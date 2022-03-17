New State Mobile March update is now live on Android and iOS, developer Krafton announced on Thursday. The latest update brings the 765LT supercar as a result of a partnership with McLaren Automotive. The March update of New State Mobile also comes with a new Survivor Pass, revamped Erangel map, and a new MG3 full-auto light machine gun. It also brings new weapon customisations and seasonal activities. Further, New State Mobile has received a new Lobby theme with a Spring treat.

One of the biggest changes that are available in the New State Mobile 0.9.26 release is the addition of the 765LT vehicle. Players can find the new vehicle in both Troi and Erangel maps. It is available in five colour variants, namely McLaren Orange, Luminaire Green, Sunset Orange, Thunderbolt Blue, and New State Special. Additionally, the car can be experienced with exclusive vehicle skins through a time-limited McLaren Crate.

The March Update of New State Mobile also introduces the Survivor Pass volume 5 that comes with Cynthia Song from Project Justice. Gamers can earn Cynthia Song's costumes and character appearance by completing all of the Story Missions. By upgrading to the Premium Pass, gamers will also get Cynthia Song's Shadow Assassin costume.

Krafton has also included Story Mission reward updates that include the ability to preview character appearances by completing Story Missions and zoom in and out to see the appearances in detail. You can also press and hold the Total Progress Rewards button for Story Missions to see more information.

Erangel has received an update in the new New State Mobile release. It mainly focuses on the southwest region of Erangel's northern island. You will see Avanpost at a new location within the map. A factory has also been added to Quarry. Similarly, there is a new loot location within Ferry Pier and The Dock.

The updated New State Mobile also includes the MG3 gun as a new weapon that uses 7.62mm ammo, with a 75-round magazine. The gun comes with two rates of fire — 660 RPM and 990 RPM, with the default rate set at 990 RPM. You can find the MG3 gun in Care Packages across every map. It also has a chance to appear specifically in the Weapons Box, located in the Police Station in Chester on Troi.

New State Mobile has added the MG3 light machine gun as a new weapon

Photo Credit: Krafton/ New State Mobile

Alongside MG3, the New State Mobile update brings a list of weapon customisations for the Vector and Mini-14 weapons. The Vector can be equipped with a drum magazine that has a capacity of holding 45 rounds at a cost of significantly reducing the reload speed of the gun. The Mini-14, on the other hand, has an open Stock Slot for tactical stock attachments that can help strengthen stability, recoil control, and reduce aim down sights (ADS) speed.

The updated New State Mobile also includes the cherry blossom-themed lobby to celebrate the Spring season. There are also various events with changes to mark the new season's arrival. Additionally, gamers can enter the events to get various spring festive rewards, including a new cherry blossom weapon and a cherry blossom profile frame.

Krafton has separately improved frame rate optimisation on both Android and iOS versions of New State Mobile through its latest update. The game now also supports the fullscreen aspect ratio of the iPad Mini (2021). Further, the game is claimed to have included improvements to reduce battery consumption and overheating across all supported devices.

The update also includes a list of bug fixes and improvements that are available across Erangel and Troi maps. You can check them out in detail from the New State Mobile site.

Krafton originally announced the release of New State Mobile v0.9.26 earlier this week. The update is available for download on both Android and iOS platforms through Google Play and the App Store, respectively.