Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals

God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals

Photo mode will be added as part of a post-launch update, just like with the 2018 version.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 27 October 2022 15:35 IST
God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals

Photo Credit: Santa Monica Studio

God of War Ragnarök introduces decapitations to the series

Highlights
  • God of War Ragnarök releases November 9, on PS4 and PS5
  • Santa Monica Studio dropped a dev diary video focused on combat, enemies
  • The game will feature shield variety tailored to parries and blocks

God of War Ragnarök will not include a photo mode at launch. In a tweet, developer Santa Monica Studio confirmed that the in-game photo capture mode for the hotly-anticipated action sequel will be introduced as part of a post-release patch. Present-day PlayStation-exclusives — from Spider-Man: Miles Morales to The Last of Us Part I — are notorious for including an extensive photo mode, letting players mess around with several editing tools, and admire and examine details with added flair. But budding virtual photographers will have to wait longer with God of War Ragnarök.

That said, the absence of a photo mode at launch isn't out of the ordinary for the Santa Monica Studio-helmed GoW reboot series. Even 2018's God of War received the mode about a month after its launch on PS4, as part of a version 1.20 update, which included some UI tweaks for the game. The photo mode at the time included filters, custom borders, logo watermarks, camera pan, and exposure and focus levels, to name just a few. Hopefully, the upcoming God of War Ragnarök improves upon the feature set to deliver a better photo capture and sharing experience.

Earlier this week, the studio dropped a development-focused video, highlighting combat animations and enemy design in God of War Ragnarök. The 2018 version saw Kratos and young Atreus journeying to the Mountaintops of the Giants, with the latter being quite dependent on your skillset, both in terms of traversal and fight sequences. Amidst Fimbulwinter — a prelude to the titular apocalypse — three years have passed now, with a now teenaged Atreus showing changes in personality and combat styles, serving more as a partner than a liability. “For this game, you will see Atreus moving more independently, on his own, as a companion,” said Grace Pan, gameplay animator, in the dev diary.

“So as Kratos gets more powerful, he's gonna have access to newer combos and newer abilities that will increase the combat depth of each weapon,” explains Steven Oyarijivbie, combat designer, God of War Ragnarök. The grapple is a new feature, allowing Kratos to wield his Blades of Chaos, and use its sharp tips to latch onto elevated ledges and pull himself up, akin to the Batman: Arkham games. Shield loadout also sees an expansion, catering to both parry and blocking experts.

For instance, the new Dauntless is smaller in size, allowing for last-second parries or deflects that build up the ability to toss enemies and stagger them. Meanwhile, the Stonewall is the more brutish choice — slower in motion and absorbs a ton of damage from incoming monsters. Santa Monica Studio has also mapped a new ability to the triangle button, which was intended to call back the Leviathan Axe, via a tap in the 2018 version. Holding it in God of War Ragnarök activates a signature move assigned to the armament, inflicting heavy damage. This is in addition to pre-fall attacks and decapitations, the latter of which is triggered by building up the stun meter.

God of War: Ragnarök is out November 9 on PS4 and PS5.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: god of war, god of war ragnarok, god of war ragnarok photo mode, god of war ragnarok release date, santa monica studio, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, sony interactive entertainment
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
China Saw 11 Percent Fall in Smartphone Shipments in Q3 2022, 70 Million Phones Shipped: Canalys

Related Stories

God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  2. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  3. Simple Methods to Convert PDF to Excel for Free
  4. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Updated Renders Show Rounded Corners, Thinner Frame
  6. Adobe Updates Photoshop With New Collaboration, AI Capabilities: Details
  7. Alexa Can Now Move Music Between Multiple Echo Devices, Using Your Voice
  8. Gboard for Android Now Lets You Add Text to Your Custom GIFs
#Latest Stories
  1. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
  2. TikTok Wins Immunity From Lawsuit Over Death of 10-Year-Old Girl in Deadly 'Blackout Challenge'
  3. God of War Ragnarök Photo Mode to Come After Launch, Santa Monica Studio Reveals
  4. China Saw 11 Percent Fall in Smartphone Shipments in Q3 2022, 70 Million Phones Shipped: Canalys
  5. Google Admits Slump in Digital Assets Market Has Axed Ad Business
  6. Meta's Metaverse-Linked Division Posts Losses Close to $3.7 Billion in Q3 2022
  7. Moto X40 Launch Confirmed by Company Executive, 68W Fast Charging Support Tipped
  8. Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 Trailer: Abhishek Bachchan Is Back to Hunt Down Remaining Victims
  9. Instagram Crosses 2 Billion Monthly Active Users, Over 2 Billion Using WhatsApp Daily, Meta Says
  10. Over 97 Percent of Phones Used in the Country Are Made in India, MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.