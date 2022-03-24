Ghostwire: Tokyo is set to release on March 25 and its publisher, Bethesda, has announced the minimum, recommended, high, and highest PC system requirements. Additionally, Bethesda has also mentioned the minimum, recommended, and highest PC system requirements for players who want to experience ray-tracing on PC. Apart from PC, Ghostwire: Tokyo will also be available for players on PlayStation 5. The PC system requirements for ray-tracing are pretty demanding as even the minimum requirements need players to have an Intel Core i7 processor, paired with at least 16GB of RAM.

Ghostwire: Tokyo PC system requirements

The PC system requirements for Ghostwire: Tokyo were announced through a blog post by Bethesda.

Common specifications include 64-bit Windows 10 with v1909 or higher, DirectX 12, and at least 20GB of free storage space on SSD to install Ghostwire: Tokyo on PC.

Bethesda also mentioned that players would need an active Steam or Epic Games account to purchase and install Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Get ready for the PC launch of Ghostwire: Tokyo with our specs guide: https://t.co/oCCYczyWkD pic.twitter.com/2nsRBez4QV — Ghostwire: Tokyo (@playGhostwire) March 21, 2022

Ghostwire: Tokyo minimum PC system requirements

Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 5-2600/ Intel Core i7-4770K

Graphics (GPU): AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT/ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

RAM: 12GB

VRAM: 6GB

Resolution: 1,280x720 pixels at 30fps

Ghostwire: Tokyo minimum PC system requirements for ray-tracing

Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 5-3600/ Intel Core i7-8700

Graphics (GPU): AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

RAM: 16GB

VRAM: 8GB (AMD)/ 6GB (Nvidia)

Resolution: 1080p at 30fps

Ghostwire: Tokyo recommended PC system requirements

Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 5-2600/ Intel Core i7-6700

Graphics (GPU): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT/ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

RAM: 12GB

VRAM: 6GB

Resolution: 1,920x1,080 pixels at 30fps with variable frame rate

Ghostwire: Tokyo recommended PC system requirements for ray-tracing

Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 5-5600/ Intel Core i7-8700

Graphics (GPU): AMD Radeon RX 6800/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070

RAM: 16GB

VRAM: 12GB (AMD)/ 8GB (Nvidia)

Resolution: 1,440p at 30fps with variable frame rate

Ghostwire: Tokyo high PC system requirements

Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 5-3600/ Intel Core i7-8700

Graphics (GPU): AMD Radeon RX 5700/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070X

RAM: 16GB

VRAM: 8GB

Resolution: 1,440p at 30fps with variable frame rate

Ghostwire: Tokyo highest PC system requirements

Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 5-5600/ Intel Core i7-8700

Graphics (GPU): AMD Radeon RX 6800/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080S or GeForce RTX 3070

RAM: 16GB

VRAM: 8GB

Resolution: 2,160p at 30fps with variable frame rate

Ghostwire: Tokyo highest PC system requirements for ray-tracing

Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 5-5600/ Intel Core i7-8700

Graphics (GPU): AMD Radeon RX 6900XT/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080

RAM: 16GB

VRAM: 12GB (AMD)/ 10GB (Nvidia)

Resolution: 2,140p at 30fps with variable frame rate

Bethesda tweeted that 30fps has been set as a target for the aforementioned specifications. Players will have an option to adjust frame rate up to 60fps, or even uncapped while playing on PC.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is out on March 25 and as mentioned earlier, will be available to play on PC and PS5. On PS5, it costs Rs. 3,999 for the Standard Edition, while Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition costs Rs. 5,699 on Sony's latest console. On Steam and Epic Games, it costs Rs. 2,499 for the Standard Edition, while the Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs. 3,099.

