Technology News
loading

Logitech Unveils Lift Vertical Wireless Ergonomic Mouse: Price, Features

The mouse lacks USB-C charging.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 20 April 2022 10:41 IST
Logitech Unveils Lift Vertical Wireless Ergonomic Mouse: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Logitech

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic's graphite coloured mouse comes with left-handed version

Highlights
  • Logitech Lift Ergonomic Mouse is a suitable fit for small hands
  • Logitech Logi Ergonomic Mouse comprises of 57-degree vertical design
  • It can run across three multi-OS devices simultaneously

Logitech has unveiled its new Lift Vertical wireless mouse with an ergonomic design. The brand claims it to be the best fit for small to medium-sized hands and has made it available in three vibrant colours- rose, off-white, and graphite. The graphite coloured mouse is available in both right and left-handed versions, but only in North America and Europe. Its 57-degree vertical design gives right and left-handed users a relaxing grip and takes the pressure off the wrist, as per the brand.

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse price, availability

Logitech Lift Ergonomic Mouse is priced at Rs. 6,995 in India — $69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,400) in the US — and buyers can purchase it from Logitech's official site.

The Lift for business is also available for purchase globally. One can visit the Logitech site for the same.

Logitech Lift Vertical Ergonomic features

The mouse has two main buttons, a scrolling wheel, a DPI switching button, and two thumb buttons. Packed with Logitech Flow, users can maintain their workflow across up to three multi-OS devices at a time. One will have to install the Logi Options Plus app to run on both computers, and the cursor then can move from one PC to the other. Logitech Lift lets you connect wirelessly and switch instantly between Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, iPadOS, and Android operating systems via Bluetooth Low Energy or the Logi Bolt USB Receiver. On the other hand, this mouse lacks a built-in battery, and requires a single AA battery. However, Logitech claims that the battery can last up to two years.

Logitech has also equipped the mouse with a silent magnetic SmartWheel that offers both speed and precision for accurate edits or quickly scrolling through long documents. Moreover, the Logitech Lift Ergonomic Mouse is certified carbon neutral, just like Logitech's other products.

“Ergonomics and comfort play a vital role in overall workspace wellbeing,” said Olessia Hageman, head of the ergo business unit at Logitech. “Building on our philosophy of when we feel better, we do better, we have created Lift to help people work in comfort for hours and feel better at the end of a long day at the desk."

The Lift is also said to be the company's latest human-centred and science-driven approach to product design and experiences. Also, the Lift Vertical Ergonomic Mouse is crafted with several rounds of user testing involving Logitech's Ergo Lab and with a stamp of approval from leading ergonomic institutions, according to the company.

Besides this, Logitech Ergo also launched its M575 Wireless Trackball Mouse in October 2021.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Logitech Vertical Ergonomic Mouse, Logitech Vertical Ergonomic Mouse Price, Logitech Vertical Ergonomic Mouse Features Logitech Ergo, Logitech
Samsung Galaxy M53 5G: An All-Rounder Smartphone That Is Taking the Industry by Storm
Tesla Car to Be Powered by Printed Solar Panels on a 15,000-Km Road Trip
Logitech Unveils Lift Vertical Wireless Ergonomic Mouse: Price, Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro 5G Goes on First Sale in India Today
  2. Redmi 10 Power With 6,000mAh Battery, 8GB RAM Launched in India: Details
  3. Oppo Pad India Launch Timeline, Pricing Tipped: All Details
  4. Okinawa Clarifies Cause of Dealership Fire That Raised Eyebrows
  5. OnePlus Nord N20 5G With Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched in the US
  6. Xiaomi Pad 5 India Launch on April 27: All You Need to Know
  7. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch Date in India Announced
  8. OnePlus Ace, Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Renders Leaked Ahead of April Debut
  9. Realme TechLife Convertible Air Conditioners Launched in India: All Details
  10. Yamaha YH-L700A Wireless Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. First Real Full-Screen iPhone With Face ID, Under Display Camera to Come in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  2. Google Pixel Watch Render Leak Shows Fitbit Integration, Tipped to Launch Soon
  3. US Air Force Files Metaverse Trademark for Training Activities Named 'SPACEVERSE'
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Tipped to Use EV Battery Tech for Improved Capacity
  5. Brave Browser Now Lets Users Bypass Google’s AMP Pages
  6. Lenovo UEFI Security Flaws Affecting Over 100 Laptop Models Discovered, Company Issues Firmware Patches
  7. Binance US Wins Money Transmitter Licence in Puerto Rico, Aims to Bag Permits Globally
  8. Instagram Now Lets Some Users Fundraise Through Reels Ahead of Earth Day
  9. Bridgerton Season 2 Becomes Netflix’s Most-Watched English-Language Series
  10. Koo Makes Its Algorithms Public, Commits to Transparency, Neutrality
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.