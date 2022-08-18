Philips Momentum 3000 series gaming monitors were launched in India on Wednesday. The new lineup includes the 27M1N3200ZA model with a 27-inch display and the 24M1N3200ZA model with a 23.8-inch display. They feature a slim frame and include an ergonomic stand with height, swivel, and pivot adjustments. The Philips Momentum 3000 series monitors sport a full-HD IPS display panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio and boast a 165Hz refresh rate, 1 millisecond response time, and Adaptive-Sync technology for a smooth and lag-free gaming experience.

Philips Momentum 3000 series gaming monitors price in India, availability

The Philips Momentum 3000 27M1N3200ZA is listed on Amazon for Rs. 34,990. However, it is currently available at a launch price of Rs. 22,799, according to Philips. Buyers also get a 1-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with this monitor.

Pricing and availability details for the Philips Momentum 3000 24M1N3200ZA are yet to be announced by the company.

Philips Momentum 3000 series gaming monitors specifications, features

The Philips Momentum 3000 27M1N3200ZA and Philips Momentum 3000 24M1N3200ZA gaming monitors sport 27-inch and 23.8-inch screens, respectively. They are equipped with a full-HD (1.920x1.080 pixels) IPS display panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio. These Philips gaming monitors feature a 165Hz refresh rate, 1 millisecond response time (MPRT), and Adaptive-Sync technology.

The Philips Momentum 3000 series gaming monitors support Ultra Wide-Color technology for vivid images, according to the company. They also come with smart contrast technology for automatically adjusting backlight intensity. They feature the company's LowBlue Mode and Flicker-free technology for reducing eye fatigue caused by long gaming sessions.

These new gaming monitors feature an EasySelect menu toggle key for quick access to the on-screen display (OSD) for adjusting multiple display options. Gamers can also save two customised display settings based on different games for the best possible performance.

The Philips Momentum 3000 series gaming monitors feature a single DisplayPort 1.2 and two HDMI 2.0 ports. The 27M1N3200ZA model is equipped with two 5W built-in speakers, whereas the 24M1N3200ZA model features two 3W built-in speakers. They also have an audio output pot. These gaming monitors have an ergonomic stand with height, swivel, and pivot adjustments. They are also compatible with VESA mounts (100x100mm), according to the company.

