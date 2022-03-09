Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • GTA 5, GTA Online PS5 Xbox Series S/X Price in India Revealed, No Free Upgrade for Existing Users

GTA 5, GTA Online PS5 Xbox Series S/X Price in India Revealed, No Free Upgrade for Existing Users

GTA 5 and GTA Online are now available to preload on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

By David Delima | Updated: 9 March 2022 15:29 IST
GTA 5, GTA Online PS5 Xbox Series S/X Price in India Revealed, No Free Upgrade for Existing Users

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

The new versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online will feature up to 4K resolution support

Highlights
  • GTA 5 and GTA Online are discounted until June 14
  • The titles take advantage of latest features on current gen consoles
  • GTA Online will be free to play on PS5 until June 14

Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online — popularly known as GTA V or GTA 5 and GTA Online — are set to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles on March 15. The remastered versions of both titles will not be a free upgrade for owners on older generation consoles. Ahead of the release date, pricing for GTA 5 and GTA Online have been revealed online. Gamers can take advantage of discounted pricing for both titles upon pre-ordering the game. Rockstar has also announced that GTA 5 is now available for preload on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles.

GTA 5, GTA Online PS5 price in India

The GTA 5 PS5 version is priced at Rs. 2,799 ($39.99/ GBP 34.99 / AUD 59.95) and will include both the Story Mode and GTA Online. The game will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 700 ($9.99 / GBP 8.75 / AUD 14.99) on the PlayStation Store — a discount of 75 percent — until June 14, as verified by Gadgets 360 on the PS5's PlayStation Store. Meanwhile, as previously announced by Rockstar Games, GTA Online is currently free to preload via the PlayStation Store until June 14. It will then be priced at Rs. 1,399 ($19.99 / GBP 17.99 / AUD 30.95). Gamers will be able to find the listing for GTA 5 on the PlayStation Store on the PS5.

GTA 5, GTA Online Xbox Series S/X price in India

Meanwhile, GTA 5 for the Xbox Series S/X is priced at Rs. 2,799 ($39.99 / GBP 34.99 / AUD 59.95) and is currently listed at a discounted price of Rs. 1,399 ($19.99 / GBP 17.49 / AUD 29.97) until June 14. Meanwhile GTA Online is currently priced at Rs. 700 ($9.99 / GBP 8.99 / AUD 15.47), Gadgets 360 could verify. Gamers can find the listing for GTA 5 on the Xbox Store while GTA Online will be available via the Xbox store on both current generation consoles.

GTA 5, GTA Online preload on PS5, Xbox Series S/X now available

Rockstar announced on Tuesday that preloading for GTA 5 and GTA Online are now available for PlayStation and Xbox Series S/X console owners. The new versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online will feature up to 4K resolution support, with a framerate of up to 60fps. Gamers will also be able to take advantage of current gen hardware improvements, including faster load times, HDR options, improved texture quality, ray tracing, and 3D audio on the latest consoles.

According to a post on Sony's PlayStation Blog, gamers will also be able to transfer their Story Mode progress from their PS4 and Xbox One consoles by uploading their save to the Rockstar Games Social Club, while migration of GTA Online characters will be supported starting March 15. PS5 gamers who migrate their saves will also get a tweaked out Karin S95 sports car from Hao's Special Works, a new set of Chameleon paints, and Hao's Special Work Racing Outfit, according to Rockstar.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Grand Theft Auto Online

Grand Theft Auto Online

Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
Series Grand Theft Auto
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: GTA 5, GTA V, GTA, Grand Theft Auto, GTA 5 Price in India, GTA Online Price in India, Grand Theft Auto 5, Grand Theft Auto V, Rockstar Games, PlayStation 5, PS5, PlayStation, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Google, Facebook, Twitter, More Big Tech to Be Forced by Britain to Combat Online Scams

Related Stories

GTA 5, GTA Online PS5 Xbox Series S/X Price in India Revealed, No Free Upgrade for Existing Users
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Indian-Origin Astronaut Kalpana Chawla’s Images Turned to NFTs
  2. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Watch 2 Lite Launched in India
  3. iPhone SE (2022) With A15 Bionic Chip Goes Official: All Details
  4. iOS 15.4 Allowing Face ID Unlocking With a Mask to Release Next Week
  5. Apple Event Highlights: All the Announcements From Apple's March 8 Event
  6. Vu Masterpiece Glo QLED TV Series With 4K Bezel-Less Display Launched in India
  7. BSNL's Cheapest Bharat Fiber Broadband Plan Is Here: See Details
  8. iPhone 13 Lineup Arrives in a New Colour: How to Pre-order
  9. iPad Air (2022) With Apple M1 SoC Launched: Price in India, Sale Date
  10. Oppo Find X5 Pro First Impressions: A Stunningly Designed Flagship
#Latest Stories
  1. GTA 5, GTA Online PS5 Xbox Series S/X Price in India Revealed, No Free Upgrade for Existing Users
  2. Google, Facebook, Twitter, More Big Tech to Be Forced by Britain to Combat Online Scams
  3. Social Media Regulation Sought by Bill Passed by US State Senate
  4. iOS 15.4 With Face ID Unlock When Wearing a Mask, iPadOS 15.4 and macOS Monterey 12.3 Coming Next Week
  5. EV Buyers in Italy Said to Get Subsidy of Up to EUR 6,000 Upon New Purchases
  6. Russia Continues to Trade in Cryptocurrency Even as Sanctions Tighten Amid Ukraine Crisis
  7. Amazon's Business Closely Entwined With China, Suppliers Linked to Forced Labour: Watchdog Group
  8. MobiKwik Posts First-Ever Profit in December 2021 Quarter Ahead of IPO
  9. iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro in New Alpine Green, and iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini in Green Colour Launched
  10. ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 Finds Noble Gas on Moon, Beyond the Region Where It Was Supposed to Be
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.