Netflix's Job Listings Point Towards Its Cloud Gaming Plans

Streaming giant Netflix is eyeing the cloud gaming segment and is hunting for professionals to launch at least 50 gaming titles by the end of this year. The buzz is based on recent job listing posts on its website and LinkedIn. On Tuesday, the company announced the global launch of the exclusive Netflix-inspired version of the popular 'Heads Up!' game which will be available for all its subscribers. Netflix said the game will come with new decks from popular series including Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Shadow and Bone.

According to its LinkedIn job post, the company is looking for a security product manager with experience handling "cloud gaming challenges". The post on company's website says it's on the hunt for a rendering engineer who can support Netflix's "cloud gaming service".

"We are always looking for great talent to join our teams and are constantly exploring new product opportunities to enhance our member experience. We have nothing else to share at this time," Netflix told TechCrunch when asked about its future plans.

The streaming company has already forayed into mobile gaming, but the titles are not exactly popular. It now hopes a cloud gaming service will catch the attention of more gamers, said TechCrunch.

As per Protocol, cloud gaming will allow Netflix to bring its games to the TV screen without having to rely on game consoles. The outlet further said that Netflix shut down its last data centre in 2016 and moved all its infrastructure on cloud, becoming one of the earliest movers in the field.

It is also eyeing the huge growth potential in the cloud gaming market, which allows users to access games without having to pay for expensive hardware. According to market research store Research and Markets, the cloud gaming market size is expected to reach a $20.94 billion by 2030.