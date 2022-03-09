Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online — popularly known as GTA V or GTA 5 and GTA Online — are set to release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles on March 15. The remastered versions of both titles will not be a free upgrade for owners on older generation consoles. Ahead of the release date, pricing for GTA 5 and GTA Online have been revealed online. Gamers can take advantage of discounted pricing for both titles upon pre-ordering the game. Rockstar has also announced that GTA 5 is now available for preload on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X consoles.

GTA 5, GTA Online PS5 price in India

The GTA 5 PS5 version is priced at Rs. 2,799 ($39.99/ GBP 34.99 / AUD 59.95) and will include both the Story Mode and GTA Online. The game will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 700 ($9.99 / GBP 8.75 / AUD 14.99) on the PlayStation Store — a discount of 75 percent — until June 14, as verified by Gadgets 360 on the PS5's PlayStation Store. Meanwhile, as previously announced by Rockstar Games, GTA Online is currently free to preload via the PlayStation Store until June 14. It will then be priced at Rs. 1,399 ($19.99 / GBP 17.99 / AUD 30.95). Gamers will be able to find the listing for GTA 5 on the PlayStation Store on the PS5.

GTA 5, GTA Online Xbox Series S/X price in India

Meanwhile, GTA 5 for the Xbox Series S/X is priced at Rs. 2,799 ($39.99 / GBP 34.99 / AUD 59.95) and is currently listed at a discounted price of Rs. 1,399 ($19.99 / GBP 17.49 / AUD 29.97) until June 14. Meanwhile GTA Online is currently priced at Rs. 700 ($9.99 / GBP 8.99 / AUD 15.47), Gadgets 360 could verify. Gamers can find the listing for GTA 5 on the Xbox Store while GTA Online will be available via the Xbox store on both current generation consoles.

GTA 5, GTA Online preload on PS5, Xbox Series S/X now available

Rockstar announced on Tuesday that preloading for GTA 5 and GTA Online are now available for PlayStation and Xbox Series S/X console owners. The new versions of GTA 5 and GTA Online will feature up to 4K resolution support, with a framerate of up to 60fps. Gamers will also be able to take advantage of current gen hardware improvements, including faster load times, HDR options, improved texture quality, ray tracing, and 3D audio on the latest consoles.

According to a post on Sony's PlayStation Blog, gamers will also be able to transfer their Story Mode progress from their PS4 and Xbox One consoles by uploading their save to the Rockstar Games Social Club, while migration of GTA Online characters will be supported starting March 15. PS5 gamers who migrate their saves will also get a tweaked out Karin S95 sports car from Hao's Special Works, a new set of Chameleon paints, and Hao's Special Work Racing Outfit, according to Rockstar.