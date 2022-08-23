Technology News
loading
  Netflix Heads Up! Game With Decks from Stranger Things, Squid Game, More Launched for Android, iOS

Netflix Heads Up! Game With Decks from Stranger Things, Squid Game, More Launched for Android, iOS

Netflix Heads Up! brings 28 new decks from popular Netflix series, social channels, and more.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 23 August 2022 22:30 IST
Netflix Heads Up! Game With Decks from Stranger Things, Squid Game, More Launched for Android, iOS

Photo Credit: Netflix

Netflix Heads Up! is looking to reinvent charades for a new generation

Highlights
  • Netflix Heads Up! is developed by Gasket Games
  • It comes in 13 new languages, including French, German, more
  • Netflix now has 27 games in its catalogue, over 50 expected by year-end

Netflix is globally launching an exclusive Netflix-inspired version of the popular Heads Up! app, which will be available to all 220 million Netflix subscribers around the world. It comes with 28 new decks from popular series including Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Shadow and Bone. There are also decks inspired by Netflix's social channels like Geeked, NetflixIsAJoke, and Strong Black Lead. This app is developed by Gasket Games, which has most notably made the Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground strategy game.

The Netflix Heads Up! Game is available in 13 new languages on Android and iOS devices. These include French, German, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazil), and Thai. It brings 28 new decks inspired by popular Netflix series like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and more.

In addition, there are entertainment-themed decks, like rom-coms or true crime. Decks inspired by Netflix's social channels like Geekd will include sci-fi, horror, fantasy, comic books, and video games. Strong Black Lead decks feature black actors, entertainers, series, and films.

Netflix Heads Up! is an ideal app for a family game night that "reinvents charades for a new generation," according to the company. A player selects a category and then holds the device over their head with the screen facing outwards. They must then guess the words based on the prompts and clues provided by the remaining party.

The app allows you to share recordings of your matches with friends and family on Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, and more. The arrival of Netflix Heads Up! has increased the number of games in Netflix's catalogue to 27. The company says that it hopes to have over 50 games under its belt by the end of the year.

Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Government Forced Twitter to Put Agent on Payroll, Former Twitter Executive Claims: Report
Netflix Heads Up! Game With Decks from Stranger Things, Squid Game, More Launched for Android, iOS
Comment
