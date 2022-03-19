Technology News
  Hogwarts Legacy Release Date, Gameplay, Features Revealed: All You Need to Know

Hogwarts Legacy Release Date, Gameplay, Features Revealed: All You Need to Know

Hogwarts Legacy will arrive on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X at the end of 2022.

By David Delima | Updated: 19 March 2022 18:57 IST
Hogwarts Legacy Release Date, Gameplay, Features Revealed: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Portkey Games/ Avalanche Studios

Hogwarts Legacy is an open world role-playing game set at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry

Highlights
  • Hogwarts Legacy is developed by Avalanche Studios
  • Players will join the Hogwarts magical school in their fifth year
  • Hogwarts Legacy was expected to launch in 2021 and delayed by a year

Hogwarts Legacy — the upcoming open world role-playing game set at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, a century before the Harry Potter years — is set to launch at the end of the year. The launch details of the upcoming game were shared during a PlayStation State of Play livestream event held on March 18. Hogwarts Legacy is set in the wizarding world a century before the events of J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter franchise, and will arrive on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X later this year.

During the PlayStation State of Play event that was streamed on March 17 at 2pm PT (3:30am IST on March 18), developers Avalanche Software gave gamers a peek at what they could expect from Hogwarts Legacy, including the introduction to the game and its many elements, from the story to character creation. Last year, it was revealed that Hogwarts Legacy would allow transgender characters in the game. Players are introduced to different settings and abilities from the game, including various locations at Hogwarts like dungeons and the kitchens, magical creatures, traveling on a broomstick, as well as new characters — such as the villainous dwarf Ranrok, the powerful Professor Figg, and others.

The developers showed off the character creation aspect of the game, as well as other parts of the game that will affect gameplay. These include getting sorted into houses, the ability to learn new skills and upgrade them (Talent Points), brewing handy potions, and growing magical plants. Gamers will have access to various classes at Hogwarts, where they will join as a fifth-year student. The game will also feature the familiar village of Hogsmeade, where gamers can purchase ingredients, gear, and more.

Learning skills at Hogwarts will help a player investigate rumours of a mounting goblin rebellion that threatens to affect the safety of the school. Gameplay also shows sinister creatures corrupted by magic, goblins, and dark wizards. The goblins are revealed to have allied themselves with dark wizards, but the gameplay trailer does not reveal much more. Meanwhile, the trailer goes on to show various spells such as blasting curses, stunning spells, shield charms, and enchanted weaponry. Combat will have to be adapted to different enemies' weaknesses in order to be effective.

During the livestream, gamers were also shown the controls that could be used in the game, which was recorded on a PlayStation 5. The trailer shows off the ability to befriend different characters in the game, including students who have their stories and their own characteristics. The game will also feature the iconic Room of Requirement that will allow gamers to brew potions, sow and harvest plants, and upgrade gear as they catch up to their classmates. The game will also feature dynamic weather that was shown off during the trailer.

The game will be released during the holiday season later this year. The popular game was first announced in September 2020 and scheduled to release in 2021, but was delayed to 2022. Hogwarts Legacy is not associated with J.K. Rowling, the author of the titular Harry Potter series, who made several comments in 2020 viewed as transphobic, and criticised by many, including Harry Potter film stars Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

Hogwarts Legacy is out this year on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Hogwarts Legacy, Avalanche Software, Warner Bros, Harry Potter
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Hogwarts Legacy Release Date, Gameplay, Features Revealed: All You Need to Know
  Hogwarts Legacy Release Date, Gameplay, Features Revealed: All You Need to Know
