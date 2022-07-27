Logitech has unveiled its gender-inclusive Aurora collection of gaming peripherals. The lineup includes the Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset, G715 wireless gaming keyboard, G713 gaming keyboard, and G705 wireless gaming mouse. The Aurora collection has been designed based on feedback from women gamers, while also offering a playful design for a wide appeal. The company has also launched eight new gaming accessories for this collection, including cloud-shaped palm rest, a cable charm, a heart-shaped carrying case, and more. The Blue Yeti USB microphone will now also come in Pink Dawn and White Mist colours to complement this collection.

Logitech G735, G715, G713, G705 price, availability

The Logitech Aurora collection is available to pre-order on LogitechG.com and will soon be available via global retailers. The Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset is priced at $229.99 (roughly Rs. 18,500).

Meanwhile, the Logitech G715 wireless keyboard and the G713 wired keyboards cost $199.99 (roughly Rs. 16,000) and $169.99 (roughly Rs. 14,000), respectively. Both models are mechanical keyboards that offer the option to pick tactile, clicky, or linear key switches. The Logitech G705 wireless gaming mouse costs $99.99 (roughly Rs. 8,000).

Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset specifications

The Logitech G735 sports a White Mist finish with RGB lighting. It is claimed to offer a battery backup of around 56 hours with the lighting turned off. This gaming headset comes is said to have a wireless range of up to 20 metres via the LightSpeed USB receiver. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity. The Logitech G735 is equipped with 40mm audio drivers. It features a unidirectional boom microphone and comes with Blue Voice microphone technology that is claimed to allow gamers to modulate their voice. They are designed to be comfortable for all gamers, including those with small head sizes, according to the company.

Logitech G715, G713 mechanical gaming keyboards specifications, features

These are tenkeyless mechanical gaming keyboards that give gamers the option to pick between tactile, clicky, and linear GX mechanical switches. Each of these switches boasts individual RGB lighting. Both keyboards include a Cloud-Soft palm rest for comfortable marathon gaming sessions. The Logitech G715 and G713 feature media keys as well as a volume roller. In addition, the Logitech G715 supports high-speed LightSpeed and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. This wireless keyboard is claimed to have a battery life of up to 30 hours.

Logitech G715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard

G705 wireless gaming mouse specifications, feature

The Logitech G705 wireless gaming mouse sports a compact design to fit small hands. There are six programmable buttons, including thumb buttons and a top-mounted DPI toggle button. It features a gaming-grade sensor with a resolution of 100 to 8,200 DPI. The Logitech G705 supports LightSpeed and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. It also sports LightSync RGB lighting. It is said to have a battery life of up to 40 hours and weighs around 85g.