Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Google Stadia to Shut Down in January 2023, Company to Refund Hardware Purchases: All Details

Google Stadia to Shut Down in January 2023, Company to Refund Hardware Purchases: All Details

Google Stadia has fewer than a million subscribers, while Microsoft's Game Pass around 25 million, according to an analyst.

By Agence France-Presse |  Updated: 30 September 2022 09:57 IST
Google Stadia to Shut Down in January 2023, Company to Refund Hardware Purchases: All Details

Google said it will refund purchases of Stadia hardware, such as controllers

Highlights
  • Google said it will refund purchases of Stadia hardware
  • Game Pass has some 25 million subscribers
  • Microsoft is considered the streaming video game heavyweight

Google on Thursday said it is shutting down Stadia, the cloud video game service it launched three years ago to let people access console-quality play as easily as they do email.

"It hasn't gained the traction with users that we expected so we've made the difficult decision to begin winding down our Stadia streaming service," Google vice president Phil Harrison said in a blog post.

Google said it will refund purchases of Stadia hardware, such as controllers, as well as game content bought through its online store, and that players will have access to the service through January 18 of next year, he added.

"They had a great idea and a bad business model," Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter said of Stadia.

"They tried to offer the service as a subscription without games."

Xbox-maker Microsoft, meanwhile, offered a rival Game Pass service "with a ton of games," making it a more tempting option for players, Pachter said.

Game Pass has some 25 million subscribers, while Stadia has fewer than a million, the analyst noted.

Microsoft is considered the streaming video game heavyweight with its Xbox Game Pass service and large community of players who use its consoles and desktop computers.

The Redmond, Washington-based company also has a stable of video game studios.

And while Microsoft makes Xbox video game consoles, it has been leading a shift to letting people play titles on Internet-linked devices of their choosing with titles hosted in the cloud.

Microsoft recently announced that the ability to play Xbox games will be built into Samsung smart televisions in its latest cloud gaming move.

"We're on a quest to bring the joy and community of gaming to everyone on the planet, and bringing the Xbox app to smart TVs is another step in making our vision a reality," Microsoft Gaming chief Phil Spencer said in a post.

Microsoft catapulted itself into the big league in one of the world's most lucrative markets early this year by announcing a $69 billion (roughly Rs. 5,62,730 crore) deal to take over video game maker Activision Blizzard - the biggest acquisition in the sector's history.

Amazon early this year launched its Luna video game streaming service for the general public in the United States, aiming to expand its multi-pronged empire into the booming gaming industry.

Luna allows players to access games directly online with no need for a console as part of the cloud gaming technology that is seen as a future direction of the industry.

Luna takes on Microsoft and PlayStation-maker Sony as well as Stadia.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Stadia
Vivo Y73t With 6,000mAh Battery, Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Google Stadia to Shut Down in January 2023, Company to Refund Hardware Purchases: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days Ends Tonight: Best Deals You Shouldn't Miss
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals Under Rs. 5,000
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers on Gadgets
  4. Oppo A17, Oppo A17K and Oppo A77s Price in India Tipped: Details
  5. Redmi Note 11R With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Details
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale: Best Offers on Laptops
  7. Redmi Note 11R to Launch on September 30, Key Specifications Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA, SpaceX to Explore Methods to Boost Hubble Telescope Orbit to Extend Lifespan
  2. New York to Ban New Gas Vehicles by 2035, Gradually Tighten Emissions Standards for ICE Vehicles: All Details
  3. Meta to Freeze Hiring to Cut Costs Following First Quarterly Revenue Drop, Plunging Profit: Report
  4. Apple Senior Executive Tony Blevins Departs Following Crude Remark About Women in Viral TikTok Video
  5. Redmi Note 11R With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Announced, Casts Freya Allan, to Release in 2024
  7. Antitrust Legislation Targeting Big Tech Dominance Approved by US House of Representatives
  8. Lenovo Tab M10 Plus (3rd Gen) With 10.61-Inch Display, Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  9. BTC, ETH Hit by Losses, Crypto Price Chart Indicate at Market Fluctuation
  10. OnePlus 11R Specifications Leak Online; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.