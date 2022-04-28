Technology News
Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse Launched in India

Logitech G PRO X Superlight mouse has a total of five buttons.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 April 2022 14:52 IST
Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse Launched in India

Photo Credit: Logitech

Logitech G PRO X Superlight is launched in Black, Magenta, and White colours

Highlights
  • Logitech G PRO X Superlight comes with Hero 25K sensor
  • Its left and right clicks have a tension mechanism
  • Logitech G PRO X Superlight is said to offer up to 70 hours battery

Logitech G PRO X Superlight wireless gaming mouse has been launched in India. Logitech says that the mouse has been “designed with and for esports pros”, and it features a “next-gen, pro-grade wireless technology” along with the Hero 25K sensor. The company is marketing the mouse as a lightweight offering, and it is said to weigh under 63 grams, which is about 25 percent lighter than the regular G PRO Wireless mouse. It also features PTFE feet for smooth movement over most surfaces.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight price in India

The Logitech G PRO X Superlight gaming mouse price in India is set at Rs. 13,595. Logitech says that the mouse will be available in Black, Magenta, and White colour options. The mouse was launched in the US in November 2022.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight specifications, features

Logitech G PRO X Superlight gaming mouse is equipped with the company's Hero 25K sensor that supports 100 to 25,600dpi sensitivity. The mouse weighs less than 63 grams, has a USB report rate of 1,000Hz, and is powered by a 32-bit ARM microprocessor. It uses the company's Lightspeed technology for a responsive wireless connection.

When it comes to the input options on the mouse, Logitech G PRO X Superlight has a total of five buttons. It comes with a click-tension system that enhances the consistency of the left/right mouse buttons, Logitech says. The mouse comes with an onboard memory for storing players' profiles. Such advanced features requires the Logitech G HUB Software, which can be downloaded from logitechg.com/ghub. It also comes with PTFE feet, and offers smooth movement.

Logitech G PRO X Superlight is claimed to offer up to 70 hours of battery life with constant motion. It offers PowerPlay wireless charging technology. It is compatible with Windows 8 or later, as well as macOS 10.11 or later. In the box, customers also get an optional grip tape and optional aperture door with PTFE foot. The gaming mouse measures 125.0x63.5x40.0mm.

Further reading: Logitech G PRO X Superlight, Logitech G PRO X Superlight Price in India, Logitech G PRO X Superlight Specifications, Logitech
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Logitech G PRO X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse Launched in India
