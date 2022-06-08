Technology News
  iOS 16 to Include Native Support for Nintendo Joy Con, Switch Pro Controller: Report

iOS 16 to Include Native Support for Nintendo Joy-Con, Switch Pro Controller: Report

iOS 16 may also offer support for third-party controllers from Logitech, 8Bitdo, and more.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 8 June 2022 14:06 IST
iOS 16 to Include Native Support for Nintendo Joy-Con, Switch Pro Controller: Report

Photo Credit: Nintendo/ Flipkart

Apple users may be able to customise connected Nintendo Joy-Con and Pro Controllers

  • iOS 16 could use 'mobile assets' for offering third-party controller supp
  • It could be compatible with single, dual Nintendo Joy-Con modes
  • iPadOS, tvOS, macOS may also support these Nintendo controllers

Apple unveiled its next-generation operating system for the iPhone, iOS 16, on Monday during the ongoing Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2022. Now, new reports have emerged that suggest that Apple is expanding its game controller support with iOS 16. PlayStation and Xbox controllers are already supported on the iPhone and iPad. It is believed that iOS 16 will now natively support Nintendo Joy-Con and Pro Controllers. Additionally, iOS 16 will also add native support for game controllers from companies like Logitech, 8Bitdo, and more.

This feature was spotted by developer Riley Testut who was able to play games using the Nintendo Joy-Con and Switch Pro Controllers while running the latest developer beta build of iOS 16. According to Testut, iOS 16 can recognise the Joy-Con controllers separately and as a single controller. After pairing the Joy-Con, there is said to be the option to customise controls in Bluetooth settings.

Furthermore, Nat Brown, an engineering manager from Apple, also suggested that Apple's latest betas of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, and macOS support both of these Nintendo controllers and more. Brown also shared the information on how to toggle single and dual Joy-Con modes. You will have to supposedly hold the screenshot and home buttons for a few seconds to make the switch.

In related news, 9to5Mac reportedly examined the internal code of iOS 16 developer beta, which suggests that it might offer support for other new controllers along with Nintendo ones. According to its report, the BADA MOGA XP5-X Plus and Logitech F710 Gamepad will also be compatible with iOS 16. Furthermore, it is believed that third-party controller support with iOS will now be based on “mobile assets”. This step is expected to allow Apple to add support for even more controllers in the future via OTA updates. Supposedly, Apple will not need to release a new iOS version for adding controller support.

iOS 16 developer beta is out now, with public betas coming in July, and a full release later in 2022.

Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
