Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Peridot: Pokémon Go Developer Niantic Announces New AR Pet Game for Android, iOS

Peridot: Pokémon Go Developer Niantic Announces New AR Pet Game for Android, iOS

Peridot will be Niantic’s first completely original property since Ingress.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 14 April 2022 14:01 IST
Peridot: Pokémon Go Developer Niantic Announces New AR Pet Game for Android, iOS

Photo Credit: Niantic

Peridot is a game about caring for and breeding magical critters

Highlights
  • Peridot is a game full of adorable pet creatures
  • The new AR game does not have a specific release date yet
  • Peridot is paired up with real-world and AR elements

Peridot is the next augmented reality game from Niantic, the developer behind successful AR mobile games such as Pokémon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Like Pokémon Go, Peridot is full of creatures and involves both real-world and AR elements. In Peridot, players will have to tend to the creatures by training, feeding, and playing with them. You'd also have to help them grow from tiny critters to grown adults, and then continue breeding them. It's like Niantic's own Tamagotchi game.

Here's the setting for the world of Peridot, from Niantic: "after thousands of years of slumber, Peridots are waking to a world vastly different from the one in which they used to roam, and they'll need your help to protect them from extinction.”

Like Niantic's previous games — including Harry Potter: Wizards Unite — much of the gameplay requires the player to step out into the real world and experience the outdoors. There's plenty of real-world experiences in the game, such as looking for breeding nests in the wild, taking your Peridot for a walk, or finding specific kinds of food for it. Another interesting thing about the game is that there's no death in the gameplay, as the Peridots never die.

Similarly, AR appears to be a large component of the game, just like in Pokémon Go. Peridot is being built with Niantic's Lightship Platform and the developer says that the game's virtual creatures can recognise different real-world surfaces such as dirt, sand, water, grass, and foliage and react to them accordingly. All of the creatures in the game have their own DNA and characteristics, which makes them different.

After the breakout success of Pokémon Go in summer of 2016, Niantic had mostly focused on more licensed properties like Pikmin Bloom, Harry Potter and, soon, Transformers. With Peridot, Niantic is returning to creating its own IP, as it did with Ingress before Pokémon Go.

Peridot doesn't have a specific release date, though Niantic says it will be rolling out in selected markets later in April both on Android and iOS.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Peridot

Peridot

Genre Augmented Reality
Platform Android, iOS
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 3+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tata Play Binge Starter Pack Launched to Offer OTT Content Access at an Affordable Price
Ukraine Says It Thwarted Russian Cyberattack on Electricity Grid

Related Stories

Peridot: Pokémon Go Developer Niantic Announces New AR Pet Game for Android, iOS
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  2. Moto G52 With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  3. Crypto Exchanges in India Disable Deposits via State-Backed System
  4. iQoo Neo 6 With 120Hz Screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  5. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  6. Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
  7. The Batman: How, When, and Where Can I Watch Online in India?
  8. Google Pixel 6a, Pixel 7 Series Spotted on US FCC Listing
  9. Google Introduces Switch to Android App for iPhone: How to Use
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Brazil’s Crypto Regulatory Bill Expects Approval from National Congress Within First Half of 2022
  2. Samsung Planning to Sell Recycled Parts for Repairing Smartphones, Tablets
  3. Ukraine Says It Thwarted Russian Cyberattack on Electricity Grid
  4. Peridot: Pokémon Go Developer Niantic Announces New AR Pet Game for Android, iOS
  5. Tata Play Binge Starter Pack Launched to Offer OTT Content Access at an Affordable Price
  6. OnePlus 10R 5G India Launch Set for April 28 Alongside OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, Charging Speed Revealed
  7. Geomagnetic Solar Storm to Hit Earth on April 14, May Cause Possible Damage
  8. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, 150W Fast Charging
  9. Amazon Workers Sustained Half of Recorded US Warehouse Injuries in 2021: Unions
  10. Oil India Receives Rs. 57 Crore Ransom Demand From Hacker
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.