Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Iron Man: Marvel Cancelled an Open World Game in 2012 From Just Cause Makers

Iron Man: Marvel Cancelled an Open-World Game in 2012 From Just Cause Makers

Avalanche Studios was assigned to develop the open-world Iron Man game.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 18 August 2022 12:22 IST
Iron Man: Marvel Cancelled an Open-World Game in 2012 From Just Cause Makers

Photo Credit: Disney/ Marvel Studios

EA is also reportedly working on an Iron Man video game

Highlights
  • The game was focused on melee combat using the Repulsor gloves
  • As Iron Man, players could fly anywhere across the open-world map
  • Avalanche co-founder blames “company politics” for the cancellation

An Iron Man open-world game was cancelled in 2012. Marvel and Disney pulled the plug on the title, which was being developed by Avalanche Studios, the team behind the Just Cause games. In a MinnMax interview, studio co-founder Christofer Sundberg stated that the Iron Man game was in development for a “couple of years” before ultimately getting shelved around 2012. Reasons include “company politics” with Disney, leading to internal friction and a shortened deadline to finish the Marvel project.

Sundberg notes that the development cycle was a “mess” by the end, as Disney increased the budget for the Iron Man game and slashed the deadline by an entire year. “We would have to hire 70–80 people to the team — that I would've had the responsibility to find a new project for. But the development time was shortened so much, it would have broken the studio completely if we agreed to that,” he said in the full interview uploaded onto MinnMax's YouTube channel.

Disney was trying to flood the studio with staff, so Avalanche could meet the revised deadline to finish the game. This put Sundberg under more pressure, as he was urged to find new projects for the hires, once development on Iron Man had finished, now with a shortened development time. He remarks that while the project was great from a development standpoint, business-wise it was not ideal for his Stockholm-based studio.

It made sense for Marvel and Disney to tap the makers of Just Cause, who are known for creating chaotic experiences full of explosions and a rich environment teeming with unique characters that ping you missions. Sundberg notes that the Iron Man game was mostly focused on melee-based combat, where you could punch enemies through walls via the Repulsor gloves. The now-cancelled Iron Man game also allowed players to just “take off and fly anywhere” on the open-world map.

“There were so many great people involved on both sides, and it would have been great. I'm sure,” he added. When asked whether the title was a movie tie-in to the Robert Downey Jr.-led Iron Man 3, Sundberg seemed positive that it was a standalone game, but was not able to remember that well since “it was 10 years ago.”

In 2010, Sega released an Iron Man 2 video game — which recreated iconic moments from the films — that was aimed at consoles, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, Nintendo DS, and PlayStation Portable. The game received generally unfavourable reviews, with a 44 Metacritic score.

EA is now allegedly tapping into the Marvel craze, as leaks point towards Iron Man and Black Panther video games, the latter of which is expected to be open-world.

Both games, while still unconfirmed, are likely to launch on all major platforms — PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: iron man game, iron man game cancelled, iron man game just cause, marvel iron man game, avalanche studios iron man, christopher sundberg, marvel, disney
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Coinbase Would Shut Down Ethereum Staking If Dragged Under Regulatory Threats, Says CEO

Related Stories

Iron Man: Marvel Cancelled an Open-World Game in 2012 From Just Cause Makers
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  4. OnePlus 10T 5G Gets New Software Update With Plenty of Optimisations
  5. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  6. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  7. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  8. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  9. Realme 9i 5G With Dimensity 810 5G Launched in India: All Details
  10. Xiaomi Civi 2, Redmi 11A May Have Received 3C Certification
#Latest Stories
  1. She-Hulk Episode 1 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  2. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC, 200-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera
  3. Iron Man: Marvel Cancelled an Open-World Game in 2012 From Just Cause Makers
  4. Coinbase Would Shut Down Ethereum Staking If Dragged Under Regulatory Threats, Says CEO
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Receives OS Version 1.1.3 Update With Camera Improvements, New Features: All Details
  6. Razorpay Buys Offline Payments Firm Ezetap in Company’s Biggest Acquisition Till Date
  7. OnePlus 10T 5G Gets New Software Update With Optimisations for Fingerprint Reader, Software, and Cameras
  8. Realme 9i 5G With Dimensity 810 5G, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Electric Double-Decker Bus With App-Based Booking to Join BEST Fleet in Mumbai
  10. DoT Seeks TRAI Suggestions on Auction of E and V Bands, Confirms Official
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.