New State Mobile — formerly known as PUBG New State— has introduced new story missions as part of the Survivor Pass Volume 4 that has arrived with the update 0.9.24. The popular battle royale game, which was launched last year, allows gamers who have upgraded to the premium Survivor Pass to play new story missions that land every week and unlock special rewards. The protagonist for this season is biker Arnie ‘Mayhem' Kopelson, according to Krafton.

On Tuesday, Krafton revealed that gamers who complete Kopelson's weekly missions will be able to meet the biker and his gang, while revealing the story behind his arrival on New State Mobile. Mayhem and his gang of arms dealing bikers arrived in Troi on Christmas eve with medicine, food, and lots of guns, according to the publisher. Gamers can complete weekly missions to unlock rewards, while Premium Pass holders will unlock higher-quality rewards. Krafton had previously announced that Premium Pass holders would receive an Imperial Guard costume set.

Sheriff Berry had arrested Kopelson years ago on charges of extortion and racketeering; the two men were not on good terms. But they now had a common enemy – neither one wanted to see the GLC control Michigan.

According to Krafton, years ago, Sheriff Sam Berry had arrested Mayhem on charges of extortion and racketeering. Berry and Mayhem —clearly not on good terms— must put their differences aside to prevent Ben Brown's Great Lakes Coalition (GLC) faction from controlling Michigan. So far, Week 1 and Week 2 of the story mode are available to complete.

As part of Week 1, gamers must obtain five Mayhem stickers in Troi, then find three toolboxes and Doug's whisky flask in the Trailer Park area. As part of Week 2 quests, gamers must obtain three Mayhem buckles in the Trailer Park area, then locate five empty water canisters in Troi and find three roses in Troi's Graveyard area. As previously mentioned, Krafton will add new missions every week to New State Mobile.

Gamers who have updated to New State Mobile 0.9.24 earlier this month can complete the latest missions to unlock rewards and meet Mayhem in the game. The publisher also brought important new additions to the game earlier this month, including new MP5K and Crossbow weapons, and a Round Deathmatch mode — a new 4x4 mode played in the Arena map. Krafton also updated the game to allow all teammates to work together to revive or recruit a downed player faster.

Meanwhile, Krafton also released an optional update for iOS devices on Tuesday, bringing optimisations for the battle royale game in tow. The update is optional, which means users will still be able to play the game without downloading the update, according to Krafton. Gamers can visit the App Store and search for PUBG: New State and tap the Update button, or tap on their profile photo and scroll down to see pending updates, according to Krafton.