New State Mobile Update 0.9.24 Brings New Game Mode, Weapons, Features, Season 4 Battle Pass

New State Mobile update 0.9.24 has started rolling out to all users.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 10 February 2022 11:42 IST
New State Mobile Update 0.9.24 Brings New Game Mode, Weapons, Features, Season 4 Battle Pass

Photo Credit: Krafton

New State Mobile is getting new weapons as well as new customisation for existing weapons

Highlights
  • New State Mobile Round Deathmatch allows 4v4 sessions
  • Krafton has made improvements to all its maps for different modes
  • New State Mobile has added a new co-op revive/ recruit function

New State Mobile (formerly PUBG: New State) is getting an update to version 0.9.24 today, bringing in a new game mode and some new content with bug fixes and improvements for the battle royale title from Krafton. New State Mobile is getting a Round Deathmatch mode which is a 4v4 mode and it can be played in a new map — Arena. Furthermore, New State Mobile has added new weapons along with new customisations for existing weapons. Krafton has also added a new feature where if all teammates cooperate to revive/ recruit a player, it will happen faster.

The update to version 0.9.24 for New State Mobile was announced through a post on Krafton's website. The update will roll out to all users today after the game has undergone its scheduled maintenance, which is planned to wrap up by 11:30am IST.

New State Mobile has yet again added a new game mode — Round Deathmatch. In the new 4v4 deathmatch mode, a match is won when a team wins four out of seven rounds. The two teams play against each other in the new Arena map. The new map gets a restricted playzone from the beginning that is set around the centre. Round Deathmatch gets the same default weapon presets as Team Deathmatch and players will be able to select from them before the start of each round. In addition, players get a grenade, smoke grenade, and flash grenade.

In the new Round Deathmatch mode, there is also a Deployable Shield: Wide Type at the entrance of the base and Krafton has reduced the time it takes to revive a downed teammate to five seconds.

New State Mobile has also reworked the Team Deathmatch map — Station. The map has been widened and many underutilised routes and cover-providing objects have been improved. Furthermore, players who die four times in a row without a kill will get a level-3 helmet and armour in the next respawn. Krafton has also revamped the Team Deathmatch UI and it now shows additional information about allies and enemies. At the end of the match, the UI will show kill scores of both teams. The game also gets improved gun presets, new alerts for kill streaks, and BP rewards have been doubled.

Krafton has also added a couple of new weapons — MP5K and Crossbow. The former is a 9mm SMG that is compatible with every attachment. The latter can be equipped with crossbow-specific attachments and they increase reload speed by 25 percent. Both weapons will be available in Troi, Erangel, and Training Ground. Krafton has also improved the reload action for its DSR-1 sniper rifle.

As for gun customisations, M249 machine gun gets a ballistic shield which can be attached to left and right sides of the handguard. These shields protect from enemy fire and cannot be destroyed. However, ADS speed for the gun reduces a bit. The MP5K SMG also gets a laser sight that is attached to the left side.

Another new feature for New State Mobile is the co-op revive/ recruit function. With this, it becomes faster to revive a fallen teammate or recruit an enemy if all the members of the team participate.

Furthermore, Krafton has also added new reticle customisation that allows players to change its shapes and colours. New State Mobile also receives its Survivor Pass Volume 4 and its protagonist is Mayhem's Doug Bikerway. Premium Pass players will get an Imperial Guard costume set. Players will now be able to purchase items from the NC Store as a gift for their friends.

Vehicles in New State Mobile have had their durability and crash damage decreased. Krafton has improved the vehicle boarding function and made improvements to the trunk of the vehicles. The developers have also made some improvements to Troi and Erangel maps in the battle royale mode.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
New State Mobile

New State Mobile

    • Good
    • PC-like gameplay
    • New weapons, cars, and maps
    • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
    • Much better graphics and lighting
    • Futuristic elements
    • Bad
    • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
    • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
    • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
    Read detailed Krafton New State Mobile review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
    Modes Multiplayer
    Series PUBG
    PEGI Rating 12+
    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: New State Mobile, New State Mobile Update, New State Mobile Update 0.9.23, Krafton, PUBG
    Satvik Khare
    Satvik Khare
    Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
    Disney+ Shines, Netflix Slows as Streaming Competition Rages On
    Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Price in India Tipped via Alleged Retail Boxes

