Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Groups Urge US Regulators to Investigate EA’s FIFA: Ultimate Team for Misleading Use of ‘Loot Box’

Groups Urge US Regulators to Investigate EA’s FIFA: Ultimate Team for Misleading Use of ‘Loot Box’

The ‘loot boxes’ are packages of digital content that give the purchaser a potential advantage in a game.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 June 2022 16:27 IST
Groups Urge US Regulators to Investigate EA’s FIFA: Ultimate Team for Misleading Use of ‘Loot Box’

Photo Credit: Reuters

Gamers play an older version of FIFA at the Microsoft Xbox booth at E3 2015

Highlights
  • US regulators have been urged to investigate EA Games' "loot boxes"
  • Loot boxes, packages of digital content, can be bought with real money
  • Consumer advocates have also linked the loot boxes to gambling

Consumer advocates on Thursday urged US regulators to investigate video game maker Electronic Arts Inc for the misleading use of a digital "loot box" that "aggressively" urges players to spend more money while playing a popular soccer game.

The groups Fairplay, Center for Digital Democracy and 13 other organizations urged the Federal Trade Commission to probe the EA game FIFA: Ultimate Team.

In the game, players build a soccer team using avatars of real players, and compete against other teams. In a letter to the FTC, the groups said the game usually costs $50 to $100 but that the company would push players to spend more while they played.

"It entices players to buy packs in search of special players," said the letter sent by these groups along with the Consumer Federation of America and Massachusetts Council on Gaming and Health and others.

The packs, or loot boxes, are packages of digital content sometimes purchased with real money that give the purchaser a potential advantage in a game. They can be purchased with digital currency, which can obscure how much is spent, they said

"The chances of opening a coveted card, such as a Player of the Year, are miniscule unless a gamer spends thousands of dollars on points or plays for thousands of hours to earn coins," the groups said in the letter.

The letter also linked the loot boxes to gambling.

"In some cases, young people who have already developed problem gambling behaviors seek out games with loot boxes; for others, loot boxes are a gateway to problem gambling," they wrote.

The FTC, which goes after companies that engage in deceptive behavior, held a workshop on loot boxes in 2019. In a "staff perspective" which followed, the agency noted that video game microtransactions have become a multi-billion-dollar market.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FIFA Ultimate Team, FIFA, EA, Electronic Arts, Federal Trade Commission, FTC, Fairplay, Loot Box
Google Merging Duo, Meet Into a Single Video Calling Platform
Pokémon Scarlet, Violet Release Date Revealed, to Include 4-Player Co-Op Multiplayer

Related Stories

Groups Urge US Regulators to Investigate EA’s FIFA: Ultimate Team for Misleading Use of ‘Loot Box’
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  2. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  3. Moto E32s With 90Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts in India
  4. Moto E32s First Impressions: A Good Looking Budget Smartphone
  5. OnePlus Made the Top Selling Neckband Earphones in India in Q1 22: Report
  6. Xiaomi OLED Vision (55-inch) Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  7. Google Merging Duo, Meet Into a Single Video Calling Platform
  8. Peaky Blinders, The Umbrella Academy, and More on Netflix in June
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Redmi K50i Reported BIS Listing Suggests Imminent India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Chrome to Offer Better Protection Against Spam Notifications: Report
  2. Asteroids Hiding in Plain Sight Can Now Be Spotted Using New Algorithm THOR
  3. India to Decide on Appeals Panel With Authority to Reverse Social Media’s Content Moderation
  4. Pokémon Scarlet, Violet Release Date Revealed, to Include 4-Player Co-Op Multiplayer
  5. Groups Urge US Regulators to Investigate EA’s FIFA: Ultimate Team for Misleading Use of ‘Loot Box’
  6. Google Merging Duo, Meet Into a Single Video Calling Platform
  7. Ford CEO Predicts Cost of Building EVs to Fall Drastically With Tough Competition Between Automakers
  8. PlayStation Plus June 2022 Free Games Include God of War, Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, More
  9. KuCoin Expands Crypto Services with Decentralised, Self-Custodial Wallet Platform
  10. Oukitel WP19 Rugged Phone With Massive 21,000mAh Battery Unveiled: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.