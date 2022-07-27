Technology News
  Logitech Aurora Gaming Headset, Wireless Mouse, Mechanical Keyboards Collection Launched: Details

Logitech Aurora Gaming Headset, Wireless Mouse, Mechanical Keyboards Collection Launched: Details

Logitech Aurora collection pricing starts at $99 (roughly Rs. 7,900).

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 27 July 2022 15:18 IST
Logitech Aurora Gaming Headset, Wireless Mouse, Mechanical Keyboards Collection Launched: Details

Photo Credit: Logitech

The Logitech Aurora collection has been designed for women gamers

Highlights
  • Logitech G735 gaming headset is equipped with 40mm drivers
  • The Logitech G715, G713 offer feature GX mechanical switches
  • The G705 gaming mouse is said to have a battery life of up to 40 hours

Logitech has unveiled its gender-inclusive Aurora collection of gaming peripherals. The lineup includes the Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset, G715 wireless gaming keyboard, G713 gaming keyboard, and G705 wireless gaming mouse. The Aurora collection has been designed based on feedback from women gamers, while also offering a playful design for a wide appeal. The company has also launched eight new gaming accessories for this collection, including cloud-shaped palm rest, a cable charm, a heart-shaped carrying case, and more. The Blue Yeti USB microphone will now also come in Pink Dawn and White Mist colours to complement this collection.

Logitech G735, G715, G713, G705 price, availability

The Logitech Aurora collection is available to pre-order on LogitechG.com and will soon be available via global retailers. The Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset is priced at $229.99 (roughly Rs. 18,500).

Meanwhile, the Logitech G715 wireless keyboard and the G713 wired keyboards cost $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and $169.99 (roughly Rs. 14,000), respectively. Both models are mechanical keyboards that offer the option to pick tactile, clicky, or linear key switches. The Logitech G705 wireless gaming mouse costs $99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,000).

Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset specifications

The Logitech G735 sports a White Mist finish with RGB lighting. It is claimed to offer a battery backup of around 56 hours with the lighting turned off. This gaming headset comes is said to have a wireless range of up to 20 metres via the LightSpeed USB receiver. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity. The Logitech G735 is equipped with 40mm audio drivers. It features a unidirectional boom microphone and comes with Blue Voice microphone technology that is claimed to allow gamers to modulate their voice. They are designed to be comfortable for all gamers, including those with small head sizes, according to the company.

Logitech G715, G713 mechanical gaming keyboards specifications, features

These are tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboards that give gamers the option to pick between tactile, clicky, and linear GX mechanical switches. Each of these switches boasts individual RGB lighting. Both keyboards include a Cloud-Soft palm rest for comfortable marathon gaming sessions. The Logitech G715 and G713 feature media keys as well as a volume roller. In addition, the Logitech G715 supports high-speed LightSpeed and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. This wireless keyboard is claimed to have a battery life of up to 30 hours.

logitech g715 wireless gaming keyboard logitech_g715_wireless_gaming_keyboard

Logitech G715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard

G705 wireless gaming mouse specifications, feature

The Logitech G705 wireless gaming mouse sports a compact design to fit small hands. There are six programmable buttons, including thumb buttons and a top-mounted DPI toggle button. It features a gaming-grade sensor with a resolution of 100 to 8,200 DPI. The Logitech G705 supports LightSpeed and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. It also sports LightSync RGB lighting. It is said to have a battery life of up to 40 hours and weighs around 85g.

Comments

Logitech Aurora Collection, Logitech G735, Logitech G715, Logitech G713, Logitech G705, Logitech
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Tecno Spark 9T India Launch Date Set for July 28, Specifications Teased
Logitech Aurora Gaming Headset, Wireless Mouse, Mechanical Keyboards Collection Launched: Details
