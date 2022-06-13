Technology News
loading

Hideo Kojima, Xbox Game Studios Teaming Up for New Cloud-Based Game

The announcement was made during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 on Sunday.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 June 2022 11:58 IST
Hideo Kojima, Xbox Game Studios Teaming Up for New Cloud-Based Game

Photo Credit: Xbox/ Twitter

This is the first collaboration between Xbox Game Studios and Kojima Productions

Highlights
  • Hideo Kojima is renowned for the Metal Gear franchise
  • Title, let alone gameplay footage, was not revealed during the event
  • Kojima Productions previously released Death Stranding in 2019

Hideo Kojima and Xbox head Phil Spencer announced a partnership between Xbox Game Studios and Kojima Productions during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 on Sunday. They are teaming up to "create a brand-new experience", unlike anything that might have previously been released by the studios. This new Kojima game is currently shrouded in mystery, as the announcement was not accompanied by a title reveal or gameplay footage. So far, all we know is that the game will be leveraging Microsoft's cloud gaming technology.

On the partnership between Xbox and Kojima Studios, Kojima exclaimed that he had waited for a long time to begin working on this project. He further said, "With Microsoft's cutting-edge cloud technology and the change in the industry's trend, it has now become possible to challenge myself to make this never-before-seen concept." There is no clear indication regarding the release date of this new game. It is expected to "take some time", however, there may be "more exciting news in the future.”

Kojima is a highly-revered game designer who created and oversaw the Metal Gear franchise, considered by many to be the genesis of the stealth gaming genre. He then left Konami and teamed up with Sony to develop Death Stranding, which was released in 2019 as a PlayStation 4 exclusive. This is said to be the first game in the 'strand game' genre, which utilises various social elements. Now, this new venture with Xbox is expected to result in a new type of game "that no one have ever seen or experienced before." It will be utilising Microsoft's cutting-edge cloud technology.

There was no other information shared during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022. However, a follow-up event, Xbox Games Showcase Extended, is scheduled for Tuesday, June 14. This event is expected to feature new game trailers and conversations with game creators.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xbox Game Studios, Kojima Productions, Hideo Kojima, Phil Spencer, Xbox, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Bethesda, Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase 2022
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Smart Monitor M8 With PC-Less Productivity, SlimFit Camera Launched in India: All Details

Related Stories

Hideo Kojima, Xbox Game Studios Teaming Up for New Cloud-Based Game
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Scientists Have Devised A New Method To Purify Saltwater
  2. Vivo X80 Pro Review: Still Exceptional?
  3. Nagpur’s Institute of Science’s Website Targeted by Malaysian Hackers
  4. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Details, Multiple Storage Variants Tipped
  7. Paytm Starts Taking a Surcharge on Mobile Recharges
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. OnePlus 10 Renders, Specifications Leaked Online: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Telangana to Get India’s First Generation 6 AMOLED Display Fab Facility Worth Rs. 24,000 Crore in Collaboration With Elest
  2. Bitcoin ATMs Become More Common, Over 880 Machines Installed in June Already: Report
  3. Experts Express Concern About Gaming Addiction After Teenager Shot Mother Allegedly Over PUBG
  4. Hideo Kojima, Xbox Game Studios Teaming Up for New Cloud-Based Game
  5. Samsung Smart Monitor M8 With PC-Less Productivity, SlimFit Camera Launched in India: All Details
  6. Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022, Legion R9000P 2022 With AMD Ryzen Processors, 165Hz Displays Launched
  7. Nagpur’s Institute of Science’s Website Targeted by Malaysian Hackers, Restoration in Progress
  8. Google to Pay $118 Million Settlement Against Class-Action Suit on Pay Disparity, Gender Discrimination
  9. Starfield Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Thousands of Explorable Planets, Space Combat, More
  10. NASA, Astra to Send Another Set of Satellites in Orbit After Failure of Previous Weather Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.