Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • India Wins Bronze in Dota 2 at Inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022

India Wins Bronze in Dota 2 at Inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022

India also took part in Rocket League but were knocked out in group stages.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 August 2022 17:46 IST
India Wins Bronze in Dota 2 at Inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022

Photo Credit: Global Esports Federation

India defeated New Zealand 2-0 to win the medal

Highlights
  • Malaysia won the tournament with three golds
  • India also won bronze in Asian games 2018
  • India did not take part in PES 2022 tournament

The team representing India in the Dota 2 tournament at the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022 won a bronze medal on Sunday. India defeated the team representing New Zealand by 2-0 in a best-of-three match to grab the medal. India won a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2018 as well and is now looking to make an impact in the Asian Games 2022, where e-sports is a proper medal event. The team representing Rocket League could not win any medal.

The Indian Dota 2 team included Moin Ejaz (captain), Ketan Goyal, Abhishek Yadav, Shubhnam Goli, and Vishal Vernekar. With an intense gameplay and multiple strategies, the Indian team defeated the New Zealand team by 2-0 in a best-of-three format. India also won against Wales, got a bye against Trinidad and Tobago, but lost to England. They were later defeated by the Malaysian team and defeated New Zealand to win the medal. Malaysia won the gold medal in the Dota 2 tournament.

“This win symbolises the amount of hard work the team has put in over the years and we dedicate this win to our country. Winning a medal at the Commonwealth was a dream for us and we're super proud as a team,” said Moin Ejaz after recently-concluded Commonwealth Esports Championships 2022 at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Birmingham on August 6-7, 2022.

This was the country's first ever medal in e-sports in the Commonwealth Games. India has also won a bronze medal at the Asian Games 2018. Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India and Vice President of the Asian Esports Federation said that the next stop will be Asian Games 2022, where e-sports is a proper medal event. “Our focus is to excel in the tournament with multiple podium finishes and bringing the laurels for our country. The e-sports community wants and requires esports to be recognised by the government as a sport in India to gain the benefits and support any sports community and athletes would receive,” said Suji.

India also competed in Rocket League and the team was led by Hargun Singh, Sandeep Sahani, and Rushil Reddy. They lost to Canada by 3-0 in the best of five series in their first group stage match. The team also faced defeats against Wales and England, eventually bowing out of the championship early in the group stage. Alongside Dota 2 and Rocket League, PES 2022 was also part of the tournament.

Malaysia tops the medal table, with three golds. Host England took the second spot with one gold, three silvers, and a bronze. Wales completed the top three with a gold, silver, and bronze.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Dota 2

Dota 2

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre MOBA
Platform PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
Series Dota
Rocket League

Rocket League

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 3+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dota 2, Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Infinix Smart 6 HD With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

India Wins Bronze in Dota 2 at Inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers on Laptops
  3. Inside House of the Dragon, the Fiery Game of Thrones Prequel Spin-Off
  4. Provident Fund Data of 28 Crore Indians Leaked By Hackers, Says Researcher
  5. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
  6. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  7. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  8. iPhone 14 Launch May Be Delayed Due to China-Taiwan Tension, Suggests Report
  9. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  10. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel Reports 16.6 Percent YoY Increase in Mobile Data Consumption, Posts 22 Percent Rise in Q2 Revenue
  2. Helix Metalfit 3.0 With SpO2 Tracking, Sports Mode Launched in India by Timex: Price, Specifications
  3. India Wins Bronze in Dota 2 at Inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022
  4. Infinix Smart 6 HD With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Sony Bravia Master Series A95K OLED TV With XR Cognitive Processor Launched in India
  6. AR Rahman On What He Learned At MIT, Use Of AI In Music
  7. Article Claims Some IMDb Profiles Fake, Asks Users to Exercise Due Diligence
  8. Reliance Jio Adds 130 Million Subscribers YoY, Data Traffic Up 46 Percent to 91 Billion GB: Details
  9. Netflix’s The Gray Man Makes a Splash in Decentraland: All You Need to Know
  10. Government Said to Seek Ouster of Chinese Firms From Affordable Smartphone Market
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.