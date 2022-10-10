Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable are coming to modern consoles next year. In a tweet, developer Atlus confirmed that its two critically-acclaimed JRPGs are headed to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X, in January 2023. While the promotional image only notes Microsoft platforms and Xbox Game Pass, Atlus had previously guaranteed their arrival on other consoles too. Persona 4 Golden has been up on the Steam marketplace since 2020, and even got verified for the Steam Deck, earlier this year.

Following its original launch in 2006, Persona 3 was ported to the PSP — with new story elements — making it accessible to players worldwide. Under the new banner, “Persona 3 Portable,” it marked the first and only time possible to play as a female protagonist, as you joined the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad (SEES), and investigate the Dark Hour — a time anomaly set between night and day. In addition to fighting Shadows in the Tartarus realm, players can partake in slice-of-life events, where they form social links with other characters, granting experience bonuses.

🌙 Special Announcement! 📺



Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden release for modern platforms on January 19, 2023! #P3P #P4G pic.twitter.com/OrAx46j8XG — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) October 8, 2022

Persona 4 Golden has been the more accessible entry, first launching on the PlayStation Vita, and later on PC. Regarded as one of the greatest games of all time, it expands upon the traditional JRPG elements, by letting the protagonist explore life as they see fit. When not fighting Shadows in the bizarre “TV World,” players can join school clubs, work part-time jobs, and form bonds with other NPCs. This would be the first time either game is headed to Xbox consoles, and will be available day one via Game Pass.

To help with the wait, Atlus is releasing Persona 5 Royal on October 21, across all major platforms. At launch, this refined version will include all 45 previously-released DLC for free, which packages new costumes, storylines, and Raoul, a full-fledged new Persona, for use in-game. As a regular student, the player must attend classes and participate in extracurricular activities, while moonlighting as a Phantom Thief, infiltrating corrupt adult minds. The game will also feature a Metaverse Navigator, letting you scale walls and vault over obstacles, simplifying the Treasure hunting process.

Furthermore, Atlus confirmed it has a Persona 5 Royal card game planned for next year. The studio will partner with Pandasaurus Games for publication, and is slated to release in Q4 2023. “Players will take on the roles of their favourite Phantom Thieves and fight to change the world in this cooperative card-based strategy game,” renowned board game designer, Emerson Matsuuchi said in a prepared statement.

Both Persona 4 Golden and Persona 3 Portable launch January 19, 2023, across PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.