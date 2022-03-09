Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Microsoft Activision Deal: US Reportedly Probes Options Trade Gained on Acquisition

Microsoft-Activision Deal: US Reportedly Probes Options Trade Gained on Acquisition

In January, Microsoft announced plans to buy Activision for $68.7 billion (roughly Rs. 526224.14 crore).

By Reuters | Updated: 9 March 2022 18:44 IST
Microsoft-Activision Deal: US Reportedly Probes Options Trade Gained on Acquisition

SEC is separately conducting a civil insider-trading investigation

Highlights
  • The videogame maker is agreed to be acquired by Microsoft
  • The deal costs $68.7 billion (roughly Rs. 526224.14 crore)
  • The Justice Department is investigating the trades

US Federal prosecutors and securities regulators are investigating large bets that Barry Diller, Alexander von Furstenberg and David Geffen made on Activision Blizzard shares in January, days before the videogame maker agreed to be acquired by Microsoft, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

IAC Chairman Diller, his stepson von Furstenberg, and music mogul Geffen have an unrealised profit of about $60 million (roughly Rs. 459.58 crore) on the options trade, based on the recent Activision share price of around $80 (roughly Rs. 6,100), according to the report, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department is investigating whether any of the options trades violated insider-trading laws, the report said, adding that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is separately conducting a civil insider-trading investigation.

Spokespersons for the Justice Department and the SEC did not respond to Reuters' request for comment. IAC did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, while von Furstenberg and Geffen could not immediately be reached.

Diller had confirmed that the three were contacted by regulators, but added that none of them had material non-public information about the Microsoft-Activision deal, WSJ said.

"It was simply a lucky bet," Diller told the Journal. "We acted on no information of any kind from anyone. It is one of those coincidences."

In January, Microsoft announced plans to buy Activision the "Call of Duty" maker for $68.7 billion (roughly Rs. 526224.14 crore) in the biggest gaming industry deal in history.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What should you know about MWC 2022? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US Federal, Microsoft, David Geffen, Activision Blizzard
Google Launches Harassment Manager to Filter Unwanted Comments From Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms
Telegram Thrives in Ukraine Disinformation Battle, CEO Pavel Durov Commits to User Privacy

Related Stories

Microsoft-Activision Deal: US Reportedly Probes Options Trade Gained on Acquisition
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2022) With A15 Bionic Chip Goes Official: All Details
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite Launched in India
  3. Oppo Find X5 Pro First Impressions: A Stunningly Designed Flagship
  4. iPhone SE (2022) vs iPhone XR vs iPhone 11: Price, Specifications Compared
  5. iPad Air (2022) With Apple M1 SoC Launched: Price in India, Sale Date
  6. RBI Launches ‘123Pay’ UPI Service for Over 40 Crore Feature Phone Users
  7. iOS 15.4 Allowing Face ID Unlocking With a Mask to Release Next Week
  8. iPhone 13 Lineup Arrives in a New Colour: How to Pre-order
  9. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  10. Here’s How to Make WhatsApp Video Calls
#Latest Stories
  1. Pixel 6, Samsung Galaxy S22 Series, Other Android 12 Devices Vulnerable to Attacks Due to ‘Dirty Pipe’ Bug
  2. US SEC Presses Charges Against Siblings for Cryptocurrency Fraud Worth $124 Million
  3. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch Tipped by Amazon, Official Website Listing
  4. Clearview AI Facial Recognition Firm Faces EUR 200-Million Fine in Italy Over Controversial Data Collection
  5. Bain Capital Ventures Unveils $560 Million Fund for Crypto, Blockchain Projects
  6. Binance Attempts to Push Shiba Inu Trading by Enticing New Users with Free SHIB Tokens
  7. Telegram Thrives in Ukraine Disinformation Battle, CEO Pavel Durov Commits to User Privacy
  8. Microsoft-Activision Deal: US Reportedly Probes Options Trade Gained on Acquisition
  9. Google Launches Harassment Manager to Filter Unwanted Comments From Twitter, Other Social Media Platforms
  10. Dune OTT Release Date Set for March 25 on Amazon Prime Video in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.