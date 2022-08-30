Technology News
  Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console Images Leaked, May Be Powered by Android

Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console Images Leaked, May Be Powered by Android

Logitech G and Tencent Games announced earlier they will bring a cloud gaming handheld console later this year.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 30 August 2022 19:00 IST
Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console Images Leaked, May Be Powered by Android

Photo Credit: 9to5google

Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console may launch in White colour

Highlights
  • The console may get thumb sticks and X/Y/A/B buttons
  • There are other multiple keys as well, images show
  • There may be four trigger buttons on the console

Logitech G handheld gaming console images were leaked online and suggested that it may be powered by Android. The new-deleted images were shared by tipster Evan Blass and showed a white-coloured device with Nintendo Switch-like form factor as well as X/Y/A/B buttons. Logitech G, a brand of Logitech that predominantly provides gaming hardware, announced earlier this month that it has partnered with Tencent Games to “bring a cloud gaming handheld to market later this year.”

9to5google was able to get the images before they were removed from Evan Blass' Twitter handle. The publication reports that the “Logitech G Gaming Handheld” sports a Nintendo Switch-like form factor. It may come in at least white colour option. The images show black thumb sticks, large bezels, a D-Pad, and X/Y/A/B buttons alongside a few more keys. There are four trigger buttons and may be a memory card slot.

It is also expected to support Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity options. The handheld device may be powered by Android. The screen of the “Logitech G Gaming Handheld” shows Google Play Store, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, Steam, Chrome, and YouTube in navigation sections.

Earlier this month, Logitech G and Tencent Games announced that they will be bringing a cloud gaming handheld console later this year “that will combine Logitech G's expertise in hardware with Tencent Games' expertise in software services.” As per the announcement, the device will support multiple cloud gaming services, and both companies are working with the Xbox Cloud Gaming as well as Nvidia GeForce Now teams.

“Logitech G and Tencent Games share a mutual vision of the future of gaming and are committed to ensuring the quality of experience comes together seamlessly to deliver on the exciting promise of gaming from the cloud,” the companies had said.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Sturdy build quality
  • Region-free store
  • Easy to use interface
  • Seamless switch between portable and home console use
  • Bad
  • Screen is easy to scratch
  • Can't pause downloads
Read detailed Nintendo Switch review
HDD 32GB
Processor ARM Cortex Octa-Core
Graphics NVIDIA G20M Maxwell-based GPU
RAM 4GB
USB 1 USB 3.0 port, 2 USB 2.0 ports (on dock) 1 USB Type-C port (on unit)
Weight 297g (unit only), 694g (unit + dock)
Ethernet No
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console, Logitech G, Tencent Games
Infinix Zero 5G, Note 11, Note 12 Phones to Get Android 12 in India in September
Logitech G Handheld Gaming Console Images Leaked, May Be Powered by Android
