Marvel’s Midnight Suns Trailer Out, Release Date Set for October 7

The Marvel’s Midnight Suns trailer also introduces us to Spider-Man.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 10 June 2022 13:30 IST
Photo Credit: Marvel

Highlights
  • Midnight Suns trailer features Lilith, the Mother of Demons
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns is now available for pre-order
  • It will be out for Nintendo Switch at a later date

Marvel's Midnight Suns trailer and release date are out. At Summer Game Fest on Thursday, Marvel Entertainment shared a two-minute 25-second cinematic trailer for developer Firaxis Games' tactical role-playing game to confirm that it will be out October 7. Pre-orders are now live. The Midnight Suns trailer also reveals Spider-Man will be an unlockable character for the player's team roster. The Marvel's Midnight Suns trailer also gives us a good look at the game's villain Lilith, the Mother of Demons. She is accompanied by corrupted versions of The Hulk, Scarlet Witch, Sabertooth, and Venom, who are out to wreak havoc.

The storyline for Marvel's Midnight Suns will see you play as a new superhero named Hunter, who assembles a team of heroes to take down Lilith and her allies. In addition to Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, and Blade will be some of the heroes on your team during the mission. This isn't the first Midnight Suns trailer we've seen; an announcement trailer was shown off nine months ago.

Jake Solomon, Creative Director at Firaxis Games said in a prepared statement: "We know fans have been eager to see what's coming next for Marvel's Midnight Suns, We're honoured by the opportunity to introduce so many new heroes and villains to Marvel fans and can't wait for tactics players to discover the joys of fighting like a Super Hero in Marvel's Midnight Suns!”

Marvel's Midnight Suns is now out for pre-orders in four variations — Standard Edition, Enhanced Edition, Digital+ Edition, and Legendary Edition. The Standard version covers just the base game for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, while the Enhanced Edition offers optimisations for PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The Digital+ Edition is available for all formats and comes with 11 premium cosmetic skins. Then, of course, there is the Legendary Edition, which features 23 premium cosmetic skins and the Marvel Midnight Suns season pass. There's no word yet, however, on what the pass offers.

Marvel's Midnight Suns price in India

In the US, Marvel's Midnight Suns costs $59.99 for Standard Edition, $69.99 for Enhanced Edition, $79.99 for Digital+ Edition, and $99.99 for Legendary Edition. In India, Marvel's Midnight Suns starts at Rs. 3,399 on Steam, and Rs. 3,999 on PlayStation and Xbox Store. Enhanced Edition comes in at Rs. 4,399 on PlayStation and Xbox Store; it's not on Steam. Digital+ Edition is Rs. 4,590 on Steam, and Rs. 5,299 on PlayStation and Xbox Store. And lastly, the top-end Legendary Edition will cost you Rs. 5,699 on Steam, and Rs. 6,899 on PlayStation and Xbox Store.

We'll get our answers before Marvel's Midnight Suns releases October 7 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC. It will be available for Nintendo Switch at a later date.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Marvels Midnight Suns, Marvels Midnight Suns release date, Marvels Midnight Suns trailer, Marvel, Spider Man, Firaxis Games, PC, PS4, PS5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
