Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • New State Mobile March Update Now Live for Android, iOS Users; Brings New McLaren Supercar, MG3 Gun

New State Mobile March Update Now Live for Android, iOS Users; Brings New McLaren Supercar, MG3 Gun

New State Mobile brings Survivor Pass volume 5 with Cynthia Song from Project Justice.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 March 2022 16:00 IST
New State Mobile March Update Now Live for Android, iOS Users; Brings New McLaren Supercar, MG3 Gun

Photo Credit: Krafton/ New State Mobile

New State Mobile features the 765LT supercar, among other changes

Highlights
  • New State Mobile has received the version 0.9.26
  • The March update brings a revamped Erangel map
  • New State Mobile update brings a cherry blossom-themed lobby

New State Mobile March update is now live on Android and iOS, developer Krafton announced on Thursday. The latest update brings the 765LT supercar as a result of a partnership with McLaren Automotive. The March update of New State Mobile also comes with a new Survivor Pass, revamped Erangel map, and a new MG3 full-auto light machine gun. It also brings new weapon customisations and seasonal activities. Further, New State Mobile has received a new Lobby theme with a Spring treat.

One of the biggest changes that are available in the New State Mobile 0.9.26 release is the addition of the 765LT vehicle. Players can find the new vehicle in both Troi and Erangel maps. It is available in five colour variants, namely McLaren Orange, Luminaire Green, Sunset Orange, Thunderbolt Blue, and New State Special. Additionally, the car can be experienced with exclusive vehicle skins through a time-limited McLaren Crate.

The March Update of New State Mobile also introduces the Survivor Pass volume 5 that comes with Cynthia Song from Project Justice. Gamers can earn Cynthia Song's costumes and character appearance by completing all of the Story Missions. By upgrading to the Premium Pass, gamers will also get Cynthia Song's Shadow Assassin costume.

Krafton has also included Story Mission reward updates that include the ability to preview character appearances by completing Story Missions and zoom in and out to see the appearances in detail. You can also press and hold the Total Progress Rewards button for Story Missions to see more information.

Erangel has received an update in the new New State Mobile release. It mainly focuses on the southwest region of Erangel's northern island. You will see Avanpost at a new location within the map. A factory has also been added to Quarry. Similarly, there is a new loot location within Ferry Pier and The Dock.

The updated New State Mobile also includes the MG3 gun as a new weapon that uses 7.62mm ammo, with a 75-round magazine. The gun comes with two rates of fire — 660 RPM and 990 RPM, with the default rate set at 990 RPM. You can find the MG3 gun in Care Packages across every map. It also has a chance to appear specifically in the Weapons Box, located in the Police Station in Chester on Troi.

new state mobile mg3 gun image New State Mobile

New State Mobile has added the MG3 light machine gun as a new weapon
Photo Credit: Krafton/ New State Mobile

 

Alongside MG3, the New State Mobile update brings a list of weapon customisations for the Vector and Mini-14 weapons. The Vector can be equipped with a drum magazine that has a capacity of holding 45 rounds at a cost of significantly reducing the reload speed of the gun. The Mini-14, on the other hand, has an open Stock Slot for tactical stock attachments that can help strengthen stability, recoil control, and reduce aim down sights (ADS) speed.

The updated New State Mobile also includes the cherry blossom-themed lobby to celebrate the Spring season. There are also various events with changes to mark the new season's arrival. Additionally, gamers can enter the events to get various spring festive rewards, including a new cherry blossom weapon and a cherry blossom profile frame.

Krafton has separately improved frame rate optimisation on both Android and iOS versions of New State Mobile through its latest update. The game now also supports the fullscreen aspect ratio of the iPad Mini (2021). Further, the game is claimed to have included improvements to reduce battery consumption and overheating across all supported devices.

The update also includes a list of bug fixes and improvements that are available across Erangel and Troi maps. You can check them out in detail from the New State Mobile site.

Krafton originally announced the release of New State Mobile v0.9.26 earlier this week. The update is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms through Google Play and the App Store, respectively.

Can PUBG: New State rival BGMI and PUBG Mobile in the battle royale space? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
New State Mobile

New State Mobile

    • Good
    • PC-like gameplay
    • New weapons, cars, and maps
    • Drones, revival and recruit system keeps the game engaging
    • Much better graphics and lighting
    • Futuristic elements
    • Bad
    • Cannot port old account into PUBG: New State
    • A couple of bugs that can be irritating
    • Demands a lot from your smartphone in terms of graphical prowes
    Read detailed Krafton New State Mobile review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Android, iOS, iPadOS
    Modes Multiplayer
    Series PUBG
    PEGI Rating 12+
    Comments

    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: New State Mobile March update, New State Mobile, PUBG New State, PUBG, Krafton, McLaren Automotive, McLaren
    Jagmeet Singh
    Jagmeet Singh
    Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
    Holi 2022: Snapchat Launches Special Filters to Celebrate Festival
    New State Mobile March Update Now Live for Android, iOS Users; Brings New McLaren Supercar, MG3 Gun
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Advertisement
    Best Deals of the Day »
    Follow Us
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, Galaxy Book Go and More Laptops Launched in India
    2. Asus 8z Review: Small Wonder
    3. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G Review: Choose Wisely
    4. iQoo Wireless Sport Neckband Earbuds With 18-Hour Battery Launched
    5. Google I/O 2022 Taking Place on May 11–12, Will Be Available Online
    6. Redmi 10 With Dual Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 680 SoC Debuts in India
    7. OnePlus Nord 2 5G OxygenOS 12 Closed Beta Testing Opens in India
    8. Asus ROG, TUF Gaming Laptops Lineups Refreshed in India: All Details
    9. LG Tone Free FP Series TWS Earbuds With UV Charging Case Debut in India
    10. Amazon Mobile Savings Days Sale Brings Discounts on Smartphones: Top Deals
    #Latest Stories
    1. HSBC to Buy Virtual Land in The Sandbox to Join Peers in Metaverse
    2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Specifications Tipped via Multiple Certification Websites
    3. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 'Servant of the People' Is Back on Netflix in US
    4. New State Mobile March Update Now Live for Android, iOS Users; Brings New McLaren Supercar, MG3 Gun
    5. Holi 2022: Snapchat Launches Special Filters to Celebrate Festival
    6. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book 2 Business, Galaxy Book Go Laptops Debut in India
    7. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Renders Leak Ahead of Launch; Tip Design and Colour
    8. Google I/O 2022 to Be Held on May 11–12, Registrations Free, Open for Virtual Watching
    9. Ghana’s Central Bank Says Its Digital Currency ‘eCedi’ is Aimed at Financial Inclusion
    10. NASA's Massive Moon Rocket Set for Public Debut in Rollout to Florida Launch Pad
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.