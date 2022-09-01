Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Free Fire Developer Sea Said to Halt Plans for Game Livestream Platform, Cut Jobs at Garena Unit: Report

Free Fire Developer Sea Said to Halt Plans for Game Livestream Platform, Cut Jobs at Garena Unit: Report

Singapore-based Sea has also reportedly shut down blockchain and public cloud projects.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 1 September 2022 22:36 IST
Free Fire Developer Sea Said to Halt Plans for Game Livestream Platform, Cut Jobs at Garena Unit: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

The government of Singapore had flagged concerns on the ban on Garena Free Fire in February

Highlights
  • Sea's Booyah! livestreaming app development was reportedly halted
  • The firm's development arm is said to have shut down many projects
  • Sea's Garena Free Fire game was banned in India in February

Sea has reportedly cut jobs at its a livestream app that is part of its gaming unit Garena. The Singapore-based firm has halt its plans for a game livestream platform, which will no longer be updated, according to a report. It is also reportedly planning on shutting down some of the company's projects related to blockchain and the cloud at its development division, Sea Labs. The company has faced several setbacks, including a ban by the government on its Garena Free Fire game. 

According to a report by Reuters citing two sources familiar with the matter, Sea informed workers at its livestream and community service Booyah! that it did not have plans to update the app. The company's decision to halt development of the app will result in up to 40 layoffs, as per the report. 

Meanwhile, the company is also said to have shut major projects — related to blockchain and public cloud projects — while firing "dozens" of employees in order to improve its profits, according to the report which cites a third person with knowledge of the developments. 

The report states that a company spokesperson said it was focussing on the long-term strength of its ecosystem, and that it had "made some changes to improve efficiency in our operations that impact a number of roles".

Garena Free Fire, Sea's popular battle royale game, was amongst the mobile apps and games that the government banned in February. The ban imposed by the IT ministry resulted in the removal of Free Fire, AppLock, and other 52 apps from Google Play and Apple's App Store in the country on an immediate basis. Sea had later warned that it was taking a hit from the ban in India, where the game had a large player base. 

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sea, Garena, Garena Free Fire
WhatsApp Banned Nearly 24 Lakh Indian Accounts in July, 14 Lakh Accounts 'Proactively' Disabled: All Details

Related Stories

Free Fire Developer Sea Said to Halt Plans for Game Livestream Platform, Cut Jobs at Garena Unit: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A04s With 50-Megapixel Triple Camera Unveiled: All Details
  2. Redmi Note 11SE Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: All Details
  3. iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Come With iPhone 14 Plus Moniker
  4. WhatsApp Bringing Voice Call Support to Wear OS 3 Watches: Reports
  5. Nokia X30 5G, Nokia G60 5G, Nokia C31, More Launched at IFA 2022: Details
  6. Realme Watch 3 Review: Redefining Entry-Level Smartwatches
  7. iPhone 14 May Not Get Price Hike, Could Start at $749: TrendForce
  8. Sony Xperia 5 IV With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched: Details
  9. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Set for September 6, Display Details Leaked
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Plans to Stop Including Charging Adapter With Several Products: Report
  2. Free Fire Developer Sea Said to Halt Plans for Game Livestream Platform, Cut Jobs at Garena Unit: Report
  3. WhatsApp Banned Nearly 24 Lakh Indian Accounts in July, 14 Lakh Accounts 'Proactively' Disabled: All Details
  4. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Unified Pill-Shaped Cutout Could Display Privacy Indicators: Report
  5. Nokia X30 5G Launched at IFA 2022 Alongside Nokia G60 5G, Nokia C31, More: Details
  6. Microsoft Deal to Acquire Activision Blizzard Faces Additional Scrutiny From UK Regulator: Report
  7. Huawei Mate 50 Series Teased, Hints at Phones Remaining Functional After Their Batteries Are Depleted
  8. Samsung Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro Rugged Tablet With Samsung Knox Security Unveiled
  9. Apple Supplier Luxshare Accused of Secretly Acquiring Taiwan Tech Firm: Report
  10. Twitter Edit Button to Roll Out to Twitter Blue Subscribers in the Coming Weeks: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.