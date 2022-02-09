New State Mobile, earlier PUBG: New State, will be down for maintenance on February 10. The downtime is for its developer Krafton to prepare the game for the upcoming update, slated for the month of February. New State Mobile will be getting a new game mode, content, and some improvements. The maintenance is scheduled for approximately six hours. Late last month, Krafton announced that it has changed the name of PUBG: New State to New State Mobile.

In a post, Krafton announced that New State Mobile will be down for maintenance on February 10 from 12am (midnight) to 6am UTC (5:30am to 11:30am IST). Once the game goes down for maintenance, players will not be able to access the game. When it is updated, players will have to manually update the game on Android and iOS to regain access to the game. If there are any changes to the maintenance downtime, Krafton will announce it on its blog.

If for some reason, the update button isn't visible on the respective app stores, players would need to clear the cache for PUBG: New State to install the update. To clear the cache on Google Play store, head to Settings > Application > Google Play Store > Storage > Delete Cache. Similarly, for Galaxy Store head to Settings > Application > Galaxy Store > Storage > Delete Cache. However, there is no method mentioned to clear the cache on iOS. Krafton also mentioned that the update may arrive later on respective app stores later for certain devices.

Last month, Krafton announced that it renamed PUBG: New State to New State Mobile. The official social media handles for the game show the updated name. The game was released in November last year and has since accumulated over 45 million downloads, as per a previous report. The game was still listed as PUBG: New State on Apple's App Store and the Google Play store, at the time of writing.

