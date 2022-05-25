LG has unveiled its UltraGear gaming monitor lineup with models 32GQ950, 32GQ850, and 48GQ900. These gaming monitors have been launched with new design, latest display technology, gaming features, and connectivity features. The flagship monitor, the UltraGear 32GQ950, features a 4K Nano IPS display and Advanced True Wide (ATW) Polariser technology. Second monitor in the lineup, the UltraGear 32GQ850, comes with a QHD Nano IPS display with ATW. The South Korean company has also introduced brand's first OLED gaming monitor, the UltraGear 48GQ900. Prices of these monitors are yet to be revealed.

LG UltraGear Monitors price, availability

LG has said that the new gaming monitors of the UltraGear lineup will be available in Japan starting this month. The availability of these monitors will later expand to other markets including, North America, Europe, and Asia. The prices of these monitors have not been announced yet and availability in India is also unknown.

LG UltraGear 48GQ900 specifications

LG's new UltraGear 48GQ900 is brand's first-ever OLED gaming monitor. It comes with a 47.5-inch OLED display with 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution. The monitor has a refresh rate of 120Hz that improves to 138Hz when overclocked. The response time is 0.1ms gray-to-gray (GtG). The monitor can be used for both PC and console gaming as well. The display of the monitor features LG's anti-glare low reflection coating to reduce visual distractions for an immersive gaming experience. It also comes with a remote control for convenience.

The new OLED gaming monitor also features Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium for adaptive sync. There are three HDMI ports, one display port, and one USB 3.0 port for connectivity. It also gets two 20W speakers. There is a stand as well, but it is not adjustable.

LG UltraGear 32GQ950, UltraGear 32GQ850 specifications

The South Korean company has added two new IPS monitors in its UltraGear gaming monitor lineup. The flagship model, 32GQ950, comes with a 31.5-inch Nano IPS display with ATW Polariser. The display has a 4K UHD (3,840x2,160 pixels) resolution and 144Hz refresh rate that increases to 160Hz overclocked. The response time is 1ms GtG. The display is VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certified and offers 1,000 nits brightness. The monitor has two HDMI 2.1 ports, one display port, and one USB 3.0 port.

The second monitor, the UltraGear 32GQ850, is also a 31.5-inch Nano IPS display with ATW Polarizer but has QHD (2,560x1,440 pixels) resolution. This monitor has the highest refresh rate — 240Hz and 260Hz when overclocked — among the three. The monitor has a response time of 1ms GtG and is VESA DisplayHDR 600 certified. For adaptive sync, the monitor gets Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, and VESA Adaptive Sync. For connectivity, it gets two HDMI port, one display port, and one USB 3.0 port.

Both the monitors come equipped with a stand that offers pivot, height, and tilt adjustments.