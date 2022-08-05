Technology News
  Iron Man Game: EA Reportedly Developing Single Player Title Based on Marvel Superhero

Iron Man Game: EA Reportedly Developing Single-Player Title Based on Marvel Superhero

This is in addition to the Black Panther game EA is developing at their new Seattle-based studio.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 5 August 2022 14:16 IST
Iron Man Game: EA Reportedly Developing Single-Player Title Based on Marvel Superhero

Photo Credit: Disney/ Marvel Studios

This would mark Iron Man's third video game appearance since 2020s Iron Man VR and Marvel's Avengers

Highlights
  • The rumoured Iron Man game is part of EA’s upcoming single-player lineup
  • EA is also creating a new Mass Effect and an original single-player shoot
  • No plot or mechanic details for Iron Man game as yet

Iron Man single-player video game is in the works, rumours suggest. Electronic Arts is currently working on multiple single-player entries, one of which is reportedly based on the armoured superhero from Marvel. During a Game Mess stream, journalist Jeff Grubb stated that the publisher is “making another Marvel game,” in addition to the hotly-anticipated Mass Effect game and a single-player shooter. The news comes just a week after a Black Panther title was reported to be in development at EA.

While Grubb never mentioned what Marvel character the upcoming EA title was based on, XFire reporter Tom Henderson claims that it is Iron Man. “I've heard a few rumours that it's Iron Man, but I never had anything concrete to fully report on,” he said on Twitter, heavily stressing to put his report under the “rumour” category. As a notorious leaker, Henderson has built up quite the reputation, even leaking FIFA 23's cross-play and women's league features earlier this year.

Currently, there is no word on the plot details or mechanics. However, taking into account the latest games in the market, an open-world system could be expected, given Iron Man's ability to fly across vast landscapes using his boosters. The Black Panther game, on the other hand, is also reported to be an open-world entry, developed by a new studio based in Seattle. Project Rainier, as referred to internally, is headed by former Monolith VP Kevin Stephens, who previously worked on the Middle Earth titles, Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War.

The Black Panther game is currently said to be in early development, with the premise set after Black Panther's death at the start of the game. Players will be tasked with completing a set of challenges or trials, in hopes of becoming the new Wakandan ruler. This could very well be an origin story, as we play through T'Challa's life as he avenges his father's death at the hands of Ulysses Klaw, the Vibranium-obsessed villain (played by Andy Serkis in the first Black Panther movie).

If things go as planned, this would mark the third video game appearance for Iron Man, following 2020's Iron Man VR and Marvel's Avengers games. The co-op title was published by Square Enix — long before selling out for NFTs — and received a mixed reception upon launch, thanks to the performance issues and bland gameplay.

EA's Iron Man game, while still unconfirmed, is likely to release on all major platforms — PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments






Iron Man Game: EA Reportedly Developing Single-Player Title Based on Marvel Superhero
