 1,199 — 60 percent off

Need for Speed Heat: Standard Edition at Rs. 799 — 80 percent off

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition at Rs. 384 — 78 percent off

Tekken 7 Definitive Edition at Rs. 1,999 - 75 percent discount (NEW LOW)

The Last of Us Part II: Digital Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,799 — 40 percent off

You can see the complete list and regional discounts on the PlayStation Store.

Xbox Sales and Specials

The games on the Xbox Store are divided into categories such as EA Publisher Sale, Bandai Namco Publisher Sale, Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale, and games that have 50 percent off or more. There are 280 games available at discount prices.

EA Publisher Sale

Battlefield 2042 Ultimate Edition Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S at Rs. 6,799 — 20 percent off (NEW LOW)

F1 2021 Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,249 — 75 percent off (NEW LOW)

FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition at Rs. 2,925 — 55 percent off (NEW LOW)

Need for Speed Heat at Rs. 798 — 80 percent off

Need for Speed Payback at Rs. 796 — 60 percent off

UFC 4 Deluxe Edition at Rs. 898 — 80 percent off (NEW LOW)

Bandai Namco Publisher Sale

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot at Rs. 1,319 — 67 percent off (NEW LOW)

Tekken 7 Definitive Edition at Rs. 1,974 — 75 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Tekken 7 Originals Edition at Rs. 1,599 — 75 percent discount (NEW LOW)

Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale

Assassin's Creed Odyssey – Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,312 — 75 percent off (NEW LOW)

Assassin's Creed: The Ezio Collection at Rs. 900 — 70 percent off

Other top discounts:

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition at Rs. 1,200 — 70 percent off

Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition at Rs. 1,889 — 65 percent off (NEW LOW)

Mass Effect Legendary Edition at Rs. 1,596 — 60 percent off

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate + Injustice 2 Leg. Edition Bundle at Rs. 1,919 — 70 percent off (NEW LOW)

You can visit the Microsoft Xbox Store to access the full list of games and discounts.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Batman: Arkham Knight

Batman: Arkham Knight

    • Good
    • Compelling plot
    • Rock solid combat
    • Slick traversal options
    • Well-designed levels
    • Lots to do without being overwhelmed
    • Bad
    • Visual inconsistencies
    • Pre-order DLC adds nothing to the story
    Genre Action-Adventure
    Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
    Modes Single-player
    Series Batman: Arkham
    PEGI Rating 18+
    Battlefield 2042

    Battlefield 2042

      • Good
      • Portal is a fun, powerful creation tool
      • Gameplay stays true to original
      • Graphics are smooth and crisp
      • Older titles shine after being remastered
      • Bad
      • 128-player lobbies create chaos
      • All-Out Warfare is too much for newbies
      • Hazard Zone doesn’t work (for now)
      • Specialists don’t feel special
      Read detailed EA Battlefield 2042 review
      Genre Shooter
      Platform PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
      Modes Multiplayer
      Series Battlefield
      PEGI Rating 18+
      FIFA 22

      FIFA 22

        • Good
        • Improved goalkeepers
        • Better ball physics
        • More realistic crosses and passes
        • Create a Club returns
        • Bad
        • Arcade shots
        • Defensive aggression overreach
        • AI rubber-banding
        • FUT pay-to-win behaviour ignored
        • Volta is over-the-top
        • No story mode at all
        • Still no cross-play
        • Sluggish menus
        Read detailed EA SPORTS FIFA 22 review
        Genre Sports
        Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
        Series FIFA
        PEGI Rating 3+
        The Last of Us Part II

        The Last of Us Part II

          • Good
          • Story subverts expectations
          • Background score and sound design
          • Kills feel personal
          • Semblance of open world
          • Accessibility options
          • Bad
          • Might be too morbid for some
          • Skill tree reset is too game-y
          • Might need to buy again for PS5
          Read detailed Sony The Last of Us Part II review
          Genre Action-Adventure
          Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4)
          Modes Single-player
          Series The Last of Us
          PEGI Rating 18+
          Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

          Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

          Genre Fighting
          Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Stadia, Xbox One, PC: Windows
          Modes Single-player
          Series Dragon Ball
          PEGI Rating 12+
          Tekken 7

          Tekken 7

          Genre Fighting
          Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
          Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
          Series Tekken
          PEGI Rating 16+
          Mass Effect Legendary Edition

          Mass Effect Legendary Edition

          Genre RPG
          Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
          Modes Single-player
          Series Mass Effect
          PEGI Rating 18+
          For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

          Further reading: PlayStation, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PS4, PS5, PlayStation Store, Xbox Sales And Specials, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, The Last of Us Part II, Assassin's Creed, Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Assassin's Creed The Ezio Collection, Batman: Arkham Knight, Battlefield 2042, Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition, Dead by Daylight: Darkness Among Us, HITMAN, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, Need for Speed Heat, Need for Speed Payback, Tekken 7, UFC 4 Deluxe Edition, Injustice 2 Legendary Edition, Forza Horizon 4 Deluxe Edition, Mass Effe
          Sourabh Kulesh
          Sourabh Kulesh
          Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
          Twitter to Comply With EU Sanctions on Russian State Media Amid Ukraine Crisis
          Amazon Luna Officially Launched in US With Free Games for Prime Members, New Features

          FIFA 22, Among Us, More: PlayStation, Xbox Offer Popular Titles at Massive Discounts During Latest Sales
