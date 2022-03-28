Technology News
  GTA+ Subscription Service for GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X Announced

GTA+ Subscription Service for GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X Announced

GTA+ — with exclusive discounts, upgrades, in-game cash, and more — is priced at $5.99 (roughly Rs. 460) a month.

By David Delima | Updated: 28 March 2022 16:07 IST
GTA+ Subscription Service for GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X Announced

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA+ subscribers can also purchase members-only Shark Cards with extra bonus in-game cash

Highlights
  • GTA+ members will get a monthly GTA$500,000 bank deposit
  • Gamers who don’t subscribe can access regular GTA Online events
  • GTA+ requires gamers to own a copy of GTA 5 or GTA Online

GTA+ — announced Friday — is a new subscription service for Grand Theft Auto Online, available only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X. Those who pay the GTA+ monthly fee — $5.99 (roughly Rs. 460) a month — will get in-game currency to spend on the evolving open-world game, along with exclusive properties, vehicle upgrades, member-only discounts, and other benefits. Rockstar Games has suggested that GTA+ members may also gain access to unlock older gameplay updates, or previous time-limited content in the game.

In its announcement on Friday, Rockstar Games said that the new GTA+ membership program will be available starting Tuesday, March 29. Gamers will need to own a copy of GTA 5 or GTA Online to access GTA+.

Alongside, Rockstar Games revealed the benefits for the first month of GTA+ membership, that will run from March 29 to April 27.

Starting from Tuesday, GTA+ members will get GTA$500,000 (in-game currency) delivered to their Maze Bank account every month, and a 3x boost on GTA$ and RP gained from Hao's Special Works Race Series. Subscribers won't have to pay the membership fee for the LS Car Meet, and gamers who have already paid will be reimbursed GTA$50,000, according to Rockstar Games. GTA+ members can also purchase Shark Cards with extra bonus in-game cash that are members-only and available via the Xbox Store and PlayStation Store.

Gamers who have subscribed to GTA+ will also gain a complimentary Hao's Special Works upgrade before the general public can purchase it, along with HSW Orange Trip and HSW CMYK Glitch Liveries. Meanwhile, Auto Shop owners can relocate to La Mesa — with an assortment of updates from Los Santos Tuners — at no extra cost, with a GTA+ subscription.

Cosmetics, such as the Gussét Frog Tee and Broker Prolaps Basketball Top and Shorts, will automatically be added to players' wardrobes, once they subscribe to GTA+. Conveyor Livery for the Mammoth Avenger, HVY APC, and TM-02 Khanjali will also be available from Tuesday. GTA+ will also provide subscribers with a selection of free paints and emblems from the Auto Shop. Meanwhile, yacht owners can upgrade to the Aquarius Super Yacht for free with a GTA+ subscription.

The GTA Online subscription will also bring exclusive rewards — similar to the ones mentioned above — to the open-world game each month. Gamers can visit Legendary Motorsport, Hao's Special Works, Maze Bank Foreclosures, and DockTease in the GTA Online Web browser. However, each of these benefits have an expiry date, so players will have to claim them before the next set of rewards arrives. Think of it as free games offered under PlayStation Plus. Gamers who do not want to subscribe will still have access to the publisher's regular GTA Online events.

GTA+ will be available on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X starting Tuesday, March 29.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GTA Plus, Rockstar Games, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, PS5, GTA 5, GTA Online, GTA V
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
GTA+ Subscription Service for GTA Online on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X Announced
