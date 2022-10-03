Technology News
Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 Remaster in Development: Report

A Horizon online multiplayer game, aimed at PC and PS5, might also be in the works.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, David Delima |  Updated: 3 October 2022 16:06 IST
Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 Remaster in Development: Report

Photo Credit: PlayStation

A leaked concept art from 2014 hinted at the multiplayer aspect

  • The PS5 remake will feature new character modes and animations
  • PlayStation players can finally experience Aloy’s journey in native 4K
  • Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 remaster will include different graphic modes

A Horizon Zero Dawn PS5 remaster is reportedly in development. As per MP1ST, Sony is planning a revamped version of the critically-acclaimed PS4 title, centring around young hunter Aloy. The title, which is merely five years old and saw a sequel — Horizon Forbidden West — launch earlier this year, will get several enhancements on PS5, including improved lighting, overhauled textures, and better animations. Furthermore, the report notes that a Horizon online multiplayer game is in the works, for both PS5 and PC.

VGC corroborated the report via their own sources, claiming that the new PS5 version for Horizon Zero Dawn, will add accessibility features and quality-of-life improvements to the game. Different graphic modes will be included as well, akin to most PS5 entries, which have graphical, performance, and uncapped performance modes — the last of which takes advantage of the variable refresh rate VRR.

Don't expect much in the gameplay department, since the addition of underwater exploration and glider, from Horizon Forbidden West, would hamper the storyline. But who knows? Sony could surprise us with those items as a New Game+ reward.

Horizon Zero Dawn Review

While Horizon Zero Dawn on the PS4 received a performance patch that allowed it to run at a stable 60fps, it has yet to receive a native 4K update on the PS5. This wouldn't be the first time the RPG is getting a re-release, as it was ported to PC in 2020, with improved draw distances, widescreen support, and uncapped framerates, albeit the assets were reused from the PS4 version.

Speaking of assets, MP1ST states that the Horizon Zero Dawn remaster will “bring it closer to Forbidden West,” with improved new character models, improved texture, and new animations to round it all off. Similar to The Last of Us Part 1 “remake,” this might be a tough sell for those who already own the original PS4 version. As stated before, the game is only five years old, so it's going to be a tall ask to get PS5 players to shell out Rs. 4,999 / $70 — a standard price point for new launches on the PS5.

Even Marvel's Spider-Man, which received a PS5 remaster, just two years after its initial launch on PS4, did not warrant an overhaul. The version featured a younger character model for Peter Parker, voiced by Yuri Lowenthal, in light of upcoming games in the franchise.

Furthermore, the report mentions a Horizon multiplayer game for PS5 and PC. Details are scarce, but VGC claims that a co-op mode was initially planned for the title, but was scrapped so the developers could focus on “other areas of the title.” Some leaked concept art from 2014 shows players battling huge mechanical beasts in unison. Customisation will reportedly be based around established tribes in the franchise — take this with a grain of salt.

Currently, there is no set release window or official word from developer Guerrilla Games, but going by but actor Lance Reddick's now-deleted tweet, this does seem credible. The John Wick star played returning character Sylens in both Horizon games.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
horizon zero dawn, horizon zero dawn remaster, horizon zero dawn remastered ps5, horizon zero dawn ps5, horizon multiplayer game, horizon zero dawn ps5 remaster features, sony, playstation 5, ps5, playstation 4, ps4, guerrilla games, horizon forbidden west
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Bitcoin ATM Growth Drops Amid Market Slowdown, Nearly 800 BTC ATMs Pulled Out of Global Network
Delhi Government Launches Green War Room to Monitor, Combat Air Pollution 24X7

