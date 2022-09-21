Technology News
Iron Man Game Confirmed to Be in Development at EA’s Motive Studio

Currently in early development, EA describes it as a single-player, third-person action-adventure game.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 21 September 2022 12:41 IST
Iron Man Game Confirmed to Be in Development at EA’s Motive Studio

Photo Credit: Motive Studio

The blog post notes Iron Man as the first of several new games, resulting from the collaboration

  • Billed as an original narrative that taps into Iron Man’s rich history
  • Olivier Proulx, known for Guardians of the Galaxy game, leads development
  • Motive Studio also has a Dead Space remake on the way

An Iron Man video game is confirmed to be in development at Electronic Arts. In a blog post, the publisher announced that its Montreal-based EA Motive Studio is working on a single-player, third-person action-adventure game, based on the titular Marvel superhero. Now in early development, the Iron Man title will feature an original narrative that “taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channelling” the personas of the armoured hero and the charismatic genius Tony Stark. Currently, there's no word on which platforms will be supported when the game is released.

“It's an honour and privilege to have the opportunity to make a video game based on one of the most iconic super heroes in entertainment today,” said Olivier Proulx, Executive Producer. “We have a great opportunity to create a new and unique story that we can call our own. Marvel is encouraging us to create something fresh. We have a lot of freedom, which is so engaging for the team.” Proulx, who previously worked on the critically-acclaimed Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy, leads development on the upcoming Iron Man game.

The announcement aligns with a previous leak, which stated that EA was working on the said video game. While there are no concrete details on the plot, the description hints that the game serves as a lens into Stark's complexity and “charisma.” That said, there's a good chance such moments will be scripted, taking into account Proulx's past experience, which involved linear storytelling. At this point, who knows. Hopefully, we get to play as Stark while he's held up in his laboratory — akin to how WB Games Montréal incorporates its ensemble characters in the upcoming Gotham Knights game.

Motive Studio is currently actively working on a Dead Space remake, scheduled for a January 2023 launch. The blog post's end also notes more collaborative projects between Marvel and EA. “This is an exciting new collaboration between Marvel and Electronic Arts, with Iron Man being the first of several new games,” it reads. This could very well be in reference to the open-world Black Panther game, leaked back in July.

Internally, that Black Panther game is being referred to as Project Rainer, with ex-Monolith Productions VP Kevin Stephens headlining development. As per games journalist Jeff Grubb, the premise is set following Black Panther's death at the beginning. Players will then be tasked with completing a set of challenges — or trials — in hopes of becoming the new incarnation and king of Wakanda.

Currently, there are no details on a release window or platforms for EA's Iron Man game, as it's still in the early stages of development. But we could speculate that the game will be released on all major platforms — PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC.

Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Vivo X Fold+ With Alert Slider, Quad Rear Cameras to Launch on September 26: All Details

