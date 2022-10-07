Technology News
  Microsoft's Incentives to Block Rivals After Activision Deal Probed by EU Regulators: Details

Microsoft's Incentives to Block Rivals After Activision Deal Probed by EU Regulators: Details

EU regulators also want to know if there would be sufficient alternative suppliers in the market following the Microsoft-Activision takeover deal.

By Reuters |  Updated: 7 October 2022 10:09 IST
Microsoft's Incentives to Block Rivals After Activision Deal Probed by EU Regulators: Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Microsoft's Blizzard acquisition will help it better compete with leaders Tencent and Sony

Highlights
  • Microsoft's acquisition of Activision is facing EU scrutiny
  • EU antitrust regulators are yet to clear the acquisition
  • Regulators expected to make a preliminary decision by November 8

EU antitrust regulators are asking games developers whether Microsoft will be incentivised to block rivals' access to Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard's best-selling games, according to an EU document seen by Reuters. EU antitrust regulators are due to make a preliminary decision by November 8 on whether to clear Microsoft's proposed $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,67,600 crore) acquisition of Activision.

The EU competition enforcer also asked if Activision's trove of user data would give the US software giant a competitive advantage in the development, publishing and distribution of computer and console games, the EU document shows.

The planned acquisition, the biggest in the gaming industry, will help Microsoft better compete with leaders Tencent and Sony.

After its decision next month, the European Commission is expected to open a four-month long investigation, underscoring regulatory concerns about Big Tech acquisitions.

Games developers, publishers and distributors were asked whether the deal would affect their bargaining power regarding the terms for selling console and PC games via Microsoft's Xbox and its cloud game streaming service Game Pass.

Regulators also wanted to know if there would be sufficient alternative suppliers in the market following the deal and also in the event Microsoft decides to make Activision's games exclusively available on its Xbox, its Games Pass and its cloud game streaming services.

They asked if such exclusivity clauses would reinforce Microsoft's Windows operating system versus rivals, and whether the addition of Activision to its PC operating system, cloud computing services and game-related software tools gives it an advantage in the video gaming industry.

They asked how important the Call of Duty franchise is for distributors of console games, third-party multi-game subscription services on computers and providers of cloud game streaming services.

The questionnaire, with about 100 questions, asked which of the rivals such as Nvidia's GeForce Now, Sony's PlayStation, Google Stadia, Amazon Luna and Facebook Gaming could be considered the most attractive following the deal.

Respondents have until October 10 to reply.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Activision Blizzard, EU, Antitrust
Twitter Rolls Out Edit Button to Paid Subscribers in US Days After Introducing Feature in Canada, Australia

Related Stories

Microsoft's Incentives to Block Rivals After Activision Deal Probed by EU Regulators: Details
Comment
