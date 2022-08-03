Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Nintendo Faces Dip in Quarterly Sales Amid Chip Shortages, Sold 3.43 Million Switch Units

Nintendo Faces Dip in Quarterly Sales Amid Chip Shortages, Sold 3.43 Million Switch Units

Nintendo launched an upgraded Switch model last year in October with an OLED screen to drive interest in the system.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 August 2022 18:05 IST
Nintendo Faces Dip in Quarterly Sales Amid Chip Shortages, Sold 3.43 Million Switch Units

Nintendo booked a JPY 51.7 billion (roughly Rs. 3,060 crore) foreign exchange gain

Highlights
  • Nintendo expected procurement to improve
  • Nintendo sold 3.43 million units of its Switch console in the quarte
  • The company last October launched an upgraded Switch model

Japan's Nintendo sold 23 percent fewer Switch consoles in the April-June quarter than a year earlier following chip shortages, it said on Wednesday.

The Kyoto-based gaming company said it expected procurement to improve "from late summer towards autumn" and maintained its forecast to sell 21 million units in the year through end-March 2023.

"Demand remains stable in all regions," Nintendo said in a presentation.

Nintendo, the company behind Super Mario sold 3.43 million units of its Switch console in the quarter, down from from 4.45 million a year earlier. It sold 23.06 million units last year.

It forecasts the second annual sales decline for its hybrid home/portable Switch device, which is in its sixth year on the market.

The company last October launched an upgraded Switch model with an OLED screen to drive interest in the system.

First-quarter software sales declined by 8.6 percent to 41.4 million units, while operating profit fell 15 percent to JPY 101.6 billion (roughly Rs. 6,020 crore), below analyst estimates.

Nintendo booked a JPY 51.7 billion (roughly Rs. 3,060 crore) foreign exchange gain from the weaker yen.

Investors are gauging the unwinding of a gaming boom among consumers who had been stuck at home during pandemic lockdowns.

Sony last week reported a 15 percent drop in PlayStation user engagement compared to a year earlier.

"Gaming is now bigger than ever, and a certain part of users stay on, but the party is certainly now over," said Serkan Toto, founder of game industry consultancy Kantan Games.

Upcoming Nintendo games to support demand into the year-end shopping season include Splatoon 3, which will be released in September, and Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in November.

© Thomson Reuters 2022
 

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nintendo, Switch, PlayStation
Government Withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill, to Be Replaced With Comprehensive Framework, MoS IT Says

Related Stories

Nintendo Faces Dip in Quarterly Sales Amid Chip Shortages, Sold 3.43 Million Switch Units
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Solar Storm Expected to Hit Earth on August 3: Details
  2. MeitY Blocks 348 Apps for Transmitting Indian Users’ Information
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  4. Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Details
  5. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price in India Dropped by Rs. 2,000: All Details
  8. Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Grab These Early Deals Today
  9. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  10. OnePlus Leads Mid-Range Smartphone Segment in India: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4 Smartphones May Drop the “Z” in Moniker: Report
  2. Airtel 5G Services Rollout to Begin in August, Signs Network Deals With Ericsson, Nokia, and Samsung
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Tipped to Feature Gorilla Glass Victus+ Screen Protection, Improved Fast Charging
  4. Online Gaming Platforms Involving Game of Chance Treated as Illegal, MoS IT Says
  5. Android 13 Stable Version Likely to Release in September: All Details
  6. Twitter Will Reportedly Show Users If Embedded Tweets Have Been Edited: All You Need to Know
  7. Nintendo Faces Dip in Quarterly Sales Amid Chip Shortages, Sold 3.43 Million Switch Units
  8. Government Withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill, to Be Replaced With Comprehensive Framework, MoS IT Says
  9. NortonLifeLock Gets UK Regulator’s Nod for $8.6 Billion Avast Takeover Deal: All Details
  10. MeitY Blocks 348 Apps for Transmitting Users’ Information in Unauthorised Manner
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.