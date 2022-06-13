Hideo Kojima and Xbox head Phil Spencer announced a partnership between Xbox Game Studios and Kojima Productions during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 on Sunday. They are teaming up to "create a brand-new experience", unlike anything that might have previously been released by the studios. This new Kojima game is currently shrouded in mystery, as the announcement was not accompanied by a title reveal or gameplay footage. So far, all we know is that the game will be leveraging Microsoft's cloud gaming technology.

On the partnership between Xbox and Kojima Studios, Kojima exclaimed that he had waited for a long time to begin working on this project. He further said, "With Microsoft's cutting-edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept." There is no clear indication regarding the release date of this new game. It is expected to "take some time", however, there may be "more exciting news in the future.”

Kojima is a highly-revered game designer who created and oversaw the Metal Gear franchise, considered by many to be the genesis of the stealth gaming genre. He then left Konami and teamed up with Sony to develop Death Stranding, which was released in 2019 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive. This is said to be the first game in the 'strand game' genre, which utilises various social elements. Now, this new venture with Xbox is expected to result in a new type of game "that no one have ever seen or experienced before." It will be utilising Microsoft's cutting-edge cloud technology.

There was no other information shared during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. However, a follow-up event, Xbox Games Showcase Extended, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14. This event is expected to feature new game trailers and conversations with game creators.