Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Footage to Be Showcased at PlayStation State of Play Scheduled for March 17

Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Footage to Be Showcased at PlayStation State of Play Scheduled for March 17

Hogwarts Legacy is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X in 2022.

By David Delima | Updated: 15 March 2022 15:06 IST
Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Footage to Be Showcased at PlayStation State of Play Scheduled for March 17

Photo Credit: Portkey Games/ Avalanche Studios

Developer Avalanche Studios revealed in 2021 that the game was delayed until 2022

Highlights
  • Hogwarts Legacy was first announced in September 2020
  • The game is set a century before the time of the titular Harry Potter
  • Hogwarts Legacy is developed by Avalanche Studios

Hogwarts Legacy — the open world role-playing game set in the wizarding world a century before Harry Potter — is expected to launch later this year, and gamers will be able to view its gameplay as part of the next PlayStation State of Play broadcast confirmed to stream later this week. The upcoming State of Play will feature “extended first look at gameplay” from Hogwarts Legacy, captured on a PlayStation 5 console. Meanwhile, there is no official word from Avalanche Software on when the game will be released this year.

The developer announced in a PlayStation blog post on Monday, that the latest PlayStation State of Play event will stream on March 17 at 2pm PT (3:30am IST on March 18). According to the announcement, the event will run for around 20 minutes, with over 14 minutes of Hogwarts Legacy gameplay on the PlayStation 5, and some insight from the Avalanche Software team developing the upcoming role-playing game set in the wizarding world of the Harry Potter franchise. The upcoming State of Play will be streamed on the official Twitch and YouTube channels.

Sony typically broadcasts events that are 20 minutes long for PlayStation's State of Play, with a few exceptions like the February 2 State of Play that showcased 30 minutes of gameplay from Gran Turismo 7. According to the blog post, the trailer for Hogwarts Legacy has been viewed over 28 million times on the PlayStation YouTube channel.

As previously mentioned, Avalanche software is yet to reveal the release date for Hogwarts Legacy that was first announced in September 2020. Last year, the developers announced that the game had been delayed from 2021 to 2022, in order to deliver the “best possible experience”. The game is set in the 1800s, a century before Harry Potter and the wizarding world portrayed in the franchise.

Hogwarts Legacy is out in 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sony PlayStation 5

Sony PlayStation 5

    • Good
    • DualSense is great
    • Very powerful
    • Reduced loading times
    • Friendlier storage expansion
    • Capable of 8K / 120fps
    • 4K Blu-ray player (finally)
    • Bad
    • Expensive
    • Lack of truly next-gen exclusives
    • Not a generation leap over PS4 Pro at launch
    • Game prices now go up to Rs. 5,000
    • Missing next-gen upgrades for PS4 games
    • No “Quick Resume” à la Xbox Series X
    • Limited backward compatibility
    • No support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos
    • SSD storage amount is restrictive
    Read detailed Sony PlayStation 5 review
    HDD 825GB PCie Gen 4 NVMe SSD
    Processor Custom 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU @ 3.5GHz with SMT
    Graphics Custom AMD RDNA 2 GPU 36 CUs @ 2.23GHz (variable frequency)
    RAM 16GB GDDR6
    USB 4
    Weight 4.5kg
    Ethernet Gigabit
    Advertisement
    Comments

    For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    Further reading: Hogwarts Legacy, Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay, Sony, PlayStation, PlayStation State of Play, State of Play, PlayStation 5
    David Delima
    David Delima
    As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
    Shah Rukh Teases New OTT Venture SRK+

    Related Stories

    Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Footage to Be Showcased at PlayStation State of Play Scheduled for March 17
    Comment
    Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
     
     

    Advertisement

    Advertisement
    Best Deals of the Day »
    Follow Us
    Tech News in Hindi
    More Technology News in Hindi
    Latest Videos
    More Videos

    Advertisement

    Popular Gadgets
    Latest Gadgets
    Popular Brands
    #Trending Stories
    1. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
    2. Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
    3. Flipkart Big Saving Days 2022 Sale: Top Offers on Electronics
    4. iPhone 14 Series to Feature Taller Screens, No iPhone mini This Year: All Details
    5. Oppo K10 Set to Launch in India on March 23
    6. OnePlus 10 Pro RAM, Storage, and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
    7. Xiaomi 12 Series to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
    8. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 India Launch on March 17
    9. iQoo Z6 5G India Launch Date Set for March 16; Price, Specifications Teased
    10. Apple Releases iOS 15.4 That Allows Unlocking iPhone While Wearing a Mask
    #Latest Stories
    1. Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 Soundbar With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
    2. iQoo Z6 5G Renders Leak Ahead of March 16 India Launch, Triple Cameras Tipped
    3. Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Footage to Be Showcased at PlayStation State of Play Scheduled for March 17
    4. Shah Rukh Teases New OTT Venture SRK+
    5. SoftBank Executives Said to Exit Paytm, Policybazaar Boards
    6. Oppo K10 India Launch Date Set for March 23, Enco Air 2 Wireless Earbuds Teased
    7. Samsung Galaxy XCover Pro 2 Alleged Geekbench Listings Suggest Snapdragon 778G SoC
    8. Bitcoin Ban Stamped Out of EU’s Crypto-Centric MiCA Bill, Emphasis Laid on Green Mining
    9. Ethereum Co-Founder Joe Lubin Believes Russia-Ukraine Crisis Could Foster Crypto Adoption
    10. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max to Feature Taller Screens, Apple Testing Satellite Messaging: Report
    Gadgets 360 is available in
    Follow Us
    Download Our Apps
    App Store App Store
    Available in Hindi
    App Store
    © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.