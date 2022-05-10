The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is set to be the next licensed title from Electronic Arts, with EA getting back into LOTR games. Heroes of Middle-earth is being developed for Android and iOS smartphones, and is scheduled to begin a limited beta test in summer 2022. According to EA, The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth will be solely inspired by Middle-earth from J.R.R. Tolkein's literary works — there are two film trilogies, and a TV series on the way — and will feature turn-based combat and well-known characters from The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings franchise, along with high-fidelity graphics, cinematic animations, and stylised art.

While the publisher is not new to the Lord of the Rings universe — having released PC and console titles based on the films in the past — The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth will be the first game from EA that is based on storylines, locations, characters, and lore from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit books. You will need a persistent Internet connection, and the title will offer in-game purchases including random game items — common with most free-to-play titles.

The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth is set to enter limited regional beta testing this summer on Android and iPhone, which means test versions of the game could be here in less than two months. EA is yet to reveal details of which regions will get access to The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth beta.