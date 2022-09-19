Technology News
  GTA 6 Gameplay Videos Leaked Online; Shown to Feature Female Lead Character 'Lucia': Report

GTA 6 Gameplay Videos Leaked Online; Shown to Feature Female Lead Character 'Lucia': Report

Rockstar Games' next title, Grand Theft Auto VI, will reportedly be set in Vice City, a fictionalised version of Miami.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 19 September 2022 11:09 IST
GTA 6 Gameplay Videos Leaked Online; Shown to Feature Female Lead Character 'Lucia': Report

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto V was released back in 2013

Highlights
  • GTA 6 could feature a male lead character named Jason
  • Rockstar Games has started requesting copyright claims on GTA 6 videos
  • The GTA 6 gameplay was reportedly leaked by the Uber hacker

GTA 6 — or Grand Theft Auto VI — footage has been leaked on a forum for the popular open world action-adventure game, according to a report. The leak consists of over 90 videos showing two playable characters, Lucia and Jason. This is in line with a previous report that suggested that Rockstar's next GTA installment could feature a female lead character. In one of the videos, Lucia can be seen robbing a restaurant with her associate. Soon after the video went viral on multiple social media platforms, Rockstar owner Take Two Interactive started filing copyright claims to take the footage down.

According to a report by PC Gamer, an trove of over 90 videos of the upcoming GTA 6 were leaked on GTAForums by a user named teapotuberhacker. The hacker reportedly also claims the credit for the recent Uber hack. The videos purportedly belong to a test build of the game, which is said to be running GTA 5 and GTA 6 source code and assets.

After the GTAForum post went viral, videos of GTA 6 gameplay have been uploaded on YouTube, Reddit, and Twitter. The post by the hacker has now been taken down. Additionally, the developers have also started requesting copyright claims on the gameplay that was leaked on YouTube. Most of the videos have been taken down from YouTube, but some are still doing the rounds on Twitter.

Bloomberg's Jason Schreier stated on Twitter that he has received confirmation from sources at Rockstar that the leaked footage is from GTA 6. Schreier added that the gameplay is unfinished, and belongs to an early test build version of the game. “This is one of the biggest leaks in video game history and a nightmare for Rockstar Games,” he said. Responding to the question of why GTA 6 video leak is a nightmare for the developers, Schreier said that it will likely disrupt work for a while. He also said that it could result in management limiting the ‘work-from-home flexibility'. “The repercussions of this leak might not be clear for quite a while,” he added

In a video shared via Twitter, the game can be seen with two characters named Lucia and Jason robbing a restaurant. This is in line with a previous report that suggested that GTA 6 could feature a female lead character. In another video Jason can be seen next to two NPCs, who are talking about Life Invader, the in-game social media platform from GTA 5.

Lastly, a video of the leaked GTA 6 gameplay shows that it could feature a strip club as well. The game is reportedly set in Vice City, the fictionalised version of Miami. As per the report, the test build uses the police vehicles from GTA 5 with ‘VCPD' (Vice City Police Department) written on them. The voice acting quality and dialogues are said to be very similar to Rockstar Games style.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: GTA 6, Grand Theft Auto VI, GTA 5, Rockstar Games, Take Two Interactive
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
