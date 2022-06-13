Technology News
  Forza Motorsport 8 Coming to PC, Xbox Series S/X in Spring 2023, Gameplay Trailer Released

Forza Motorsport 8 Coming to PC, Xbox Series S/X in Spring 2023, Gameplay Trailer Released

Forza Motorsport 8 will be coming day one to Xbox Game Pass.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 13 June 2022 18:33 IST
Forza Motorsport 8 Coming to PC, Xbox Series S/X in Spring 2023, Gameplay Trailer Released

Photo Credit: Xbox/ YouTube

Forza Motorsport 8 will feature real-time ray tracing on track

Highlights
  • Forza Motorsport 8 is being developed by Turn 10 Studios
  • The game features completely overhauled driving mechanics
  • Forza Motorsport 8 will include a full day-night cycle for every track

Forza Motorsport 8 will be arriving on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PC/Xbox Game Pass in Spring 2023. The announcement was made on Monday during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 event. This is the latest entry in Turn 10 Studios' long-running Forza Motorsport series of track-focused simulation racing games. A reveal trailer for Forza Motorsport 8 was showcased at the event which included an assortment of modern and classic racing cars. This reveal was followed by a real-time Forza Motorsport 8 gameplay demo highlighting its upgraded graphics and improved physics.

Representatives from Xbox-owned Turn 10 Studios were on stage at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 event to highlight some of Forza Motorsport 8's new gameplay features. The game is claimed to offer a "generational leap in immersion", with completely overhauled driving mechanics and damage simulation. All of the Forza Motorsport 8 tracks will feature a full day-night cycle, which would affect in-game racing conditions like track temperatures and tyre grip. Forza Motorsport 8's visuals will also be enhanced by real-time ray tracing on tracks.

Forza Motorsport 8 was announced in 2020 during the Xbox Series X games showcase. At the time, Turn 10 Studios revealed that the game is being designed to run at 4K 60 fps on Xbox Series X consoles. Microsoft has announced the game only as 'Forza Motorsport', which might indicate a new naming strategy for the franchise moving forward. It can still be a numbered entry similar to Forza Motorsport 7, which was released in October 2017 for PC and Xbox One.

Forza Motorsport 8 will be released for Xbox Series S/X and PC — including via Steam — sometime in 2023. It will also be a day one release on PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
