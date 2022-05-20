Technology News
  • New State Mobile May Update Live on Android, iOS; Brings New Map, Weapon, More

New State Mobile May Update Live on Android, iOS; Brings New Map, Weapon, More

May update also brings a large number of bug fixes related to crashes, gameplay, and graphics.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 20 May 2022 18:54 IST
Photo Credit: Krafton/ New State Mobile

The new map added (pictured) with the update has been built for mid-to-long range battles

Highlights
  • New State Mobile May update introduces Piggyback action feature
  • The May update brings new combat levelling system
  • Survivor Pass Vol. 7 brings Paul Rubin to the mobile game

New State Mobile May update is currently live on Android and iOS, the game developer Krafton announced on Friday. The list of new things the update adds include a new map, a new weapon, combat leveling system, action feature, and Survivor Pass. The new map is called Underbridge and can be found in the Round Deathmatch mode. A new combat leveling system is also being added to the Round Deathmatch mode. The new gun being introduced is a Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR). The update also brings the Survivor Pass Volume 7. The update also brings a slew of bug fixes for the mobile game with the update.

There are a number of new additions in the New State Mobile 0.9.32 release. The new update brings a new map called Underbridge to the Round Deatchmatch mode. The map has been built for mid-to-long range battles and features two watchtowers so that players can spot the enemies from a distance. Care Packages will not spawn in the new map, unlike in the previous map Arena.

The Round Deathmatch Mode also gets a new combat levelling system in the update. In the new system, players can earn combat experience points based on the outcome of the Team/Round Deathmatch including win, loss, kill, and damage. Players who abandon the match and their team mid-game will not be eligible for the points. After reaching a particular combat level, players will receive a gun customisation kit for the Round Deathmatch preset.

New State Mobile new update also brings a new gun to the game. The weapon, M110A1 is a new Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR) that uses 7.62mm ammo. The developers claim that it has the fastest bullet velocity among DMRs in the game. “The M110A1 balances strong damage output with stable recoil and includes a diverse set of equipable accessories, including a scope, magazine, muzzle, and cheek pad slot,” added the developer.

Krafton has also added a new action feature called Piggyback in the game. This feature lets players piggyback knocked-out players and carry them to safety. Players can piggyback allies as well as enemies. While using the Piggyback action feature players will not be able to use other actions.

The May update also introduces the Survivor Pass Volume 7 with Paul Rubin from the New State faction coming to the mobile version of the game. Players will be able to earn Paul Rubin's costumes and appearance by completing all the story missions that roll out each week.

New State Mobile is also getting slew of bug fixes in the latest update. The crash related bug fixes include an issue where a smartphone would shut down while waiting to enter the starting island in Troi, another issue where the game would randomly close after parachuting, and the issue where the client would force close while entering a vehicle. Other aspects of the game like the gameplay, sound, and graphics also received bug fixes.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
New State Mobile

New State Mobile

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • PC-like gameplay
  • New weapons, cars, and maps
  • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
  • Much better graphics and lighting
  • Futuristic elements
  • Bad
  • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
  • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
  • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
Read detailed Krafton New State Mobile review
Genre Shooter
Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
Modes Multiplayer
Series PUBG
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

Further reading: Krafton, New State Mobile, New State
Elon Musk to Discuss Amazon’s Connectivity, Protection With Brazil’s President Bolsonaro on Upcoming Visit
Google to Allow Tinder Owner Match to Offer Alternate Payment Systems to Users on Play Store

