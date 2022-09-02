Halo Infinite's campaign co-op content has been delayed. In a developer update, 343 Industries announced a slew of content delays on their latest Halo instalment. The much-requested campaign co-op was previously targeting an August launch, but will now arrive on November 8. It will release in tandem with the Forge open beta, which was initially scheduled to launch this month. Furthermore, the studio has delayed Halo Infinite multiplayer's season 3 content to March, while outright cancelling the promised split-screen co-op feature.

The campaign co-op, a staple component in past Halo games, was not available with Halo Infinite at launch. 343 Industries had promised the update at a later stage, while they focused on perfecting the multiplayer aspect and other minor issues with the game. The campaign co-op did get a public beta testing event in July, but it did not include key matchmaking features. Players who don't have any added friends will not be paired with randoms online, and are recommended to seek someone out themselves.

The Winter Update also sees the long-awaited Forge mode beta dropping in, that was previously delayed by six months — for a June release. The highly sought-after Forge mode would allow players to create and edit their own maps, weapons, and equipment, and share them with members of the community. Details on the features are still sparse, but as per 343 employee Tahir Hasandjekic, the Forge mode is “going to change the game forever.”

In addition to the aforementioned modes, the Halo Infinite Winter Update adds new multiplayer maps: Detachment and Argyle, alongside a free 30-tier battle pass, granting a range of cosmetics and XP boost items.

Halo Infinite roadmap

Photo Credit: 343 Industries

March 7 kicks off the season 3 multiplayer event. Titled “Echoes Within,” the update brings new Arena and Big Team Battle (12v12) maps, alongside an M392 bandit firearm, and a 100-tier battle pass — the latter will be paid; no pricing details yet. Halo Infinite season 3 also introduces the Shroud Screen, which is a new equipment that functions as an immobile dome-shaped shield, serving as protection for your squad. What's new here is that the shield is completely opaque when viewed from the outside, urging enemies to be more strategic in their approach.

As for the iconic split-screen co-op, it will no longer be making its way onto Halo Infinite. Back in July, 343 Industries released an hour-long preview video showcasing the campaign co-op mode and the mission replay system.

Halo Infinite is out now on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and PC Game Pass.