Jio has launched the all-new Jio Game Controller in India. It is a wireless gaming controller that is equipped with a long-lasting rechargeable battery. It sports a classic and lightweight design with a familiar button layout. It houses two vibration motors and two pressure-point triggers for an immersive gaming experience. This controller is said to be compatible with a wide range of Bluetooth-enabled Android devices. Furthermore, the company claims that the all-new Jio Game Controller has a wireless range of up to 10 metres.

Jio Game Controller price, availability

The all-new Jio Game Controller is currently available on the official Jio site and is priced at Rs. 3,499. It sports a Matte Black finish. There are also EMI offers available for this controller.

Jio Game Controller specifications, features

This wireless gaming controller is compatible with Android tablets and Android TVs. However, the company suggests that for the best gaming experience, customers use the controller with the Jio Set-Top-Box. The Jio STB was unveiled in August 2019 and is designed to offer console-like gaming and mixed reality (MR) experiences. It features Bluetooth v4.1 technology for a low latency connection. As previously mentioned, it is claimed to have a wireless range of up to 10 metres.

The Jio Game Controller is fitted with a rechargeable Li-ion battery, which is said to offer up to 8 hours of backup. It features a Micro-USB port for charging the controller. It features a 20-button layout, including two pressure-point triggers and an 8-direction arrow button. There are also two joysticks. This controller is equipped with two vibration feedback motors and supports haptic control. The controller measures 153x58x110mm in dimensions and weighs about 200g.

