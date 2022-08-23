Netflix is globally launching an exclusive Netflix-inspired version of the popular Heads Up! app, which will be available to all 220 million Netflix subscribers around the world. It comes with 28 new decks from popular series including Stranger Things, Squid Game, Bridgerton, and Shadow and Bone. There are also decks inspired by Netflix's social channels like Geeked, NetflixIsAJoke, and Strong Black Lead. This app is developed by Gasket Games, which has most notably made the Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground strategy game.

In addition, there are entertainment-themed decks, like rom-coms or true crime. Decks inspired by Netflix's social channels like Geekd will include sci-fi, horror, fantasy, comic books, and video games. Strong Black Lead decks feature black actors, entertainers, series, and films.

Netflix Heads Up! is an ideal app for a family game night that "reinvents charades for a new generation," according to the company. A player selects a category and then holds the device over their head with the screen facing outwards. They must then guess the words based on the prompts and clues provided by the remaining party.

The app allows you to share recordings of your matches with friends and family on Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, and more. The arrival of Netflix Heads Up! has increased the number of games in Netflix's catalogue to 27. The company says that it hopes to have over 50 games under its belt by the end of the year.