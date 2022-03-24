Technology News
Ghostwire: Tokyo PC System Requirements Announced

Ghostwire: Tokyo will also get ray-tracing.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 March 2022 17:42 IST
Photo Credit: Bethesda

Ghostwire: Tokyo is developed by Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda

Highlights
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo will release on March 25 worldwide
  • Players would need a minimum of 20GB of space on SSD for the game
  • Ghostwire: Tokyo will require Steam or Epic Games account for PC

Ghostwire: Tokyo is set to release on March 25 and its publisher, Bethesda, has announced the minimum, recommended, high, and highest PC system requirements. Additionally, Bethesda has also mentioned the minimum, recommended, and highest PC system requirements for players who want to experience ray-tracing on PC. Apart from PC, Ghostwire: Tokyo will also be available for players on PlayStation 5. The PC system requirements for ray-tracing are pretty demanding as even the minimum requirements need players to have an Intel Core i7 processor, paired with at least 16GB of RAM.

Ghostwire: Tokyo PC system requirements

The PC system requirements for Ghostwire: Tokyo were announced through a blog post by Bethesda.

Common specifications include 64-bit Windows 10 with v1909 or higher, DirectX 12, and at least 20GB of free storage space on SSD to install Ghostwire: Tokyo on PC.

Bethesda also mentioned that players would need an active Steam or Epic Games account to purchase and install Ghostwire: Tokyo.

Ghostwire: Tokyo minimum PC system requirements

  • Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 5-2600/ Intel Core i7-4770K
  • Graphics (GPU): AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT/ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
  • RAM: 12GB
  • VRAM: 6GB
  • Resolution: 1,280x720 pixels at 30fps

Ghostwire: Tokyo minimum PC system requirements for ray-tracing

  • Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 5-3600/ Intel Core i7-8700
  • Graphics (GPU): AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
  • RAM: 16GB
  • VRAM: 8GB (AMD)/ 6GB (Nvidia)
  • Resolution: 1080p at 30fps
  • Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 5-2600/ Intel Core i7-6700
  • Graphics (GPU): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT/ Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080
  • RAM: 12GB
  • VRAM: 6GB
  • Resolution: 1,920x1,080 pixels at 30fps with variable frame rate
  • Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 5-5600/ Intel Core i7-8700
  • Graphics (GPU): AMD Radeon RX 6800/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070
  • RAM: 16GB
  • VRAM: 12GB (AMD)/ 8GB (Nvidia)
  • Resolution: 1,440p at 30fps with variable frame rate

Ghostwire: Tokyo high PC system requirements

  • Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 5-3600/ Intel Core i7-8700
  • Graphics (GPU): AMD Radeon RX 5700/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070X
  • RAM: 16GB
  • VRAM: 8GB
  • Resolution: 1,440p at 30fps with variable frame rate

Ghostwire: Tokyo highest PC system requirements

  • Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 5-5600/ Intel Core i7-8700
  • Graphics (GPU): AMD Radeon RX 6800/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080S or GeForce RTX 3070
  • RAM: 16GB
  • VRAM: 8GB
  • Resolution: 2,160p at 30fps with variable frame rate

Ghostwire: Tokyo highest PC system requirements for ray-tracing

  • Processor (CPU): AMD Ryzen 5-5600/ Intel Core i7-8700
  • Graphics (GPU): AMD Radeon RX 6900XT/ Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080
  • RAM: 16GB
  • VRAM: 12GB (AMD)/ 10GB (Nvidia)
  • Resolution: 2,140p at 30fps with variable frame rate

Bethesda tweeted that 30fps has been set as a target for the aforementioned specifications. Players will have an option to adjust frame rate up to 60fps, or even uncapped while playing on PC.

Ghostwire: Tokyo is out on March 25 and as mentioned earlier, will be available to play on PC and PS5. On PS5, it costs Rs. 3,999 for the Standard Edition, while Ghostwire: Tokyo Deluxe Edition costs Rs. 5,699 on Sony's latest console. On Steam and Epic Games, it costs Rs. 2,499 for the Standard Edition, while the Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs. 3,099.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Ghostwire Tokyo, Ghostwire Tokyo PC System Requirements, Ghostwire Tokyo Release Date, Ghostwire Tokyo PC Release Time, Ghostwire Tokyo PC specs, Bethesda, Tango Gameworks
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
iPhone SE (2022) Teardown Reveals 2,018mAh Battery, Snapdragon X57 Modem

Related Stories

  OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on March 31
  Nothing Phone 1 Set to Launch in India in Q3 2022 With 'Best of Pure Android'
  Airtel Xstream Box Price Cut, OTT Subscriptions Bundled
  WhatsApp Rolling Out Multi-Device Support for All Users: How to Link
  Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
  JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  Redmi 10 Goes on Sale for the First Time in India Today
  How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 During March 24 India Restock
  Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha With Bluetooth Calling Feature Debut in India: Details
  Zebronics Zeb-Juke Bar 9500WS Pro Dolby 5.1 With Dolby Audio Support Launched in India
