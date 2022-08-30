Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • New Mafia Game Confirmed by Hangar 13, Original Title Will Be Free on Steam This Week

New Mafia Game Confirmed by Hangar 13, Original Title Will Be Free on Steam This Week

Previous leaks suggested that Mafia 4 will be a prequel.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 30 August 2022 14:10 IST
New Mafia Game Confirmed by Hangar 13, Original Title Will Be Free on Steam This Week

Photo Credit: Hangar 13/ Mafia: The Definitive Edition

Mafia: The Definitive Edition is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 769 on Steam

Highlights
  • New Mafia game announcement came as part of its 20-year anniversary
  • Leaks suggest new Mafia game will be developed on Unreal Engine 5
  • Hangar 13 suffered a number of layoffs last year, with cancelled projects

A new Mafia game — colloquially known as Mafia 4 — has been confirmed by developer Hangar 13. In a Mafia 20th anniversary interview, General Manager Roman Hladik stated that a new project was in development, and that it is “a few years away” from the official unveil. As part of the celebration, publisher 2K Games is giving away the original Mafia title for free, on PC. The game can be redeemed on Steam from September 1 through September 5, after which it is yours to keep.

Rumours of a new Mafia game have been doing the rounds since May, with reports claiming that it will be a prequel to the existing trilogy. The plan was to make it in Unreal Engine 5, while ditching the Mafia 3 engine that was used for the recent, unpolished remasters. While the developers have not directly attested to this, the new interview from Hangar 13 confirms that a new iteration in the crime simulation franchise is in the works. Hladik also refrained from calling it “Mafia 4” though, which kind of aligns with the leak.

Mafia studio Hangar 13 suffered a large number of layoffs last year, with studio head Haden Blackman resigning. While 2K Games confirmed the news, they never offered context into the dismissal. Reports suggest that the massive layoffs had to do with multiple cancelled projects, including a new IP codenamed Volt. Parent company Take-Two quietly shut it down last year, after already investing $50 million (about Rs. 398 crore) into it.

Released in 2002, the original Mafia game was set in the 1930s, and followed a cab driver named Tommy Angelo, who gets reluctantly thrust into the world of organised crime. While initially he is uneasy about falling in with the Salieri mafia family, the rewards of his deeds become too big to ignore — gradually turning him into a crime boss. The game will be available for free on Steam, from September 1–5 — it is otherwise priced at Rs. 365.

Mafia: Definitive Edition Review: Half-Baked in Every Sense

Mafia also received a remake, titled “The Definitive Edition” in 2020, featuring overhauled graphics, revamped gameplay mechanics, and better sound design. This version, which costs Rs. 2,199 on Steam but is currently on discount at Rs. 769, is not being given away for free.

The Mafia sequels also received a remaster, though the changes did not amount to much. Hangar 13's last crime game outing, Mafia 3 received mixed reviews from critics, owing to generic mission designs and technical issues at launch.

While details of the upcoming Mafia game are sparse, we can assume that it will be out on all major platforms — PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: mafia, mafia game, mafia new game, mafia 4, hangar 13, mafia free steam, 2k games, ps5, playstation 5, xbox series s, xbox series x, pc
Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate With Mediatek Dimensity 9000+ SoC to Launch on September 19
Redmi 11 Prime Set to Launch in India on September 6, Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Launch: All Details

Related Stories

New Mafia Game Confirmed by Hangar 13, Original Title Will Be Free on Steam This Week
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  2. Xiaomi Smart TV X Series With 4K Resolution Launched in India: All Details
  3. iPhone 14 Pro Series to Get Better Ultra-Wide Cameras, 30W Charging: Report
  4. Reliance Jio AirFiber, Jio Cloud PC Launched to Enable 5G Connectivity
  5. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120, NoteBook Pro 120G Laptops Launched in India
  6. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Set to Launch in India on September 6: Details
  7. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones With Microphone Launched in India: Details
  8. Astronaut Explains "Intriguing Sight" of Bright Dot Spotted on Earth
  9. iPhone 14 Series Said to Get 82 Percent of Its Screens From Samsung: DSCC
  10. Motorola Edge 30 Neo Colour Options Tipped: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Circle Feature to Share Content With Smaller Groups Released: All Details
  2. Truecaller iOS Update With Improved Spam, Scam Detection Released: All Details
  3. Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console Images Leaked, May Be Powered by Android
  4. Infinix Zero 5G, Note 11, Note 12 Phones to Get Android 12 in India in September
  5. Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Receiving Android 12L Update With August 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  6. Apple Watch Pro Tipped to Be Incompatible With Older Straps, New Bands Said to be Wider: All Details
  7. Oldest Planetary Nebula Hosted by 500-Million-Old Galactic Cluster Discovered: All Details
  8. FBI Issues Warning to Investors About the Vulnerability of DeFi Platforms to Exploits
  9. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked, Tipped to Launch Alongside Pixel 7 Series
  10. iPhone 14 Series Said to Get 82 Percent of Its Screens From Samsung Display: DSCC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.