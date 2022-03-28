GTA+ — announced Friday — is a new subscription service for Grand Theft Auto Online, available only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Those who pay the GTA+ monthly fee — $5.99 (roughly Rs. 460) a month — will get in-game currency to spend on the evolving open-world game, along with exclusive properties, vehicle upgrades, member-only discounts, and other benefits. Rockstar Games has suggested that GTA+ members may also gain access to unlock older gameplay updates, or previous time-limited content in the game.

In its announcement on Friday, Rockstar Games said that the new GTA+ membership program will be available starting Tuesday, March 29. Gamers will need to own a copy of GTA 5 or GTA Online to access GTA+.

Alongside, Rockstar Games revealed the benefits for the first month of GTA+ membership, that will run from March 29 to April 27.

Starting from Tuesday, GTA+ members will get GTA$500,000 (in-game currency) delivered to their Maze Bank account every month, and a 3x boost on GTA$ and RP gained from Hao's Special Works Race Series. Subscribers won't have to pay the membership fee for the LS Car Meet, and gamers who have already paid will be reimbursed GTA$50,000, according to Rockstar Games. GTA+ members can also purchase Shark Cards with extra bonus in-game cash that are members-only and available via the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store.

Gamers who have subscribed to GTA+ will also gain a complimentary Hao's Special Works upgrade before the general public can purchase it, along with HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries. Meanwhile, Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa — with an assortment of updates from Los Santos Tuners — at no extra cost, with a GTA+ subscription.

Cosmetics, such as the Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts, will automatically be added to players' wardrobes, once they subscribe to GTA+. Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali will also be available from Tuesday. GTA+ will also provide subscribers with a selection of free paints and emblems from the Auto Shop. Meanwhile, yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht for free with a GTA+ subscription.

The GTA Online subscription will also bring exclusive rewards — similar to the ones mentioned above — to the open-world game each month. Gamers can visit Legendary Motorsport, Hao's Special Works, Maze Bank Foreclosures, and DockTease in the GTA Online Web browser. However, each of these benefits have an expiry date, so players will have to claim them before the next set of rewards arrives. Think of it as free games offered under PlayStation Plus. Gamers who do not want to subscribe will still have access to the publisher's regular GTA Online events.

GTA+ will be available on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X starting Tuesday, March 29.