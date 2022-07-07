Technology News
  God of War Ragnarök Set to Release on November 9; Pre Order Bonuses, Special Editions Revealed

God of War Ragnarök Set to Release on November 9; Pre-Order Bonuses, Special Editions Revealed

God of War Ragnarök will be available to pre-order from July 15.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 7 July 2022 18:16 IST
God of War Ragnarök Set to Release on November 9; Pre-Order Bonuses, Special Editions Revealed

Photo Credit: PlayStation

God of War Ragnarök – Jötnar Edition will include a 16-inch Mjölnir Replica

Highlights
  • God of War Ragnarök will offer two special edition physical bundles
  • The special editions will not come with a physical copy of the game
  • God of War Ragnarök is arriving on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

God of War Ragnarök's release date is set for November 9. Sony shared a cinematic trailer for the game on Wednesday confirming that it will be available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Fans of the franchise will be able to pre-order it starting July 15 at 10am EST (7:30pm IST). The four editions of God of War Ragnarök have also been revealed along with pre-order bonuses. Notably, none of these bundles include a physical copy of the game, which has been seemingly replaced by empty steelbook cases.

God of War Ragnarök – Standard Edition / Launch Edition

Sony made the God of War Ragnarök release announcement on Wednesday confirming the November 9 release date. The standard edition will give players access to the complete game. The pre-orders will open from July 15 and will grant players the Launch Edition bonuses. They will receive two in-game cosmetic items — the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic.

God of War Ragnarök – Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes bonus in-game content that will get unlocked as players progress in the story. This special edition includes:

  • Kratos Darkdale Armor
  • Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)
  • Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos
  • Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe
  • Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack
  • Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook
  • Avatar Set
  • PlayStation 4 Theme

God of War Ragnarök – Collector's Edition

The Collector's Edition is a physical bundle that comes boxed in a mini replica of the Knowledge Keeper's Shrine from God of War (2018). The shrine depicts the tale of a Giant Sorceress called Gróa, who was the first to have a vision of Ragnarök. This edition features all the bonuses offered in the Digital Deluxe Edition along with the following:

  • Steelbook Display Case
  • Vanir Twins Carvings (2-inch)
  • Dwarven Dice Set
  • Mjölnir Replica (16-inch)

God of War Ragnarök – Jötnar Edition

The Jötnar Edition is a premium edition of the game that includes nearly all the offerings of the Digital Deluxe Edition and the Collector's Edition. It also comes encased in a mini replica of the Knowledge Keeper's Shrine.

  • Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary (7-inch)
  • The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set
  • The Legendary Draupnir Ring
  • Brok's Dice Set
  • Yggdrasil Cloth Map
  • Steelbook Display Case
  • Vanir Twins Carvings (2-inch)
  • Mjölnir Replica (16-inch)

God of War Ragnarök will release on November 9 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Pre-orders are set to open from July 15 with special editions of the game up for grabs.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
God of War Ragnarok, God of War, Santa Monica Studio, Sony, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PS4, PS5
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
God of War Ragnarök Set to Release on November 9; Pre-Order Bonuses, Special Editions Revealed
