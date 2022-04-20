Logitech has unveiled its new Lift Vertical wireless mouse with an ergonomic design. The brand claims it to be the best fit for small to medium-sized hands and has made it available in three vibrant colours- rose, off-white, and graphite. The graphite coloured mouse is available in both right and left-handed versions, but only in North America and Europe. Its 57-degree vertical design gives right and left-handed users a relaxing grip and takes the pressure off the wrist, as per the brand.

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse price, availability

Logitech Lift Ergonomic Mouse is priced at Rs. 6,995 in India — $69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,400) in the US — and buyers can purchase it from Logitech's official site.

The Lift for business is also available for purchase globally. One can visit the Logitech site for the same.

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic features

The mouse has two main buttons, a scrolling wheel, a DPI switching button, and two thumb buttons. Packed with Logitech Flow, users can maintain their workflow across up to three multi-OS devices at a time. One will have to install the Logi Options Plus app to run on both computers, and the cursor then can move from one PC to the other. Logitech Lift lets you connect wirelessly and switch instantly between Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iPadOS, and Android operating systems via Bluetooth Low Energy or the Logi Bolt USB Receiver. On the other hand, this mouse lacks a built-in battery, and requires a single AA battery. However, Logitech claims that the battery can last up to two years.

Logitech has also equipped the mouse with a silent magnetic SmartWheel that offers both speed and precision for accurate edits or quickly scrolling through long documents. Moreover, the Logitech Lift Ergonomic Mouse is certified carbon neutral, just like Logitech's other products.

“Ergonomics and comfort play a vital role in overall workspace wellbeing,” said Olessia Hageman, head of the ergo business unit at Logitech. “Building on our philosophy of when we feel better, we do better, we have created Lift to help people work in comfort for hours and feel better at the end of a long day at the desk."

The Lift is also said to be the company's latest human-centred and science-driven approach to product design and experiences. Also, the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse is crafted with several rounds of user testing involving Logitech's Ergo Lab and with a stamp of approval from leading ergonomic institutions, according to the company.

Besides this, Logitech Ergo also launched its M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse in October 2021.