Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns Release Date Indefinitely Delayed on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Release Date Indefinitely Delayed on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC versions are expected to launch by March 2023.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 9 August 2022 13:47 IST
Marvel’s Midnight Suns Release Date Indefinitely Delayed on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Photo Credit: Firaxis Games

As "The Hunter," players will team up with iconic characters in the Marvel universe.

Highlights
  • Marvel’s Midnight Suns is a card-based tactical RPG
  • The game was originally set to launch on October 7
  • Midnight Suns houses over 40 unique special abilities to equip from

Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed yet again. Developer Firaxis Games confirmed on Twitter that their upcoming tactical role-playing title had been delayed until next year. The game will now see a staggered launch, with the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X versions releasing by early 2023, while the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch editions drop at a later date. The title was originally set for March 2022 release, but got shifted into October, and now faces another setback.

The statement begins with Firaxis Games promising a new, unclear launch window for Marvel's Midnight Suns, as they attempt to deliver “the best possible experience for our fans.” The top-down, turn-based RPG is now eyeing a release “later this fiscal year,” which translates to March 2023, as per publisher Take-Two's financial earnings report. As of June, the game was set to release across all major platforms on October 7, but now the plans have changed. The developer claims that it requires more time to ensure a smooth-sailing experience across all platforms, and for that, some internal polishing is required.

Marvel's Midnight Suns is easily the biggest game we've ever made, and we're incredibly appreciative of all the support players have shared with us throughout the years,” it concludes. While there is no word on a concrete release date, Firaxis Games has promised updates in the near future. As disappointing as it sounds for fans, notorious instances such as Cyberpunk 2077's disastrous launch, rampant with game-breaking glitches, go to show how important delays and ironing out of defects can be for any game. A more recent example would be the GTA Trilogy remastered launch, where Rockstar Games was forced to pull the title from PC until they fixed all errors.

From the creators of XCOM, Midnight Suns first showcased its gameplay in September 2021, featuring a card-based fighting mechanic, in the veins of Slay the Spire. Set in the darker, supernatural area of the Marvel universe, this RPG will task players with the role of “The Hunter,” an original customisable superhero made specifically for this game. As Lilith, Mother of Demons unites the armies of Hydra, you are enrolled with leading a pack of iconic characters, spanning from The Avengers, X-Men, and Runaways to put an end to the evil. With over 40 different abilities to choose from, players will always have something new to experiment with.

Marvel's Midnight Suns will be out on the PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC by March 2023. PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions don't have a set release window — staring at an indefinite delay for now.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Marvel's Midnight Suns

Marvel's Midnight Suns

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Marvels Midnight Suns, Marvels Midnight Suns release date, Marvels Midnight Suns delayed, Marvel, Firaxis Games, PC, PS4, PS5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Russian's Roscosmos Launches Soyuz-2.1b Rocket Carrying Iranian Satellite Amid Ukraine War Concerns
Netflix Unveils 3 Indian Reality TV Series, With First Looks at Social Currency, IRL – in Real Love

Related Stories

Marvel’s Midnight Suns Release Date Indefinitely Delayed on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp to Let Users Control Online Presence, Leave Groups Silently, More
  2. "Did Not Survive": NASA Films Comet Plunging Into Sun
  3. iOS 16 Beta 5 Gets Battery Percentage, New Option for Screenshots: Report
  4. Moto G32 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers on Laptops
  7. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  8. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  9. OnePlus Nord N20 SE With Dual Rear Camera Launched: All Details
  10. Vivo V25 Pro Teased to Launch With 64-Megapixel Camera in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo V23e 5G, Vivo Y21T Prices in India Slashed By Rs. 1,000
  2. Vivo Tipped to Launch Another Foldable Phone With Dual-Screen Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanner: Details
  3. "Did Not Survive": NASA Films Comet Plunging Into Sun
  4. Joker 2: Zazie Beetz Is Reportedly Returning Opposite Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga
  5. CryptoCom Grabs Virtual Asset Service Provider License in South Korea
  6. Samsung Partners With Theta Labs to Integrate NFT Ecosystem With Upcoming Galaxy Flagship
  7. WhatsApp ‘Delete for Everyone’ Feature Gets Extension to Over 2 Days
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 to Hide Its Under-Display Camera Better Than Predecessor: Report
  9. Ancient Oxygen Source Detected in Earth’s Crust; May Have Influenced Evolution of Life, Researchers Say
  10. Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro, Moto S30 Pro Launch to Take Place on August 11; Specifications Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.