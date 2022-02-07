Technology News
GTA 5 to Launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X on March 14, PS5 Owners to Get 3 Months GTA Online for Free

Gamers will be able to transfer their progress from PS4 and Xbox One with a one-time transfer.

By David Delima | Updated: 7 February 2022 15:01 IST
Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

GTA Online for latest-gen consoles will also feature Hao’s Special Works auto shop

Highlights
  • GTA V will feature updated graphics on current-generation consoles
  • Gamers can also skip Story Mode prologue on GTA Online
  • GTA V will also feature new platform features like haptic feedback

GTA 5, or Grand Theft Auto V, is set to arrive on the next-gen PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/ X consoles on March 15, according to publisher Rockstar Games. When the game releases on the latest generation of consoles, GTA 5 will get to fully utilise the graphical prowess of a PS5 or an Xbox Series S/ X along with the ability to transfer Story Mode progress from older generation consoles. Rockstar will also launch a standalone version of GTA Online for next-gen consoles, free of charge for the first three months for specific users, while offering the ability to skip the GTA 5 Story Mode prologue before entering GTA Online.

According to a recent post by Rockstar Games, GTA 5 will feature better graphics on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/ X, including 4K resolution at 60fps, HDR, and raytracing, along with faster loading times and immersive 3D audio support. Gamers will also be able to take advantage of platform-specific features on newer consoles, including advanced haptic feedback on the PlayStation's DualSense controllers.

Photo Credit: Rockstar Games

Those who have already played GTA 5 on their PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles, can pick up right where they left off by transferring saves with a one-time migration option, according to Rockstar. The announcement came along with the publisher's confirmation that it was working on the next instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series, popularly referred to as GTA 6. While Rockstar has not yet revealed the final title, it stated that active development for the next game is “well underway” .

Meanwhile, Rockstar is also set to launch a standalone version of GTA Online for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/ X consoles, and the publisher is providing three months of free access for PlayStation 5 owners. Gamers will be able to skip the GTA 5 Story Mode prologue before entering GTA Online, granting them access to in-game GTA$ currency, so they can start their Biker, Executive, Nightclub Owner, or Gunrunner business. GTA Online for the latest consoles will also feature Hao's Special Works auto shop for upgrading vehicles designed for the latest-gen consoles, according to the company.

      David Delima
      David Delima
      As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
      © Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.