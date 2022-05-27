Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun: Maverick Expansion Released as Free Update

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun: Maverick Expansion Released as Free Update

Microsoft Flight Simulator was previously set to receive this update in November 2021.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 27 May 2022 18:25 IST
Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun: Maverick Expansion Released as Free Update

Photo Credit: Xbox

This expansion includes a Top Gun: Maverick livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet

Highlights
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator gets new hypersonic aircraft with the update
  • It adds five high-speed, low-level flight challenges
  • Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise releases on Friday

Microsoft has released the Top Gun: Maverick Expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator on Thursday. This update is available for free to all players on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, PC, and supported smartphones. It brings new missions and challenges to the game that are inspired by the stunts performed by actual Top Gun pilots. This update was reportedly set to arrive alongside Top Gun: Maverick in November 2021. However, the film's release was postponed by Paramount Pictures due to the increasing COVID-19 cases at the time.

With the Top Gun: Maverick Expansion, Microsoft Flight Simulator gets three training missions for the Super Hornet that will allow players to test their skills while attempting unrestricted take-offs, split S maneuvers, and low altitude, high-speed flights through complex terrain. There is also a new mission that will allow players to fly to the stratosphere, the second-lowest layer of Earth's atmosphere.

This expansion adds five new challenges that feature high-speed, low-level flights just above mountains and through canyons. It also comes with a carrier deck landing challenge. Furthermore, this expansion adds a new hypersonic aircraft to the game that can achieve speeds of Mach 10 and fly 150,000 feet above sea level. This free expansion also includes a Top Gun: Maverick livery for the F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter aircraft.

As previously mentioned, this update was delayed due to the postponement of Top Gun: Maverick. The movie now arrives on Friday. It features Tom Cruise reprising his iconic role as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell after over two decades. This movie is being directed by Joseph Kosinski of the Tron: Legacy fame.

Top Gun Maverick Review

The Top Gun: Maverick Expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator is available on Xbox Game Pass, PC Game Pass, Windows Store, and Steam for Xbox Series S/X and PC. Players on Xbox One, low-end PCs, and supported smartphones can get this update via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Top Gun: Maverick Book Your Tickets
Read Review

Top Gun: Maverick

  • Release Date 27 May 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Drama
  • Cast
    Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Val Kilmer, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris
  • Director Joseph Kosinski
  • Music Harold Faltermeyer, Hans Zimmer
  • Producer Jerry Bruckheimer, Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison
  • Production Skydance Media, Don Simpson/Jerry Bruckheimer Films, Tencent Pictures, New Republic Pictures, TC Productions
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft Flight Simulator, Top Gun Maverick, Microsoft Flight Simulator Top Gun Maverick expansion, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox Cloud Gaming, PC
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Gran Turismo Movie / TV Series in the Works at Sony, Neill Blomkamp in Talks to Direct: Report
Telegram May Change Free Tagline to Indicate Arrival of Premium Service, Suggests Codes

Related Stories

Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun: Maverick Expansion Released as Free Update
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  2. JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Launched: Details
  3. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
  4. Vivo S15 Pro Tipped to Launch in India as Rebranded Vivo V25 Pro 5G
  5. Realme Pad X Could Soon Be Launched in India, Teases Madhav Sheth
  6. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  7. Stranger Things 4 Review: Too Big for Its Own Good
  8. Oppo A57 (2022) With 5,000mAh Battery, Dual Cameras Launched: Details
  9. All You Need to Know About Stranger Things Season 4
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo 10 Series Tipped to Launch in Q3 2022, Could Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Chipset
  2. BioShock: The Collection Goes Free Till June 2 During Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
  3. Qubo Smart Dash Cam With Artificial Intelligence, HD Video Recording Launched in India: Details
  4. Telegram May Change Free Tagline to Indicate Arrival of Premium Service, Suggests Codes
  5. Oppo F17, A73 Receiving Android 12-Based ColorOS Update
  6. Microsoft Flight Simulator’s Top Gun: Maverick Expansion Released as Free Update
  7. MIT Researchers Believe Targeting Treatments to This Brain Circuit May Reverse Memory Decline
  8. Gran Turismo Movie / TV Series in the Works at Sony, Neill Blomkamp in Talks to Direct: Report
  9. JioFi Rs. 249, Rs. 299 Rs. 349 Recharge Plans Announced With One Month Validity: Details
  10. Comet SW3's Spectacular Meteor Shower Tau Herculids May Take Place Next Week: How to Watch It and Other Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.