Technology News
loading

Outer Wilds Is Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in September

Outer Wilds launches on next-gen consoles on September 15.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 29 July 2022 19:53 IST
Outer Wilds Is Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in September

Photo Credit: Annapurna Interactive

Outer Wilds will launch on next-gen systems, along with the Echoes of the Eye DLC

Highlights
  • Owners of the game on PS4 and Xbox One get a free next-gen upgrade
  • Outer Wilds is also available on Xbox Game Pass
  • A Nintendo Switch version of Outer Wilds is in the works

Outer Wilds is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Developer Mobius Digital confirmed during the Annapurna Interactive Showcase on Thursday that the next-gen versions of the game would run at a solid 60fps. Those who own the title on PS4 or Xbox One will get a free upgrade once they shift to the new consoles. The update is slated to launch on September 15 and includes the ‘Echoes of the Eye' DLC. A Nintendo Switch version for Outer Wilds is also in the works.

PS5 users who never owned the game before will have to purchase the next-gen version when it launches. Or you could head over to the PlayStation Store and buy the cheaper PS4 version and wait until Outer Wilds drops in September. The publisher is currently running a promotional Summer Sale, which would allow you to buy the game at Rs. 834 (a 34 percent discount).

Xbox players, on the other hand, can take advantage of their Game Pass subscription to add Outer Wilds to the library. When the next-gen version launches, the update should automatically download, giving you access to the full 60fps experience. Xbox Game Pass is now available at an introductory offer of Rs. 50, after which players will be expected to pay Rs.499 per month.

A Nintendo Switch version of Outer Wilds was announced during last year's Annapurna showcase, but it still has not come to fruition. The studio made an appearance this time to assure that the version is still in the works, but there is no firm release window.

Developed by Mobius Digital, Outer Wilds features an odd premise. Players take control of an unnamed space explorer and travel to the far reaches of the galaxy, to find themselves stuck in a time loop. Every 22 minutes, the prime star of the solar system goes supernova, thereby resetting every planet and particle back to its original state. Players are encouraged to explore and uncover the secrets of an extinct tribe called Nomai, in an attempt to solve the mystery. And although the game sounds rogue-like, it leans more towards the adventure genre.

Outer Wilds is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X, along with the Echoes of the Eye DLC, on September 15.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Outer Wilds

Outer Wilds

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 7+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: outer wilds, outer wilds ps5, outer wilds xbox series x, outer wilds xbox series s, outer wilds next gen, outer wilds next gen update, outer wilds ps5 release date, outer wilds xbox series release date, annapurna interactive, xbox game pass, ps5, ps4, xbox one, nintendo switch
Binance Partners With SS Lazio to Debut NFT Ticketing After UEFA Champions League Final Debacle
Motorola Razr 2022 Primary Display First Look Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Outer Wilds Is Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in September
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Said to Be Blocked in India Over Data Sharing Concerns in China
  2. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  3. Moto G32 With 6.5-Inch Full-HD+ 90Hz Display Launched: All Details
  4. Ola, Uber in Merger Talks: Reports
  5. Swiggy Allows Permanent Work-From-Anywhere for Most Teams 
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  8. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved Display: Report
  9. Moto G32 Render Leak Tips 4 Colour Variants
  10. OnePlus Ace Pro to Feature Eight-Channel Vapour Cooling Chamber: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Ola, Uber in Merger Talks: Reports
  2. Samsung’s Galaxy Earlybird To Go Service Lets Users Use Galaxy Products for 3 Days Before Others
  3. Outer Wilds Is Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in September
  4. Motorola Razr 2022 Primary Display First Look Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Binance Partners With SS Lazio to Debut NFT Ticketing After UEFA Champions League Final Debacle
  6. Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Timeline Tipped, May Pack Kirin 9000S SoC
  7. Ptron Tangent Duo Neckband Earphones With Upto 24-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  8. Samsung Patents Display Technology With Simultaneous Different Refresh Rates Across Multiple Areas
  9. Pebble Orion, Spectra Smartwatches with SpO2 Tracking, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  10. The Sims 4 Update Is Causing Rapid Ageing and Incestual Relationships
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.