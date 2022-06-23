Technology News
  Logitech G413 SE, G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards Launched in India: All the Details

Logitech G413 SE, G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards Launched in India: All the Details

The Logitech G413 SE and G413 TKL SE come with Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) keycaps.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 23 June 2022 18:41 IST
Logitech G413 SE, G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards Launched in India: All the Details

The Logitech G413 SE and G413 TKL SE offer six-key rollover anti-ghosting performance

Highlights
  • Logitech G413 SE, Logitech G413 TKL SE keyboards are available on Amazon
  • The keyboards require a USB 2.0 port
  • The keyboards are compatible with Windows 10, macOS X 10.14 or later

Logitech has launched the Logitech G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and the G413 TKL (Tenkeyless) SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard in India. The G413 SE and G413 TKL SE come with Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) keycaps, aluminium top case, and white backlighting. The gaming keyboards sport tactile mechanical switches and are compatible with Windows 10 or later as well as macOS X 10.14 or later. The keyboards require a USB 2.0 port. Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse was launched in India last month. The keyboards are available for purchase on Amazon.

Logitech G413 SE, Logitech G413 TKL SE price in India

The Logitech G413 SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and the G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard have been launched in India.

As mentioned earlier, the keyboards are available for purchase on Amazon. The Logitech G413 SE is listed at an MRP of Rs. 7,495, but is currently on sale at Rs. 6,95 and the Logitech G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboard comes at an MRP of Rs. 5,995, but is currently on sale at a small discount of Rs. 5,895 on Amazon.

Logitech G413 SE, Logitech G413 TKL SE specifications

The mechanical gaming keyboards from Logitech come with PBT keycaps that are heat and water resistant, according to the company. The Logitech G413 SE and G413 TKL SE also flaunt white LED lighting and a black-brushed aluminum-magnesium alloy top case.

The Logitech G413 SE and G413 TKL SE offer six-key rollover anti-ghosting performance, meaning that multiple keys can be pressed at the same time and will register simultaneously. This can be used to trigger specific game moves. As mentioned earlier, both the keyboards are compatible with Windows 10 or later as well as macOS X 10.14 or later. The keyboards require a USB 2.0 port.

Meanwhile, the Logitech G Pro X Superlight wireless gaming mouse was launched in India a month ago. The Logitech G Pro X Superlight gaming mouse is equipped with the company's Hero 25K sensor that supports 100 to 25,600dpi sensitivity. The mouse weighs less than 63 grams, has a USB report rate of 1,000Hz, and is powered by a 32-bit ARM microprocessor. It uses the company's Lightspeed technology for a responsive wireless connection.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight is claimed to offer up to 70 hours of battery life with constant motion. It offers PowerPlay wireless charging technology and is compatible with Windows 8 or later, as well as macOS 10.11 or later.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Logitech, Logitech G413 SE, Logitech G413 SE price in India, Logitech G413 SE specifications, Logitech G413 TKL SE, Logitech G413 TKL SE price in India
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
Logitech G413 SE, G413 TKL SE Mechanical Gaming Keyboards Launched in India: All the Details
