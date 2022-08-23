Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • The Game Awards 2022 Announced for December 8, Introduces Best Adaptation Category

The Game Awards 2022 Announced for December 8, Introduces Best Adaptation Category

Geoff Keighley returns to host the annual video game awards ceremony.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 23 August 2022 16:04 IST
The Game Awards 2022 Announced for December 8, Introduces Best Adaptation Category

Photo Credit: The Game Awards

The Game Awards 2022 will be live streamed for free across multiple online platforms

The Game Awards 2022 is set for December 8, marking the ninth instalment of the Geoff Keighley-hosted annual awards ceremony. Often considered ‘The Oscars for Video Games,' the show celebrates the best in video games alongside showcasing world premieres, big announcements, and honouring the winners in each category. A jury of over 100 publications — including Gadgets 360 — vote on The Game Awards. This year, The Game Awards is introducing a Best Adaptation category, recognising creative works that reach the broader spectrum of media. The Game Awards 2022 will take place live and in-person from the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, alongside free live streams online.

Unlike last year's showing, which was subject to an invite-only in-person audience, this time, The Game Awards will be open to everyone. The dawn of the COVID-19 pandemic had caused previous events to be restricted to a digital showing, with special invites to game developers, voting jury, and celebrity guests. Keeping in tradition, the event will also be streamed for free across 40 different platforms ranging from YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook Live, and TikTok Live to start.

New to The Game Awards 2022 is the Best Adaptation category that recognises creative work that “authentically adapts” video game property to other forms of media, such as movies, TV series, books, podcasts, and even comic books. “The Best Adaptation Award is a way for the gaming industry and its fans to tip its hat to creative work that authentically adapts and often adds lore and context to our favourite gaming franchises,” said Keighley, creator and executive producer of The Game Awards in a prepared statement. “With so many game-inspired projects across entertainment, the time is right to honour excellence in adapting video game worlds to other mediums.”

Last year, The Game Awards partnered with Indian esports organisation Nodwin Gaming to broadcast the 2021 ceremony across major streaming platforms, including Disney+ Hotstar, MTV India, Voot, JioTV, and MX Player. A Hindi language stream was available on YouTube Gaming. The Game Awards also collaborated with the digital creation tool Core to create a virtual metaverse setting for those interested in exploring the red carpet section.

IMAX will also partner with the show to create The Game Awards: The IMAX Experience, a live community event in cities around the globe to experience the annual ceremony. Currently, there is no word if this premiere is coming to Indian IMAX theatres — though we would consider this to be highly unlikely.

Public tickets will be made available later this year in the autumn, as the official website for The Game Awards gets updated with the December 8 date.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: the game awards, the game awards 2022, the game awards 2022 date, geoff keighley, youtube gaming, twitch, facebook, tiktok
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
PayPal Joins TRUST Network to Stay Compliant With FinCEN 'Travel Rule'
Investment Giant Invesco Launches Metaverse-Centric Fund of $30 Million

Related Stories

The Game Awards 2022 Announced for December 8, Introduces Best Adaptation Category
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  2. Xiaomi 12T Pro Spotted on Google Play Console Listing, Specifications Tipped
  3. iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Be Manufactured in India: All Details
  4. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  5. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  6. NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole
  7. PayPal Joins Coinbase-Led TRUST Network to Stay on Top of Compliance
  8. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  9. Microsoft Outlook on Android and iOS Will Show More Ads to These Users
  10. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Aadhaar Can Be Used to Avail 8 Online Services by Delhi Government, Not Mandatory for All, UIDAI Says
  2. Google Pixel 6a Passes JerryRigEverything's Durability Test, Performs Similar to Pixel 6 Pro
  3. Delivery Firms Step Up Hiring of Gig Workers Ahead of Crucial Festival Season
  4. Xiaomi 12T Pro Google Play Console Listing Tips Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 12GB RAM
  5. Microsoft Outlook Begins Displaying More Ads on iOS and Android Apps: Report
  6. Apple iPad 10th Generation to Feature Touch ID in Power Button: Details
  7. Ex-OpenSea Exec Nathaniel Chastain Asks US Court to Dismiss Insider Trading Charges
  8. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 120Hz Display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor: All Details
  9. Investment Giant Invesco Launches Metaverse-Centric Fund of $30 Million
  10. The Game Awards 2022 Announced for December 8, Introduces Best Adaptation Category
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.