God of War Ragnarök's release date is set for November 9. Sony shared a cinematic trailer for the game on Wednesday confirming that it will be available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Fans of the franchise will be able to pre-order it starting July 15 at 10am EST (7:30pm IST). The four editions of God of War Ragnarök have also been revealed along with pre-order bonuses. Notably, none of these bundles include a physical copy of the game, which has been seemingly replaced by empty steelbook cases.

God of War Ragnarök – Standard Edition / Launch Edition

Sony made the God of War Ragnarök release announcement on Wednesday confirming the November 9 release date. The standard edition will give players access to the complete game. The pre-orders will open from July 15 and will grant players the Launch Edition bonuses. They will receive two in-game cosmetic items — the Kratos Risen Snow Armor and the Atreus Risen Snow Tunic.

God of War Ragnarök – Digital Deluxe Edition

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes bonus in-game content that will get unlocked as players progress in the story. This special edition includes:

Kratos Darkdale Armor

Atreus Darkdale Attire (cosmetic)

Darkdale Blades Handles for the Blades of Chaos

Darkdale Axe Grip for the Leviathan Axe

Official God of War Ragnarök Digital Soundtrack

Dark Horse Digital Mini Artbook

Avatar Set

PlayStation 4 Theme

God of War Ragnarök – Collector's Edition

The Collector's Edition is a physical bundle that comes boxed in a mini replica of the Knowledge Keeper's Shrine from God of War (2018). The shrine depicts the tale of a Giant Sorceress called Gróa, who was the first to have a vision of Ragnarök. This edition features all the bonuses offered in the Digital Deluxe Edition along with the following:

Steelbook Display Case

Vanir Twins Carvings (2-inch)

Dwarven Dice Set

Mjölnir Replica (16-inch)

God of War Ragnarök – Jötnar Edition

The Jötnar Edition is a premium edition of the game that includes nearly all the offerings of the Digital Deluxe Edition and the Collector's Edition. It also comes encased in a mini replica of the Knowledge Keeper's Shrine.

Vinyl Record with music by Bear McCreary (7-inch)

The Falcon, Bear, and Wolf Pin Set

The Legendary Draupnir Ring

Brok's Dice Set

Yggdrasil Cloth Map

Steelbook Display Case

Vanir Twins Carvings (2-inch)

Mjölnir Replica (16-inch)

God of War Ragnarök will release on November 9 on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. Pre-orders are set to open from July 15 with special editions of the game up for grabs.