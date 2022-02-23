Technology News
New State Mobile Adds New Story Missions With Survivor Pass, Optional Update Released for iOS Devices

Gamers who complete the story missions will meet protagonist Arnie ‘Mayhem’ Kopelson in the game.

By David Delima | Updated: 23 February 2022 18:53 IST
Photo Credit: Krafton

Mayhem and his gang of arms dealing bikers arrived in Troi on Christmas eve

Highlights
  • New State Mobile was previously called PUBG New State
  • Krafton released the update to New State Mobile 0.9.24 on February 10
  • Gamers can complete missions to unlock rewards in the battle royale game

New State Mobile — formerly known as PUBG New State— has introduced new story missions as part of the Survivor Pass Volume 4 that has arrived with the update 0.9.24. The popular battle royale game, which was launched last year, allows gamers who have upgraded to the premium Survivor Pass to play new story missions that land every week and unlock special rewards. The protagonist for this season is biker Arnie ‘Mayhem' Kopelson, according to Krafton.

On Tuesday, Krafton revealed that gamers who complete Kopelson's weekly missions will be able to meet the biker and his gang, while revealing the story behind his arrival on New State Mobile. Mayhem and his gang of arms dealing bikers arrived in Troi on Christmas eve with medicine, food, and lots of guns, according to the publisher. Gamers can complete weekly missions to unlock rewards, while Premium Pass holders will unlock higher-quality rewards. Krafton had previously announced that Premium Pass holders would receive an Imperial Guard costume set.

According to Krafton, years ago, Sheriff Sam Berry had arrested Mayhem on charges of extortion and racketeering. Berry and Mayhem —clearly not on good terms— must put their differences aside to prevent Ben Brown's Great Lakes Coalition (GLC) faction from controlling Michigan. So far, Week 1 and Week 2 of the story mode are available to complete.

As part of Week 1, gamers must obtain five Mayhem stickers in Troi, then find three toolboxes and Doug's whisky flask in the Trailer Park area. As part of Week 2 quests, gamers must obtain three Mayhem buckles in the Trailer Park area, then locate five empty water canisters in Troi and find three roses in Troi's Graveyard area. As previously mentioned, Krafton will add new missions every week to New State Mobile.

Gamers who have updated to New State Mobile 0.9.24 earlier this month can complete the latest missions to unlock rewards and meet Mayhem in the game. The publisher also brought important new additions to the game earlier this month, including new MP5K and Crossbow weapons, and a Round Deathmatch mode — a new 4x4 mode played in the Arena map. Krafton also updated the game to allow all teammates to work together to revive or recruit a downed player faster.

Meanwhile, Krafton also released an optional update for iOS devices on Tuesday, bringing optimisations for the battle royale game in tow. The update is optional, which means users will still be able to play the game without downloading the update, according to Krafton. Gamers can visit the App Store and search for PUBG: New State and tap the Update button, or tap on their profile photo and scroll down to see pending updates, according to Krafton.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
    • Good
    • PC-like gameplay
    • New weapons, cars, and maps
    • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
    • Much better graphics and lighting
    • Futuristic elements
    • Bad
    • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
    • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
    • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
    Read detailed Krafton New State Mobile review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
    Modes Multiplayer
    Series PUBG
    PEGI Rating 12+
    Comments

    Further reading: New State, PUBG New State, Krafton, PUBG, New State Missions, New State Story Missions, Arnie Mayhem Kopelson, Arnie Kopelson, Sheriff Berry, Survivor Pass, Premium Pass
    David Delima
    David Delima
    As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
