Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Halo Infinite Campaign Co Op, Forge Mode Delayed to November; Season 3 Set for March

Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op, Forge Mode Delayed to November; Season 3 Set for March

343 Industries has released a new post-launch roadmap for Halo Infinite, detailing a slew of delays.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 2 September 2022 13:37 IST
Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op, Forge Mode Delayed to November; Season 3 Set for March

Photo Credit: 343 Industries

Halo Infinite split-screen co-op feature has been cancelled

Highlights
  • Halo Infinite campaign co-op and Forge mode launches on November 8
  • The Winter Update adds new game modes and a free 30-tier battle pass
  • Halo Infinite season 3 begins on March 7, with new maps and equipment

Halo Infinite's campaign co-op content has been delayed. In a developer update, 343 Industries announced a slew of content delays on their latest Halo instalment. The much-requested campaign co-op was previously targeting an August launch, but will now arrive on November 8. It will release in tandem with the Forge open beta, which was initially scheduled to launch this month. Furthermore, the studio has delayed Halo Infinite multiplayer's season 3 content to March, while outright cancelling the promised split-screen co-op feature.

The campaign co-op, a staple component in past Halo games, was not available with Halo Infinite at launch. 343 Industries had promised the update at a later stage, while they focused on perfecting the multiplayer aspect and other minor issues with the game. The campaign co-op did get a public beta testing event in July, but it did not include key matchmaking features. Players who don't have any added friends will not be paired with randoms online, and are recommended to seek someone out themselves.

The Winter Update also sees the long-awaited Forge mode beta dropping in, that was previously delayed by six months — for a June release. The highly sought-after Forge mode would allow players to create and edit their own maps, weapons, and equipment, and share them with members of the community. Details on the features are still sparse, but as per 343 employee Tahir Hasandjekic, the Forge mode is “going to change the game forever.”

In addition to the aforementioned modes, the Halo Infinite Winter Update adds new multiplayer maps: Detachment and Argyle, alongside a free 30-tier battle pass, granting a range of cosmetics and XP boost items.

halo infinite roadmap halo infinite roadmap

Halo Infinite roadmap
Photo Credit: 343 Industries

March 7 kicks off the season 3 multiplayer event. Titled “Echoes Within,” the update brings new Arena and Big Team Battle (12v12) maps, alongside an M392 bandit firearm, and a 100-tier battle pass — the latter will be paid; no pricing details yet. Halo Infinite season 3 also introduces the Shroud Screen, which is a new equipment that functions as an immobile dome-shaped shield, serving as protection for your squad. What's new here is that the shield is completely opaque when viewed from the outside, urging enemies to be more strategic in their approach.

As for the iconic split-screen co-op, it will no longer be making its way onto Halo Infinite. Back in July, 343 Industries released an hour-long preview video showcasing the campaign co-op mode and the mission replay system.

Halo Infinite is out now on Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and PC Game Pass.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: halo infinite, halo infinite co op, halo infinite co op campaign, halo infinite co op release date, halo infinite co op campaign split screen, halo infinite co op update, halo infinite co op beta, halo infinite winter update, 343 industries, microsoft, xbox, xbox series x, xbox series s, xbox one
Redmi 11 Prime to Launch in India on September 6, Key Specifications Revealed

Related Stories

Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op, Forge Mode Delayed to November; Season 3 Set for March
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  2. iPhone 15 May Be Made in India, China at Same Time: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  4. Nokia 2660 Flip With Unisoc T107 SoC Launched in India: Details
  5. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  6. Google Announces Third-Party Billing Pilot Project in India, Other Markets
  7. Lenovo Tab P11 Pro, Tab P11 2nd Gen With MediaTek SoC Launched: All Details
  8. Google Pixel Watch Price Leaked: All Details Here
  9. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  10. Android 14 to Come With Satellite Connectivity, Hiroshi Lockheimer Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. USB 4 Version 2.0 Announced; to Deliver Data Transfer Speeds of Up to 80 Gbps, Feature Backward Compatibility
  2. WhatsApp to Stop Working on iPhone 5, iPhone 5c From October: Report
  3. Bankrupt Celsius Likely to Reopen Withdrawals for Custody Account Holders, Files for Legal Permission
  4. Rs. 75 Movie Tickets: India's National Cinema Day Set for September 16
  5. Google Launches User Choice Billing Pilot In India, Four Other Markets
  6. iPhone 15 May Be Manufactured in India, China at Same Time: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. OpenSea NFT Marketplace to Solely Support Ethereum’s Upgraded ‘Merge’ Version
  8. Ticketmaster Partners With Dapper Labs' Flow Blockchain for NFT Ticketing Project
  9. Halo Infinite Campaign Co-Op, Forge Mode Delayed to November; Season 3 Set for March
  10. Redmi 11 Prime to Launch in India on September 6, Key Specifications Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.