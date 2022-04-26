Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • New State Mobile to Get NieR Series Themed Content as Krafton, Square Enix Collaborate

New State Mobile to Get NieR Series-Themed Content as Krafton, Square Enix Collaborate

Players will get access to costumes of characters from NieR:Automata, and NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 April 2022 14:24 IST
New State Mobile to Get NieR Series-Themed Content as Krafton, Square Enix Collaborate

Photo Credit: Krafton

NieR Series-themed content is available on Android and iOS

Highlights
  • There will also be a NieR Series-themed reward event
  • Players can collect in-game items
  • Krafton ha slaos released an update for Android players

New State Mobile developer and publisher Krafton, and NieR video gamer series publisher Square Enix have collaborated to bring NieR series-themed character costumes, in-game items, and rewards. The costume of NieR:Automata's signature characters 2B and 9S, and NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…'s Protagonist and Kaine will be available for players. The NieR series-themed content will be available in the upcoming update. Meanwhile, New State Mobile is getting an optional update for Android gamers. It brings fixes in regards to weapons and FPS issues.

The NieR series-themed content will be available from April 29 through May 19. Krafton says that as a part of the update, New State Mobile players will get items such as an emote, armour, weapons and vehicle skins. The costumes of NieR:Automata's signature characters 2B and 9S, and NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…'s Protagonist and Kaine will be available for players to obtain. There will also be a themed reward event, and a collection of new in-game items for players to collect.

Furthermore, there will also be a NieR series in-game reward event. “Players who complete the themed missions will be able to obtain a NieR Series profile icon, profile frame and frame effect, which can be used to customise their profiles,” Krafton said. Square Enix's NieR:Automata revolves around androids 2B, 9S and A2, and their battle against powerful weapons known as machine lifeforms. The NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… is a re-telling of the NieR Replicant third-person action-RPG, which was originally released in Japan in 2010. It is a prequel to NieR:Automata.

In a related development, an optional New State Mobile update has been released for Android users. The update fixes an issue where players could not fire their weapons when trying to shoot after moving away from an obstacle that was blocking their sight. It also resolves a problem where the player could set the FPS to "High" on low-end devices. Krafton says that an “equivalent update for iOS devices is currently in the works and will be available in the near future.”

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
New State Mobile

New State Mobile

  • Good
  • PC-like gameplay
  • New weapons, cars, and maps
  • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
  • Much better graphics and lighting
  • Futuristic elements
  • Bad
  • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
  • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
  • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
Read detailed Krafton New State Mobile review
Genre Shooter
Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
Modes Multiplayer
Series PUBG
PEGI Rating 12+
Advertisement
Nier: Automata

Nier: Automata

  • Good
  • Polished combat
  • Great story
  • Fantastic music
  • Bad
  • Could look better
  • Doesn’t explain itself too well
Read detailed Square Enix Nier: Automata review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Drakengard
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: New State Mobile, Krafton, Square Enix, NieR Automata, Nier Replicant
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover a Concern for Human Rights Groups

Related Stories

New State Mobile to Get NieR Series-Themed Content as Krafton, Square Enix Collaborate
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  3. Nokia 105 (2022), 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India
  4. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  5. Tecno Phantom X with Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
  6. Poco M4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 29: All You Need to Know
  7. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Tipped to Launch on April 26: All Details
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Poco F4 GT Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Tuesday Launch
  10. Poco F4 GT Gaming Smartphone Launched: All Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Instagram's New Enhanced Tags on Reels Makes It Easier for Creators to Get Credit
  3. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings; 6,000mAh Battery, Android 12 Expected
  4. Nitin Gadkari Urges Advance Action Over EV Fire Incidents, Shares Concerns Over Rising Temperature on EV Batteries
  5. Microsoft Teams Will Soon Be Available to Download From Microsoft Store
  6. Poco F4 GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Ships a Million 'Made in India' iPhone Units in Q1 2022: CyberMedia Research
  8. Diablo Immortal Gets June 2 Release Date, Also Coming to PC
  9. Nokia Licensee HMD Global to Boost Exports From India, Calls It Key Destination for Manufacturing
  10. iPhone 14 Pro CAD Render Tips Design, Thinner Side Bezels
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.