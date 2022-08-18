Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Philips Momentum 3000 Gaming Monitors With 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India

Philips Momentum 3000 Gaming Monitors With 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India

Philips Momentum 3000 gaming monitors sport a full-HD IPS display.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 18 August 2022 16:54 IST
Philips Momentum 3000 Gaming Monitors With 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India

Photo Credit: Philips

The Philips Momentum 3000 series features LowBlue Mode, Flicker-free technology

Highlights
  • Philips Momentum 3000 monitors support Adaptive-Sync technology
  • They come with a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription
  • The Philips Momentum 3000 monitors have two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort

Philips Momentum 3000 series gaming monitors were launched in India on Wednesday. The new lineup includes the 27M1N3200ZA model with a 27-inch display and the 24M1N3200ZA model with a 23.8-inch display. They feature a slim frame and include an ergonomic stand with height, swivel, and pivot adjustments. The Philips Momentum 3000 series monitors sport a full-HD IPS display panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio and boast a 165Hz refresh rate, 1 millisecond response time, and Adaptive-Sync technology for a smooth and lag-free gaming experience.

Philips Momentum 3000 series gaming monitors price in India, availability

The Philips Momentum 3000 27M1N3200ZA is listed on Amazon for Rs. 34,990. However, it is currently available at a launch price of Rs. 22,799, according to Philips. Buyers also get a 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with this monitor.

Pricing and availability details for the Philips Momentum 3000 24M1N3200ZA are yet to be announced by the company.

Philips Momentum 3000 series gaming monitors specifications, features

The Philips Momentum 3000 27M1N3200ZA and Philips Momentum 3000 24M1N3200ZA gaming monitors sport 27-inch and 23.8-inch screens, respectively. They are equipped with a full-HD (1.920x1.080 pixels) IPS display panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. These Philips gaming monitors feature a 165Hz refresh rate, 1 millisecond response time (MPRT), and Adaptive-Sync technology.

The Philips Momentum 3000 series gaming monitors support Ultra Wide-Color technology for vivid images, according to the company. They also come with smart contrast technology for automatically adjusting backlight intensity. They feature the company's LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology for reducing eye fatigue caused by long gaming sessions.

These new gaming monitors feature an EasySelect menu toggle key for quick access to the on-screen display (OSD) for adjusting multiple display options. Gamers can also save two customised display settings based on different games for the best possible performance.

The Philips Momentum 3000 series gaming monitors feature a single DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0 ports. The 27M1N3200ZA model is equipped with two 5W built-in speakers, whereas the 24M1N3200ZA model features two 3W built-in speakers. They also have an audio output pot. These gaming monitors have an ergonomic stand with height, swivel, and pivot adjustments. They are also compatible with VESA mounts (100x100mm), according to the company.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Philips Momentum 3000 27M1N3200ZA, Philips Momentum 3000 27M1N3200ZA price in India, Philips Momentum 3000 27M1N3200ZA specifications, Philips Momentum 3000 24M1N3200ZA, Philips Momentum 3000 24M1N3200ZA specifications, Philips Momentum 3000, Philips
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
New BuckETH on the Block(chain): KFC India Debuts Signature Bucket in Virtual Avatar as NFT
Philips Momentum 3000 Gaming Monitors With 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  5. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  6. Vivo X Fold S Could Arrive in September; iQoo Neo 7 Launch Timeline Tipped
  7. Xiaomi 13 Series Tipped to Feature Narrow Bezels: Details
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
  10. iPhone 14 Pro Models Could Get $100 Price Hike, Analyst Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  2. Philips Momentum 3000 Gaming Monitors With 165Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India
  3. New BuckETH on the Block(chain): KFC India Debuts Signature Bucket in Virtual Avatar as NFT
  4. Google Pixel Tablet Could Run 64-Bit Version of Android 13; May Reduce Memory Usage: Details
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Tipped to Include MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC, 50-Megapixel Sony IMX766V Camera
  6. Neuromorphic NeuRRAM Chip for AI Developed, Performs Computations in Memory Without Network Connectivity: Details
  7. Xiaomi 13 Series Tipped to Get Narrow Bezels, Eye Protection Dimming: All Details
  8. Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier May Block Download of Shows and Movies for Offline Viewing
  9. Nothing Phone 1 Price in India Increased by Rs. 1,000 Across All Variants: All You Need to Know
  10. eToro Acquires Options Trading Platform Gatsby in $50 Million Deal as Part of US Expansion Plan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.